Overview
The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS) facilitates the management of workers’ compensation claims. This platform enables users to submit and process claim-related documents online, enhancing communication and streamlining the overall claims management process throughout Pennsylvania.
WCAIS provides the workers' compensation community with:
- Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) which supports claims management and workflow, allowing staff and stakeholders to view and annotate documents electronically.
- "24/7" availability of online service, including document filing and management
- Faster claims processing and litigation times and a more efficient adjudication system
- Greater transparency
- Improved data management and recordkeeping
- Program efficiency
- Enhanced Customer Service
WCAIS Training Videos
-
PDF Requests to Amend or Vacate a Decision
-
PDF Be Cognizant of the Record Closure Date
-
PDF You Have Multiple Dashboards
-
PDF You Can Withdraw Your Appearance
-
PDF You Can Share Your Matters with Others
-
PDF You Can Customize Your Dashboard
-
PDF The Request Type You Select Matters
-
PDF See Claimant's Name When Searching Correspondence
-
PDF Searching for Matters is Easy
-
PDF Get Notified on Your Dashboard when the Judge Sends You Instructions
-
PDF Each Judge Has a Procedural Questionnaire
-
PDF Contact the WCOA Resource Center in WCAIS and Maintain a Log of Previously Asked/Answered Questions
-
PDF Playable Evidence/Video Surveillance
-
PDF Request a Voluntary Mediation
-
PDF WCAIS Dashboard
-
PDF WCAIS Enhanced Search
-
PDF WCAIS Entry-Withdrawal of Appearance
-
PDF WCAIS Filing a WCAB Appeal
-
PDF WCAIS Filing a WCAB Petition
-
PDF WCAIS Records-Subpoena Requests
-
PDF WCAIS Tips to Avoid Return of Medical Fee Review Application
-
PDF WCAIS Dashboard, Enhanced Search, and Customer Service Center
-
PDF WCAIS Roles, Registration, Entry, and Withdrawal of Appearance
-
PDF WCAIS Claim and Dispute Summary
-
PDF WCAIS Miscellaneous Topics
-
PDF Attorney Comprehensive Survival Guide
Contact us
If you need help, reach out to our WCOA Resource Center. Call us between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 844-237-6316 or email WCOAResourceCenter@pa.gov. You can also submit a question, and we'll get back to you.
Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC)
Email: RA-LI-BWC-Helpline@pa.gov
Toll-free inside PA (800) 482-2383
Local outside PA (717) 772-4447
Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA)
Email: WCOAResourceCenter@pa.gov
Phone (844) 237-6316
Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB)
Email RA-LI-WCAB@pa.gov
Phone (717) 783-7838