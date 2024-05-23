Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS)

    The Department of Labor & Industry is committed to serving the entire workforce in Pennsylvania, including both employers and employees.  The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), the Office of Adjudication (WCOA), and the Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB) are actively modernizing the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS) to enhance its effectiveness.

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS) facilitates the management of workers’ compensation claims.  This platform enables users to submit and process claim-related documents online, enhancing communication and streamlining the overall claims management process throughout Pennsylvania.

    WCAIS provides the workers' compensation community with:

    • Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) which supports claims management and workflow, allowing staff and stakeholders to view and annotate documents electronically.
    • "24/7" availability of online service, including document filing and management
    • Faster claims processing and litigation times and a more efficient adjudication system
    • Greater transparency
    • Improved data management and recordkeeping
    • Program efficiency
    • Enhanced Customer Service

     

    Contact us

    If you need help, reach out to our WCOA Resource Center. Call us between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 844-237-6316 or email WCOAResourceCenter@pa.gov. You can also submit a question, and we'll get back to you.

    Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC)
    Email:  RA-LI-BWC-Helpline@pa.gov
    Toll-free inside PA (800) 482-2383
    Local outside PA (717) 772-4447

    Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA)
    Email:  WCOAResourceCenter@pa.gov
    Phone (844) 237-6316

    Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB)
    Email RA-LI-WCAB@pa.gov
    Phone (717) 783-7838