Weekly Office Hours
For additional information on ESSER and GEER grants, please attend the Division of Federal Programs' Office Hours, every Monday 1 PM – 2 PM at https://zoom.us/j/97321788286.
2025
ESSER Town Hall
The next and final ESSER Town Hall will be held on May 28, 2025, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The topic for this session is Continuous Improvement Through Monitoring Insights. Join Zoom Meeting: Meeting Link (Meeting ID: 922 3845 9090 Passcode: 654321)
ESSER GEER Extra
The frequency of ESSER GEER Extras will be decreasing to as needed distribution for important ESSER related updates starting in June 2025.
ESSER Monitoring
ESSER Town Hall
Did you miss the recent ESSER Town Hall training on post-ESSER monitoring best practices? If so, copies of the slides are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled Training Materials.
ESSER Monitoring
ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on April 23, 2025, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The topic for this session will be post-ESSER monitoring best practices. Join Zoom Meeting: Meeting Link (Meeting ID: 990 4909 5810 & Passcode: 556411)
Personal Identifiable Information (PII)
As a reminder, please ensure that all personally identifiable information (PII) is redacted before uploading supporting documentation for monitoring. Per 2 CFR 200.79, PII means information that can be used to distinguish or trace an individual's identity, either alone, or when combined with other personal identifying information that is linked or linkable to a specific individual.
Examples of PII include, but are not limited to, any combination of the following personal identifiable attributes: Name; Date and Place of Birth; Mother’s Maiden Name; Biometric Records; Social Security Numbers (which includes last four digits); Driver’s License/State ID Number; Passport Number; Medicare ID; Student Addresses/Healthcare Records/Social Security Number (which includes student’s name on invoices for services); Financial Account Numbers; & Personal Bank Account/Credit Card Numbers.
PAFPC Annual Conference
The Annual Pennsylvania Federal Programs Coordinators (PAFPC) conference will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania, from May 11, 2025, through May 14, 2025. The conference will provide the necessary content education entities need to manage and run programs related to federal funding. To register or for more information, visit PAFPC’s website.
ESSER Monitoring
ESSER Town Hall
Did you miss a recent ESSER Town Hall training? If so, copies of the slides are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled Training Materials. The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on April 23, 2025, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM.
PAFPC Annual Conference
ESSER Monitoring
ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on March 19, 2025, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The topic for this session will be post-ESSER monitoring best practices. Join Zoom Meeting: Meeting Link (Meeting ID: 988 4229 0658 Passcode: 947373)
Did you miss a recent ESSER Town Hall training? If so, copies of the slides are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled Training Materials. Based on feedback received, the Training Materials section of the web page has been updated to provide more details on available training materials.
ESSER Monitoring
Upcoming Deadline: ESSER 2023-24 Fiscal Year Reporting
As a reminder, ESSER 2023-24 Fiscal Year Reporting is due by March 7, 2025. Entities are encouraged to submit their completed reports as soon as possible. For more detailed information, please visit The Pennsylvania Department of Education's Reporting website.
ESSER Town Hall
Did you miss the recent ESSER Town Hall training on February 26, 2025? If so, copies of the slides are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled Training Materials.
ESSER Monitoring
ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on February 26, 2025, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The topic for this session will be equipment and property management. A closeout checklist will also be presented. Join Zoom Meeting: Meeting Link (ID: 996 2810 8218 Passcode: 615734)
ESSER 2023-24 Fiscal Year Reporting
As a reminder, ESSER 2023-24 Fiscal Year Reporting is due by March 7, 2025. Entities are encouraged to submit their completed reports as soon as possible. For more detailed information, please visit The Pennsylvania Department of Education's Reporting website.
Final Results Letter Subrecipient Response
As a reminder, following ESSER Monitoring, entities will receive a Final Results Letter. If your entity has monitoring observations indicated in their Final Results Letter, you are required to submit a Subrecipient Response. The Subrecipient Response should contain your entity’s plans to implement the recommendations listed. Your response should include scheduled implementation dates and the names of the parties responsible. Please make sure you submit it on time, based on the date given in your Final Results Letter.
ESSER Monitoring
ESSER 2023-24 Fiscal Year Reporting
As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) requires all entities receiving Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to report on their use of funds annually. The ESSER Fiscal Year Report instructions and template are available on The Pennsylvania Department of Education's Reporting website.
PIMS Production will open on January 31, 2025, and the ESSER Report must be submitted by March 7, 2025. Entities are encouraged to submit their completed reports as soon as possible.
ESSER Town Hall
Did you miss the recent ESSER Town Hall training on Closeout? If so, copies of the slides are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Trainings.
Updating FedMonitor Password Reminder
Please note that FedMonitor requires an update to your password credentials every 60 days to continue accessing the monitoring website and all the resources available to your entity. If you need assistance, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
ESSER Monitoring
ESSER Town Hall
Please join us for the next ESSER Town Hall on January 22, 2025, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The topic for this session will be Closeout. Link to join meeting: Zoom Meeting Link (passcode: 654321)
ESSER 2023-24 Fiscal Year Reporting
The U.S. Department of Education (USDE) requires all entities receiving Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to report on their use of funds annually.
The ESSER Report seeks to assess the expenditures of ESSER funds, identify the interventions and activities implemented with ESSER funds, and understand planned uses of funds in the next fiscal years. This report has been developed by and is required by USDE.
The ESSER Report instructions and template are now available. For detailed instructions and more information, please visit The Pennsylvania Department of Education's Reporting website.
The ESSER Report must be submitted by March 7, 2025. Please be aware of the following timelines:
- PIMS Sandbox will open on January 17, 2025
- PIMS Production will open on January 31, 2025
- Collection will close on March 7, 2025
Recent ESSER Deadlines
Thank you to all the entities that submitted their Final Expenditure Reports or late liquidation requests by their deadlines last month. Entities that submitted late liquidation requests will receive an email indicating their request was submitted to USDE. If you have any questions about late liquidation, please email ra-edarpesser@pa.gov.
ESSER Monitoring
ESSER GEER Extra
The frequency of ESSER GEER Extras will be decreasing to a bimonthly communication or as needed for important updates.
ESSER Monitoring
Save the Dates
- The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on January 22, 2025, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM.
- The Annual Pennsylvania Federal Programs Coordinators conference will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania, from May 11, 2025, through May 14, 2025.
2024
PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
A helpful resource for ARP ESSER timelines and closeout is the Finishing Strong: ARP ESSER Program and Closeout presentation slides which are available on PDE’s website. Additional information and resources on closeout are available on PDE’s website under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section.
PDE Late Liquidation Request Deadline: December 30, 2024
As a reminder, more information on late liquidation (PDF) is available on PDE’s website. These slides contain detailed instructions and an overview of the late liquidation process. If you have questions on late liquidation, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
ESSER Monitoring
PDE Final Expenditure Reports (FER)
Unless applying for late liquidation, FERs should already be submitted for ARP ESSER. Entities that have fully expended and liquidated their funds and have not submitted their FER(s), should submit them as soon as possible, especially those waiting on final payments. If you have questions regarding FER submission, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Upcoming Deadlines
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
- PDE Late Liquidation Request Deadline: December 30, 2024
ESSER Townhall
Due Today: PDE Final Expenditure Report (FER)
FERs must be submitted by 12/13/2024, unless applying for late liquidation. Entities that are applying for late liquidation are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible, but no later than December 30, 2024. If you have questions regarding FER submission, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Upcoming Deadlines
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
- PDE Late Liquidation Request Deadline: December 30, 2024
ESSER Townhall
PDE Final Expenditure Report (FER) Deadline
Once funds are fully expended and liquidated for ARP ESSER, an FER must be submitted within 30 days. PDE is requesting that FERs be submitted by 12/13/2024, unless applying for late liquidation.
PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
A helpful resource for ARP ESSER timelines and closeout is the Finishing Strong: ARP ESSER Program and Closeout presentation slides which are available on PDE’s website. Additional information and resources on closeout are available on PDE’s website under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section.
PDE Late Liquidation Request Deadline: December 30, 2024
As a reminder, more information on late liquidation is available on PDE’s website. These slides contain detailed instructions and an overview of the late liquidation process. If you have questions on late liquidation, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
ESSER Town Hall
Did you miss the recent ESSER Town Hall training on Time and Effort? If so, copies of the slides are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Trainings.
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Dates:
- PDE Final Expenditure Report (FER) Deadline: Once funds are fully expended and liquidated for ARP ESSER, an FER must be submitted within 30 days. PDE is requesting that FERs be submitted by mid-December, unless applying for late liquidation.
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
- PDE Late Liquidation Request Deadline: December 30, 2024
ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall will take place on November 20, 2024, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. The session will focus on the topic of Time and Effort. Join the meeting via Zoom: [Meeting Link].
ARP ESSER Closeout
A helpful resource for ARP ESSER timelines, allowable uses, and closeout is the Finishing Strong: ARP ESSER Program and Closeout (PDF) presentation slides which are available on PDE’s website. Additional information and resources on closeout are available on PDE’s website under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section.
Late Liquidation
As a reminder, more information on late liquidation (PDF) is available on PDE’s website. These slides contain detailed instructions and an overview of the late liquidation process. If you have questions on late liquidation, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Dates:
- PDE Final Expenditure Report (FER) Deadline: Once funds are fully expended and liquidated for ARP ESSER, an FER must be submitted within 30 days. PDE is requesting that FERs be submitted by mid-December, unless applying for late liquidation.
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
- PDE Late Liquidation Deadline: December 30, 2024
Administrative Manual
A helpful resource available on PDE’s website is the Administrative Manual for Federal Programs. This manual provides Pennsylvania federal program coordinators and LEA administrators with the information needed to implement successful federal programs that comply with state and federal requirements, laws, regulations, and guidance.
Save the Date
The Pennsylvania Association of School Board Officials (PASBO) Annual Conference will be held at the Hershey Lodge from March 11, 2025, through March 14, 2025. Registration is now open on PASBO’s website.
ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall that will be held on November 20, 2024, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The topic for this session will be Time and Effort. Join Zoom Meeting: Meeting Link
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Deadlines
All ARP ESSER funds must be liquidated by December 29, 2024, unless your entity is applying for late liquidation. The deadline to apply for late liquidation is December 30, 2024. If you have any questions about these upcoming dates, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Updating FedMonitor Password Reminder
ESSER Town Hall
Save the date for the next ESSER Town Hall that will be held on November 20, 2024, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The topic for this session will be Time and Effort. Join Zoom Meeting: Meeting Link
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Deadlines
All ARP ESSER funds must be liquidated by December 29, 2024, unless your entity is applying for late liquidation. The deadline to apply for late liquidation is December 30, 2024. If you have any questions about these upcoming dates, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
ESSER Town Hall
Did you miss the recent ESSER Town Hall training on Strategic Planning? If so, copies of slides and are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Trainings.
Single Audit Requirement
As a reminder, single audits are required by all LEAs that expend $750,000 or more in total federal grant funds in one fiscal year. Single audit reports will be reviewed, and all audit findings investigated, through PDE’s subrecipient review process.
Uniform Guidance’s update to the audit threshold, which increases the amount to $1,000,000 or more in total federal grant funds in one fiscal year, goes in effective for grants beginning on or after October 1, 2024.
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Deadlines
ESSER Town Hall
Please join us for the next ESSER Town Hall on October 23, 2024, from 1:30PM – 2:30PM. The topic for this session will be Strategic Planning. Link to join meeting: Zoom Meeting Link
Health and Safety Plan
As a reminder, the federal ARP Act requires each LEA that receives funding under ESSER to review its Health and Safety Plan at least every six months and post them on the LEA's publicly available website. Visit Health and Safety Plans for specific requirements.
The Health and Safety Plan requirement is no longer in effect once the LEA has finalized their closeout of ARP ESSER. Closeout of the ARP ESSER is signified by the submission of an entity’s FER and PDE’s acceptance of the FER.
LEAs who were approved for Late Liquidation cannot closeout until the activities have been completed for their requested contract/project and their FER has been submitted for PDE’s review and acceptance.
Late Liquidation
As a reminder, more information on late liquidation (PDF) is available on PDE’s website. These slides contain detailed instructions and an overview of the late liquidation process. If you have questions on late liquidation, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Final Expenditure Report
The Final Expenditure Report (FER) is the document to closeout your ARP ESSER grant and approve final payments. The FER must equal the total expenses claimed in the entity’s General Ledger, and should be supported by the current/revised budget, and documentation retained such as - invoices, payroll, proof of payment, procurement, etc. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania requires supporting documentation to be maintained for a minimum of seven years. For detailed instructions on submitting FERs, please view PDE’s FER Guide (PDF). There are also helpful closeout resources (PDF) on PDE’s website.
Final Expenditure Deadline
As a reminder, once funds are fully expended and liquidated for ARP ESSER, an FER must be submitted within 30 days. PDE is requesting that FERs be submitted by mid-December, unless applying for late liquidation. This timeline is especially important for entities awaiting a final payment.
Health and Safety Plan
As a reminder, the federal ARP Act requires each LEA that receives funding under ESSER to review its Health and Safety Plan at least every six months and post them on the LEA's publicly available website. Visit Health and Safety Plans for specific requirements.
The Health and Safety Plan requirement is no longer in effect once the LEA has finalized their closeout of ARP ESSER. Closeout of the ARP ESSER is signified by the submission of an entity’s FER and PDE’s acceptance of the FER.
LEAs who were approved for Late Liquidation cannot closeout until the activities have been completed for their requested contract/project and their FER has been submitted for PDE’s review and acceptance.
2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire
Entities will soon be receiving an automated email indicating that the 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire has been locked/completed in FedMonitor. This is a system generated email confirming the completion of the questionnaire.
ESSER Town Hall
ESSER Town Hall
Did you miss the recent ESSER Town Hall training on ARP ESSER Closeout? If so, copies of slides and are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Trainings.
Website Update
Please note that U.S. Department of Education has updated their website. Link for ESSER webpage: Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund | U.S. Department of Education.
Interest Earned from Federal Grants
As a reminder, grantees and sub-grantees must remit interest earned on federal advance payments to the federal agency (2 CFR 200.305).
Grantees and sub-grantees may retain interest amounts up to $500 per year for related administrative expenses. Interest earned greater than $500 on federal advance payments deposited in interest-bearing accounts must be remitted annually to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Payment Management System (PMS) through an electronic medium using either Automated Clearing House (ACH) network or a Fedwire Funds Service payment. For instructions on returning interest earned, please visit United States Department of Health and Human Services website.
To learn more on interest earned from federal grants, please review the financial management slides (PDF), Interest Tracking Town Hall recording (YouTube), and other helpful resources (PDF) on PDE’s website.
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Dates
The ARP ESSER period of performance ends on September 30, 2024, which is also the obligation deadline. All ARP ESSER funds must be liquidated by December 29, 2024, unless your entity is applying for late liquidation. The deadline to apply for late liquidation is December 30, 2024. If you have any questions about these upcoming dates, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
ARP ESSER Closeout
A helpful resource for ARP ESSER timelines, allowable uses, and closeout is the Finishing Strong: ARP ESSER Program and Closeout (PDF) presentation slides which are available on PDE’s website. Additional information and resources on closeout are available on PDE’s website under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section.
Late Liquidation
More information on late liquidation is available on PDE’s website. These slides contain detailed instructions and an overview of the late liquidation process (PDF). If you have questions on late liquidation, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Upcoming Town Hall Meeting
Save the date for our next ESSER Town Hall Meeting on September 25, 2024, from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM. The topic will be ARP ESSER Closeout. Please plan to attend the meeting if you have questions on closeout and/or late liquidation. To join the meeting, please use the following Zoom Meeting Link.
Conquering ESSER Monitoring
If you are preparing for an upcoming monitoring visit, please review the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website for useful information. Available on the website are resources for on-site and virtual monitoring, along with training materials and a checklist to prepare for an ESSER monitoring visit (PDF). If you have questions about your upcoming monitoring visit, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Dates:
- Period of Performance: March 13, 2020 – September 30, 2024
- Obligation Deadline: September 30, 2024
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
- PDE Late Liquidation Submission Deadline: December 30, 2024
Updated Monitoring Schedule
The ESSER Monitoring Team has updated the scheduling plan for cycle 2024-2025 monitoring. To view the updated timeline, please visit PDE's website. The scheduling overview is located on slide 13. If you have a question on if your entity will be getting a visit and/or when you may expect a scheduling letter, please contact ra-edessermonitoring@pa.gov.
Late Liquidation
The Late Liquidation ESSER Town Hall slides from August 28, 2024, are available on PDE's website, under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section. The slides contain detailed instructions and an overview of the late liquidation process. PDE is accepting late liquidation submissions through December 30, 2024.
Upcoming Town Hall Meeting
Save the date for our next ESSER Town Hall Meeting on September 25, 2024, from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM. The topic will be ARP ESSER Closeout. Please plan to attend the meeting if you have questions on closeout and/or late liquidation.
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Dates:
- Period of Performance: March 13, 2020 – September 30, 2024
- Obligation Deadline: September 30, 2024
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
- PDE Late Liquidation Submission Deadline: December 30, 2024
Updated Uniform Grant Guidance
As a reminder, The Office of Management and Budget released in April 2024 an updated version of the Uniform Guidance and issued an accompanying implementation memorandum as well as reference guides. Entities should become familiar with the updated guidance and ensure compliance with the revisions by October 1, 2024.
Cybersecurity Preparedness
The Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center has resources available for state and local entities to ensure they are well prepared to address cybersecurity in their emergency management planning efforts and manage a potential cybersecurity incident.
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Dates:
- Period of Performance: March 13, 2020 – September 30, 2024
- Obligation Deadline: September 30, 2024
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
Importance of Proper Fiscal Management
During the monitoring process, the PDE Monitoring Team has observed several issues related to financial management, such as missing purchase orders, general ledgers not being reconciled, and incomplete budget revisions. Please be aware of the financial management guidance by reviewing resources on PDE's website and ensure that your entity follows Uniform Grant Guidance. Accurate financial management is an expectation of all federal funding.
Budget Revisions
An Interim Revision is required for significant changes to the ESSER application, such as adding a new expenditure not included in the approved application and removing an expenditure from the approved application. Education entities can visit PDE’s website for detailed instructions on submitting a Budget Revision Request. If you are unsure if you need to complete the process, please email your Regional Coordinator for more information.
Townhall Trainings
Did you miss the recent ESSER Town Hall Training? If so, copies of slides and training recordings are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Trainings.
ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on August 28, 2024, from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM, and the topic is ARP ESSER Late Liquidation. To join the meeting, please use the following Zoom Meeting Link.
Updating FedMonitor Password Reminder
Please note that FedMonitor requires an update to your password credentials every 60 days to continue accessing the monitoring website and all the resources available to your entity. If you need assistance, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Dates:
- Period of Performance: March 13, 2020 – September 30, 2024
- Obligation Deadline: September 30, 2024
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
Important Upcoming ARP ESSER Dates:
- Period of Performance: March 13, 2020 – September 30, 2024
- Obligation Deadline: September 30, 2024
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
ARP ESSER Closeout
A helpful resource for ARP ESSER timelines, allowable uses, and closeout is the Finishing Strong: ARP ESSER Program and Closeout presentation slides which are available on PDE's website. Additional information and resources on closeout are available on PDE's website under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section.
Late Liquidation ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on August 28, 2024, from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM, and the topic is ARP ESSER Late Liquidation. To join the meeting, please use the following Zoom Meeting Link.
2024 OMB Compliance Supplement
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has published the OMB 2024 Compliance Supplement. The Supplement is based on the requirements of 31 USC Chapter 75 and 2 CFR Part 200, Subpart F, and identifies existing compliance requirements that the Federal government expects to be considered as part of an audit required by the 1996 Amendments to the Single Audit Act. The Supplement also provides information for auditors to understand Federal programs' objectives, procedures, and requirements subject to the audit. The 2024 Supplement is effective for audits for fiscal years beginning after June 30, 2023.
ESSER Town Hall
For more information on ARP ESSER and/or what to expect during 2024-2025 ESSER Monitoring, please review the ESSER Town Hall slides and recording from July 24, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov. Please save the date for our next ESSER Town Hall that will be held on August 28, 2024, from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM.
2024-2025 ESSER Monitoring
The third and final year of PDE ESSER monitoring is now underway. The goals of ESSER monitoring are to help subrecipients maintain compliance with program requirements and prepare for future audits. Some school entities may receive observations as a part of the monitoring process. The PDE ESSER Monitoring Team indicates observations to highlight how practices can be improved. School entities are encouraged to utilize observations and corresponding leading practices and technical assistance as learning opportunities. School entities are also strongly encouraged to engage in the suggested practice improvements so that their school entity can maintain compliance. Adopting the leading practices will lessen the risk of future audit findings, which may carry financial consequences.
Funding Source Codes
The Pennsylvania Department of Education advises schools to utilize the appropriate funding source codes. Information on the Chart of Accounts (PDF) for PA Local Education Agencies. Failure to maintain adequate documentation of costs by federal award could result in loss of funding.
ESSER Questionnaire
Thank you to all education entities that submitted their 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaires, which were due on June 28, 2024. It is imperative that all entities that are overdue submit their questionnaire in FedMonitor as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Contract Provisions
A common observation by the PDE Monitoring Team is entities not having the required written contract terms and conditions with vendors. Best practices include training staff on required provisions; requesting in the initial Request for Proposals and public advertisements that contracts are to require the terms and conditions set forth in 2 CFR 200.327 where applicable; and implementing steps to confirm that these terms and conditions are included in the contract. Entities that do not have these terms and conditions as part of vendor contracts must work with vendors to create a contract amendment that include the required terms and conditions and archive the amendment in their files. Failure to comply with required procurement procedures could result in having to return funding or loss of funding. For additional information, please view 2 CFR 200.327 and Appendix II.
ESSER Town Hall
The presentation slides from the 2024-2025 ESSER Monitoring Town Hall on July 24, 2024, are available for your reference. Stay tuned for more information on the September 2024 ESSER Town Hall.
ESSER Questionnaire
Thank you to all education entities that submitted their 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaires, which were due on June 28, 2024. It is imperative that all entities that are overdue submit their questionnaire in FedMonitor as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Interest Earned from Federal Grants
As a reminder, grantees and sub-grantees must remit interest earned on federal advance payments to the federal agency (2 CFR 200.305).
Grantees and sub-grantees may retain interest amounts up to $500 per year for related administrative expenses. Interest earned greater than $500 on federal advance payments deposited in interest-bearing accounts must be remitted annually to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Payment Management System (PMS) through an electronic medium using either Automated Clearing House (ACH) network or a Fedwire Funds Service payment. For instructions on returning interest earned, please visit United States Department of Health and Human Services website.
To learn more on interest earned from federal grants, please review the financial management slides (PDF), Interest Tracking Town Hall recording (YouTube), and other helpful resources (PDF) on PDE's website.
ESSER Questionnaire
Thank you to all education entities that submitted their 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaires, which were due on June 28, 2024. It is imperative that all entities that are overdue submit their questionnaire in FedMonitor as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on July 24, 2024, from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM, and the topic will cover 2024-2025 ESSER Monitoring. An overview of the monitoring cycle will be provided, along with helpful tips entities can use to prepare for upcoming ESSER monitoring visits. To join the meeting, please use the following Zoom Meeting Link.
Charter School Tuition
As a reminder, ESSER funds may not be used to directly pay charter school tuition, because it is not an allowable use of funds under the ARP Act and does not constitute an obligation under 34 CFR § 76.707. However, school districts facing shortfalls in other budget areas due to increases in charter school tuition can use ARP ESSER funds to cover shortfalls where they represent an allowable use under section 2001(e)(2) and the expenditure meets all components of the three-part test for allowability (YouTube) (e.g., an allowable use under the ARP Act; the expenditure assists the LEA with preventing, preparing for, or responding to COVID-19; and the expenditure is reasonable and necessary under Uniform Guidance).
For example, if an LEA commits to paying a certain number of staff but because of the number of students who enroll in a charter school due to COVID-19, the LEA has insufficient state funds to pay those staff, the LEA may use ESSER funds to meet that obligation. Review ARP ESSER FAQs.
ESSER Questionnaire
Thank you to all education entities that submitted their 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaires, which were due on June 28, 2024. It is imperative that all entities that are overdue submit their questionnaire in FedMonitor as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
ESSER Town Hall
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on July 24, 2024, from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM, and the topic will cover 2024-2025 ESSER Monitoring. An overview of the monitoring cycle will be provided, along with helpful tips entities can use to prepare for upcoming ESSER monitoring visits. To join the meeting, please use the following Zoom Meeting Link.
ESSER Questionnaire
Thank you to all education entities that summitted their 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaires, which were due on June 28, 2024. As a reminder, the completion of this questionnaire is required, and late submission may impact your entity's risk score. It is imperative that all entities that are overdue submit their questionnaire in FedMonitor as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
SAM.gov
Please be aware of sophisticated emails and communication that appear to be from SAM.gov that will solicit payment to renew registration. SAM.gov is free and will never ask for payment. Please see this article from GSA: Don't Take the Bait: Beware of Misleading Marketing, Imposters, and Phishing for more information.
Save the Date
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on July 24, 2024, from 1:30PM – 3:00PM, and the topic will be 2024-2025 ESSER Monitoring. An overview of the monitoring cycle will be provided, along with helpful tips entities can use to prepare for upcoming ESSER monitoring visits.
ESSER Questionnaire
The 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire must be completed by June 28, 2024. The completion of this questionnaire is required, and late submission may impact your entity's risk score. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Health and Safety Plan
As a reminder, the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act requires each local education agency (LEA) that receives funding under Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) to review its Health and Safety plan at least every six months during the grant period and post them on the LEA's publicly available website. Visit Health and Safety Plans for specific requirements.
Save the Date
The next ESSER Town Hall will be held on July 24, 2024, from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM, and the topic will be 2024-2025 ESSER Monitoring. An overview of the monitoring cycle will be provided, along with helpful tips entities can use to prepare for upcoming ESSER monitoring visits.
Upcoming Deadline - ESSER Questionnaire
The 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire is now available in FedMonitor. Entities must complete the questionnaire by June 28, 2024. As a reminder, completing this questionnaire is required, and late submission may impact your entity's risk score. For helpful instructions on accessing FedMonitor, please visit Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Integrated Monitoring System (pdeims.com). Here you will find step-by-step instructions on IMS, adding new users in FedMonitor, sharing access to questionnaire (user assignment) and more. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
ARP ESSER Set-Asides
If you have unspent set-aside funding, please attend an upcoming ESSER Weekly Office Hours to ask a question or reach out to your Regional Coordinator. As a reminder, ARP ESSER expenditures must be obligated by September 30, 2024, and liquidated by December 29, 2024. If you have questions on spending your remaining funding, please reach out soon since these deadlines are approaching.
Program and Budget Revisions
An Interim Revision is required for significant changes to the ESSER application, such as adding a new expenditure not included in the approved application and removing an expenditure from the approved application. Education entities can visit PDE's website for detailed instructions on submitting a Budget Revision Request for ESSER II (PDF) and ARP ESSER (PDF).
CDC Releases Guidance
On May 17, 2024, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released consolidated, evidence-based guidance for preventing the spread of infections in K-12 schools.
2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire
The 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire is now available in FedMonitor. Entities must complete the questionnaire by June 28, 2024. Entities are strongly encouraged to complete the questionnaire as soon as possible. As a reminder, the completion of this questionnaire is required, and late submission may impact your entity's risk score. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Assigning Additional Questionnaire Users in FedMonitor Instructions
If you have FedMonitor access but cannot access the questionnaire, your entity's FedMonitor Administrator would need to grant you access to the individual application in the FedMonitor system. Please see detailed instructions below.
- FedMonitor Admin login to https://www.pdeims.com.
- Select the Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction/Division of Federal Programs and click on FedMonitor.
- Select Administration
- Click on User Accounts
- Select the username from the list
- Select FedMonitor Applications access for the user
- Click ESSER Questionnaire
- Click Update User
Updating Chief School Administrator (CSA): Each entity must have one FedMonitor Administrator assigned. An entity's CSA or Superintendent is the default LEA Administrator when another user has not been assigned. If your entity's CSA has changed, please email ra-edims@pa.gov.
Updating Password: PDE receives many requests for support in updating login information or managing access in IMS for FedMonitor, which will be necessary to access the ESSER Questionnaire. If you need assistance, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov
2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire
The 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire will be available in FedMonitor on June 10, 2024. Entities will receive further communication with instructions to complete the questionnaire by June 28, 2024. Entities are strongly encouraged to complete the questionnaire as soon as possible. As a reminder, the completion of this questionnaire is required, and late submission may impact your entity's risk score. If you have any questions, please contact ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Equipment and Property Town Hall
If you missed a Town Hall Meeting, please visit PDE's website to view previous presentations and recordings under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section. The Equipment and Property Town Hall slides from May 22, 2024, are now available on PDE's website.
Coming Soon - 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire
The Pennsylvania Department of Education ESSER Monitoring team anticipates sharing the 2024-2025 ESSER Questionnaire in June 2024. Entities will receive formal communication with instructions to complete the questionnaire in FedMonitor. More information will be available soon.
Accessing FedMonitor – PDE receives many requests for support in updating login information or managing access in IMS for FedMonitor, which will be necessary to access the ESSER Questionnaire. If you need assistance, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Cybersecurity Preparedness
The Office of State and Grantee Relations was made aware that some education entities may be vulnerable to fraud and cybersecurity threats involving their ESSER, GEER, and EANS programs. The Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center has resources available for state and local entities to ensure they are well prepared to address cybersecurity in their emergency management planning efforts and manage a potential cybersecurity incident.
Conquering ESSER Monitoring
If you are preparing for an upcoming monitoring visit, please review the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website for useful information. Available on the website are resources for on-site and virtual monitoring, along with training materials and a checklist to prepare for an ESSER monitoring visit (PDF). If you have questions about your upcoming monitoring visit, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Updating FedMonitor Password Reminder
Please note that FedMonitor requires an update to your password credentials every 60 days to continue accessing the monitoring website and all resources available to your entity. If you need assistance, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Procurement
The Pennsylvania Department of Education ESSER Monitoring Team recently presented The (Pro) Cure to Federal Procurement Compliance at the Pennsylvania Federal Programs Coordinator Annual Conference. Additional information and resources on procurement are available on PDE's website under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section.
Davis-Bacon Act
In February 2024, the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) shared a letter to grantees in follow-up to their webinar in December 2023 (PDF) that outlines responsibilities for state and local education entities in monitoring Davis-Bacon wage requirements, along with possible remedies for non-compliance.
Upcoming ESSER Townhall Meetings
The next ESSER Townhall Meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2024, from 1:30 – 3:00 PM, Join Zoom Meeting: Zoom Link. The topic is Equipment and Property Management.
ARP ESSER Closeout
The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently presented Finishing Strong: ARP ESSER Program and Closeout at the Pennsylvania Federal Programs Coordinator Annual Conference. The presentation slides are a helpful resource for timelines, allowable uses, and closeout. Additional information and resources on closeout are available on PDE's website under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section.
Important ARP ESSER Dates:
- Period of Performance: March 13, 2024 – September 30, 2024
- Obligation Deadline: September 30, 2024
- PDE Liquidation Deadline: December 29, 2024
Upcoming ESSER Townhall Meetings
The next ESSER Townhall Meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2024, from 1:30 – 3:00 PM, Join Zoom Meeting: Zoom Link. The topic is Equipment and Property Management.
Accessing FedMonitor FAQs
Password
Please note that FedMonitor requires an update to your password credentials every 60 days to continue accessing the monitoring website and all resources available to your entity. If you need assistance, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Adding New Users
If an entity needs to add users to the FedMonitor system, the Chief School Administrator (CSA) would need to add team members to the system under the “Admin Functions" tab by selecting “My Team". For detailed instructions or assistance, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Updating Chief School Administrator (CSA)
If your entity's CSA has changed, please email ra-edims@pa.gov.
Training Materials
Copies of slides from recent Townhall Meetings and conference presentations are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website, in the section titled PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Trainings.
Upcoming ESSER Townhall Meetings
The next ESSER Townhall Meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2024, from 1:30 – 3:00 PM, Join Zoom Meeting: Zoom Link. The topic is Equipment and Property Management.
Financial Reporting
As a reminder, to produce clear, accurate, uniform, and consistent financial reporting, the Pennsylvania School Code requires entities to maintain financial records in accordance with the Pennsylvania Chart of Accounts, which is consistent with financial reporting guidance provided in the Manual of Accounting and Financial Reporting. Additionally, 2 CFR 200.302(b)(3) requires non-Federal entities to maintain records that identify adequately the source and application of funds for federally funded activities.
The Manual of Accounting and Chart of Accounts (PDF) are available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website.
Upcoming ESSER Townhall Meetings
The next ESSER Townhall Meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2024, from 1:30 – 3:00 PM, and the topic is Equipment and Property Management. Join Zoom Meeting: ESSER Townhall Zoom Link.
Updated Uniform Grant Guidance
The Office of Management and Budget released in April 2024 an updated version of the Uniform Guidance and issued an accompanying implementation memorandum as well as reference guides. Entities should become familiar with the updated guidance and ensure compliance with the revisions by October 1, 2024.
ESSER Townhall Meetings
The next ESSER Townhall Meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2024, from 1:30 – 3:00 PM, Join Zoom Meeting: Zoom Link. The topic is Equipment and Property Management. If you missed a recent Townhall Meeting, please visit PDE's website to view previous presentations and recordings under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section.
Internal Controls
As a reminder, non-Federal entities are required to maintain effective internal control over Federal awards. Internal controls are the processes designed and implemented by entities to provide reasonable assurance regarding the achievement of objectives in the following categories: effectiveness and efficiency of operations, reliability of reporting for internal and external use, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. A few examples of internal controls are segregation of duties, regular audits, maintaining accurate and complete financial records, and confirming proper authorizations and approval of transactions. These controls help to prevent errors, detect fraud, and provide a clear audit trail of financial activities.
For more guidance on this topic, please review 2 CFR 200.303 and the Pennsylvania Department of Education's (PDE) website.
Common Observations
The most common observation categories that PDE's Monitoring Team observe are procurement and financial management. Please be aware of the guidance by reviewing resources on PDE's website for financial management (PDF) and procurement (PDF), along with Uniform Grant Guidance.
Mitigating Duplication of Benefits
An education entity's paid portion of Pennsylvania State Educators Retirement System (PSERS) retirement benefits is an allowable expense to be allocated to ESSER. Since PSERS reimburses entities on a quarterly basis on a pre-determined percentage of employee retirement contributions, entities must proactively deduct the PSERS reimbursement amount from the overall grant allocation amount for each employee. For example, if the entity contributed $2,000 in PSERS contributions, and the LEA's reimbursement rate is 50%, then $1,000 should not be included in the grant allocation amount. For more information on salaries and benefits (PDF), visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website.
Updating FedMonitor Password Reminder
Please note that FedMonitor requires an update to your password credentials every 60 days to continue accessing the monitoring website and all resources available to your entity. If you need assistance, please email RA-EDESSERMonitor@pa.gov.
Contract Provisions
A common observation by the PDE Monitoring Team is entities not having the required written contract terms and conditions with vendors. Best practices include training staff on required provisions; requesting in the initial Request for Proposals and public advertisements that contracts are to require the terms and conditions set forth in 2 CFR 200.327 where applicable; and implementing steps to confirm that these terms and conditions are included in the contract. Entities that do not have these terms and conditions as part of vendor contracts must work with vendors to create a contract amendment that include the required terms and conditions and archive the amendment in their files. Failure to comply with required procurement procedures could result in having to return funding or loss of funding. For additional information, please view 2 CFR 200.327 and Appendix II.
Davis-Bacon Act
As a reminder, per 40 U.S.C. 3141 et seq., the Davis-Bacon Act is a federal law that requires the local prevailing wage on federally funded contracts in excess of $2,000 for the construction, alternation, and/or repair, including painting and decorating, of public buildings or public works (PDF). For more information, please visit PDE website.
Cross Checking for Debarment
The U.S. Government's System for Award Management (SAM.gov) registration and cross checking for debarment is required for government contracts and to receive grants. SAM.gov is a free website that allows businesses and government entities to register on to do business with the U.S. Government.
Education entities must use SAM.gov to reduce the risk of awarding contracts to debarred or suspended vendors in accordance with 2 CFR 200.214. Debarred or suspended vendors are excluded from doing business with the Federal government. Any payment for goods or services to excluded vendors is subject to clawback provisions.
Since entities receiving Federal funds are required to have an active registration, there is no cost associated with the website. Beware of third-party vendors offering to register your entity on SAM.gov. Registering is free, quick, and easy.
To check an entity's status on SAM.gov, login using your login.gov credentials and use the search tab to run the entity's name against the database. Information that will appear regarding the entity includes registration status, Unique Entity Identification (UEI), debarment/suspension status, and other important entity information.
ESSER Town Hall Meetings
The next ESSER Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2024, and the topic is Equipment and Property Management. There will be no ESSER Town Hall Meeting in March and April due to the ESSER Monitoring Team providing trainings at Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials' (PASBO) Conference in March and the Pennsylvania Federal Programs Coordinator's (PAFPC) Annual Conference in April.
If you missed a recent Town Hall Meeting, please visit PDE's website to view previous presentations and recordings under the PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Training section. If you have suggestions for upcoming ESSER Town Hall Meeting topics, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
PAFPC Conference
It's not too late to register for the PAFPC Annual Conference. The conference will be held at The Westin in Pittsburgh from April 14, 2024, through April 17, 2024. The conference will provide all the necessary content education entities need to manage and run all programs related to federal funding.
Upcoming Deadline
As a reminder, education entities must submit their ESSER 2022-23 Fiscal Year Report no later than March 8, 2024. The ESSER 2022-23 Fiscal Year Report was developed and is required by the United States Department of Education. Completion and submission of this report are conditions of continued receipt of ESSER funds. Please visit The Pennsylvania Department of Education's (PDE) Reporting website for detailed instructions and more information.
Program and Budget Revisions
An Interim Revision is required for significant changes to the ESSER application, such as adding a new expenditure not included in the approved application and removing an expenditure from the approved application. During the monitoring process, the PDE Monitoring Team has seen an increase in the following observation: the Subrecipient did not submit a budget revision where variances to the approved budget exceeded twenty percent by function code. Education entities can visit PDE's website for detailed instructions on submitting a Budget Revision Request for ESSER II (PDF) and ARP ESSER (PDF). If you are unsure if you need to complete the process, please email your Regional Coordinator for more information.
Salaries and benefits – this includes wages and the corresponding fringe benefits paid to employees during the period of performance under the federal award for allowable services.
Employees' salaries and employer paid benefits can be allocated to the ESSER grants if the activities are permitted and align with the LEA's payroll policy. Also, please ensure that these activities are properly documented.
Reimbursable activities include: Staff salaries; individual school needs; preparedness/response efforts; sanitization; learning loss for at risk students; planning and coordinating long-term closures; summer learning and after school programs.
Please see 2 CFR 200.430(i) and 200.431 for more guidance here: eCFR :: 2 CFR Part 200 -- Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards
Want to hear more about Salaries and Benefits? Tune in to our Townhall discussion with the ESSER Monitoring Team on February 21, 2024!
Reminder: The 2024 Annual PAFPC Conference will be held this year at the Westin in Pittsburgh, PA. You'll have an opportunity to learn more about ESSER during the conference.
Conference dates are April 14-17, 2024. Register at www.pafpc.org.
ESSER 2022-23 Fiscal Year Reporting
Education entities can begin submitting the ESSER 2022-23 Fiscal Year Report beginning Monday, February 12th, 2024. Entities are encouraged to submit their report as soon as possible and no later than March 8th, 2024. The report is required by the U.S. Department of Education. Completion and submission of this report are conditions for continued receipt of ESSER funds. For detailed instructions and more information, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education's (PDE) Reporting website.
Importance of Proper Fiscal Management
During the monitoring process, the PDE Monitoring Team has observed several issues related to procurement and financial management, such as missing purchase orders, general ledgers not being reconciled, and incomplete budget revisions. Please be aware of the financial management guidance by reviewing resources on PDE's website and ensure that your entity follows Uniform Grant Guidance. Accurate financial management is an expectation of all federal funding.
Townhall Trainings
Did you miss the recent ESSER Town Hall Training? If so, copies of slides and training recordings are posted at the bottom of the Pennsylvania Department of Education website in the section titled PDE ESSER Technical Assistance Trainings.
Interest Earned from Federal Grants
Grantees and sub-grantees must remit interest earned on federal advance payments to the federal agency (2 CFR 200.305).
Grantees and sub-grantees may retain interest amounts up to $500 per year for related administrative expenses. Interest earned greater than $500 on federal advance payments deposited in interest-bearing accounts must be remitted annually to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Payment Management System (PMS) through an electronic medium using either Automated Clearing House (ACH) network or a Fedwire Funds Service payment.
For instructions on returning interest earned, please visit United States Department of Health and Human Services website. To learn more on interest earned from federal grants, please review the financial management (PDF) information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.
Save the Date
The Annual Pennsylvania Federal Programs Coordinator (PAFPC) Conference will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 14th, 2024, through April 17th, 2024. Please visit PAFPC's website for more information on upcoming events.
ESSER 2022-23 Fiscal Year Reporting
The U.S. Department of Education (USDE) requires all entities receiving Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to report on their use of funds annually.
The ESSER Report seeks to assess the expenditures of ESSER funds, identify the interventions and activities implemented with ESSER funds, and understand planned uses of funds in the next fiscal years. This report has been developed by and is required by USDE. Completion and submission of this report is a condition of continued receipt of ESSER funds.
The ESSER Report instructions and template are now available. For detailed instructions and more information, please visit The Pennsylvania Department of Education Reporting website. Education Entities can access the District Fact reporting template for year 4, designated by v4 in the heading, via the PIMS Excel Reporting Tools website.
The ESSER Report must be submitted by March 8th, 2024. Please be aware of the following timelines:
- PIMS Sandbox will open on January 29th, 2024
- PIMS Production will open on February 12th, 2024
- Collection will close on March 8th, 2024
Conquering ESSER Monitoring
If you are preparing for an upcoming monitoring visit, please review the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website for useful information. Available on the website are resources for on-site and virtual monitoring, along with training materials and a checklist to prepare for an ESSER monitoring visit (PDF). If you have questions about your upcoming monitoring visit, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Personally Identifiable Information
As a reminder, please ensure that all personally identifiable information (PII) is redacted before uploading supporting documentation. Per 2 CFR 200.79, PII means information that can be used to distinguish or trace an individual's identity, either alone, or when combined with other personal identifying information that is linked or linkable to a specific individual.
Examples of PII include, but are not limited to, any combination of the following personal identifiable attributes: Name; Date and Place of Birth; Mother's Maiden Name; Biometric Records; Social Security Numbers (which includes the last four digits); Driver's License/State ID Number; Passport Number; Medicare ID; Student Addresses/Healthcare Records/Social Security Number (which includes student's name on invoices for services); Financial Account Numbers; & Personal Bank Account/Credit Card Numbers.
Properly Redacting Personally Identifiable Information
If your organization has a copy of Adobe Pro, you can use the “Redact" tools found within the program. If you are sending digital files, but do not have a copy of Adobe Pro, you will need to remove the data from the file before you create a PDF. This may involve deleting columns of information or deselecting items to include in auto-generated reports. If you are sharing physical files, you can use a permanent marker to black out the information. However, you should hold it up to a light to confirm that the data is redacted. You may need to use a permanent marker on both sides of the paper. If this does not work, you may need to cut out the sections that contain PII. Redaction is not using a black sharpie to cross out numbers, but they're still legible, along with covering documents with shapes that are able to be deleted.
To learn more about PII, please review General/Entity Level Standards (PDF) information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website.
Questionnaires
Thank you to all education entities that submitted their 2023-2024 ESSER Questionnaires, which were due in October 2023. As a reminder, late submissions of questionnaires affect risk scores. Therefore, it is imperative that all education entities that are overdue submit their questionnaire in FedMonitor as soon as possible. If you have questions or need assistance, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.
Reporting
ESSER Reporting is coming soon! United States Department of Education has shared updates to expect for ESSER Fiscal Year Reporting. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is updating processes for collecting ESSER data to reflect those changes and will issue guidance and due dates for reporting to school entities soon.
Program Closeout
PDE has received many questions regarding program closeout for ESSER II. A great resource for information is the Technical Assistance Program Closeout (PDF) presentation slides on PDE's website. It is important to note that ESSER II Closeout Documentation can be uploaded to the “General – Mod/High for any Program" folder in FedMonitor. The documentation for ESSER II that must be uploaded is a finalized general ledger, final expenditure report, and most recent approved budget.