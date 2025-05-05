​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ESSER/GEER Extra

Conquering ESSER Monitoring

If you are preparing for an upcoming monitoring visit, please review the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website for useful information. Available on the website are resources for on-site and virtual monitoring, along with training materials and a checklist to prepare for an ESSER monitoring visit (PDF). If you have questions about your upcoming monitoring visit, please email ra-edessermonitor@pa.gov.

Personally Identifiable Information

As a reminder, please ensure that all personally identifiable information (PII) is redacted before uploading supporting documentation. Per 2 CFR 200.79, PII means information that can be used to distinguish or trace an individual's identity, either alone, or when combined with other personal identifying information that is linked or linkable to a specific individual.

Examples of PII include, but are not limited to, any combination of the following personal identifiable attributes: Name; Date and Place of Birth; Mother's Maiden Name; Biometric Records; Social Security Numbers (which includes the last four digits); Driver's License/State ID Number; Passport Number; Medicare ID; Student Addresses/Healthcare Records/Social Security Number (which includes student's name on invoices for services); Financial Account Numbers; & Personal Bank Account/Credit Card Numbers.

Properly Redacting Personally Identifiable Information

If your organization has a copy of Adobe Pro, you can use the “Redact" tools found within the program. If you are sending digital files, but do not have a copy of Adobe Pro, you will need to remove the data from the file before you create a PDF. This may involve deleting columns of information or deselecting items to include in auto-generated reports. If you are sharing physical files, you can use a permanent marker to black out the information. However, you should hold it up to a light to confirm that the data is redacted. You may need to use a permanent marker on both sides of the paper. If this does not work, you may need to cut out the sections that contain PII. Redaction is not using a black sharpie to cross out numbers, but they're still legible, along with covering documents with shapes that are able to be deleted.

To learn more about PII, please review General/Entity Level Standards (PDF) information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website.