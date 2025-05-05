Skip to agency navigation
    Recruitment and Recognition

    ​Teacher of the Year

    The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring Pre​K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania's school-aged children.

    Local education agencies (LEAs) are encouraged to acknowledge the efforts of teachers in their community who have worked to achieve excellence in the classroom by nominating an outstanding educator. The nomination form, along with additional information about the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year program, is available on the National State Teacher​ of the Year - Pennsylvania chapter. Each LEA may nominate a deserving educator from both elementary and secondary levels. Nominations received after December 15 will be considered for the following year.

    Twelve (12) finalists are selected from applicants; they participate in interviews and submit a recorded teaching episode that exhibits effective instructional strategies. Finalists are recognized at PDE's annual SAS Institute and the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year​​ is announced.

    Sponsored by CCSSO, the national program is the most prestigious teacher recognition program in the country. Each year, CCSSO provides a new cohort of State Teachers of the Year with a yearlong, one-of-a-kind professional learning and development experience. The program is designed to increase each inspiring educator's leadership skills while celebrating their talents and commitment as extraordinary teachers.

    From the cohort of State Teachers of the Year, one teacher is selected to be the National Teacher of the Year. It's both a year of honor and one of service. The role of the National Teacher of the Year is to bring national public attention on the importance of excellence in teaching.

    Direct questions to Exceptional Educators at RA-EDNominations@pa.gov.

    2026 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Finalists

    Whitney Bellomo, Dallastown Area School District, York County

    Nicole Birkbeck, Council Rock School District, Bucks County

    Katherine Blandino-Nienhuis, Pittsburgh Public School District, Allegheny County

    Renee Decker, Central York School District, York County

    Madeline Loring, Jefferson-Morgan School District, Jefferson County

    Jenna Love, Elizabethtown Area School District, Lancaster County

    Jennifer Nesser, Laurel Highlands School District, Fayette County

    Ashley Oldham, Big Spring School District, Cumberland County

    Andrea Rutledge, Hempfield School District, Lancaster County

    Rachel Sebastian, Governor Mifflin School District, Berks County

    Rebecca Showalter, Mount Lebanon School District, Allegheny County

    Elizabeth Troxell, Penns Valley Area School District, Centre County

    2025 Finalists, National State Teacher of the Year Organization - Pennsylvania Chapter

    Sherry Appleton, IU22

    Anne Fisher, Downington Area

    Rob Hodgson, Millcreek Township

    Jill Hyatt, Crawford Central

    Brooke Nenadal, Williamsport Area

    Darla Romberger, Cumberland Valley

    Bo, G. Shappell, Daniel Boone Area

    Jennifer Sharek, Blackhawk

    Leon Smith, Haverford Township

    Kevin Tomlinson, Perkiomen Valley

    Jennifer Toney, Sharpsville Area

    Jessica Waber, SD of Philadelphia

    Duties and Responsibilities

    Year 1 as Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

    • Represent PA teachers at the state level;
    • Present as the keynote speaker at various conferences, school districts, intermediate units, and/or colleges/universities;
    • Facilitate workshops and/or professional development sessions for school districts, intermediate units, and/or colleges/universities;
    • Participate in interviews with local, state, or national media outlets and publications; 
    • Draft and submit final application for National Teacher of the Year with guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (May-November); and 
    • Serve as keynote speaker/presenter at the annual NSTOY-PA Education Forum and mentor to the newly named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year (December). 

    Year 2 as Pennsylvania Candidate for National Teacher of the Year 

    • Serve as a spokesperson for teachers across the commonwealth; 
    • Represent Pennsylvania as its state’s nominee at the National Teacher of the Year conference;
    • Attend the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, with the President
    • Attend Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama; and 
    • Attend the Next Steps conference sponsored by the National Teacher of the Year organization.