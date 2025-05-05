The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring Pre​K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania's school-aged children.

Local education agencies (LEAs) are encouraged to acknowledge the efforts of teachers in their community who have worked to achieve excellence in the classroom by nominating an outstanding educator. The nomination form, along with additional information about the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year program, is available on the National State Teacher​ of the Year - Pennsylvania chapter. Each LEA may nominate a deserving educator from both elementary and secondary levels. Nominations received after December 15 will be considered for the following year.

Twelve (12) finalists are selected from applicants; they participate in interviews and submit a recorded teaching episode that exhibits effective instructional strategies. Finalists are recognized at PDE's annual SAS Institute and the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year​​ is announced.

Sponsored by CCSSO, the national program is the most prestigious teacher recognition program in the country. Each year, CCSSO provides a new cohort of State Teachers of the Year with a yearlong, one-of-a-kind professional learning and development experience. The program is designed to increase each inspiring educator's leadership skills while celebrating their talents and commitment as extraordinary teachers.

From the cohort of State Teachers of the Year, one teacher is selected to be the National Teacher of the Year. It's both a year of honor and one of service. The role of the National Teacher of the Year is to bring national public attention on the importance of excellence in teaching.

Direct questions to Exceptional Educators at RA-EDNominations@pa.gov.