The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring PreK-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania's school-aged children.
Local education agencies (LEAs) are encouraged to acknowledge the efforts of teachers in their community who have worked to achieve excellence in the classroom by nominating an outstanding educator. The nomination form, along with additional information about the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year program, is available on the National State Teacher of the Year - Pennsylvania chapter. Each LEA may nominate a deserving educator from both elementary and secondary levels. Nominations received after December 15 will be considered for the following year.
Twelve (12) finalists are selected from applicants; they participate in interviews and submit a recorded teaching episode that exhibits effective instructional strategies. Finalists are recognized at PDE's annual SAS Institute and the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year is announced.
Sponsored by CCSSO, the national program is the most prestigious teacher recognition program in the country. Each year, CCSSO provides a new cohort of State Teachers of the Year with a yearlong, one-of-a-kind professional learning and development experience. The program is designed to increase each inspiring educator's leadership skills while celebrating their talents and commitment as extraordinary teachers.
From the cohort of State Teachers of the Year, one teacher is selected to be the National Teacher of the Year. It's both a year of honor and one of service. The role of the National Teacher of the Year is to bring national public attention on the importance of excellence in teaching.
Direct questions to Exceptional Educators at RA-EDNominations@pa.gov.
2026 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Finalists
Whitney Bellomo, Dallastown Area School District, York County
Nicole Birkbeck, Council Rock School District, Bucks County
Katherine Blandino-Nienhuis, Pittsburgh Public School District, Allegheny County
Renee Decker, Central York School District, York County
Madeline Loring, Jefferson-Morgan School District, Jefferson County
Jenna Love, Elizabethtown Area School District, Lancaster County
Jennifer Nesser, Laurel Highlands School District, Fayette County
Ashley Oldham, Big Spring School District, Cumberland County
Andrea Rutledge, Hempfield School District, Lancaster County
Rachel Sebastian, Governor Mifflin School District, Berks County
Rebecca Showalter, Mount Lebanon School District, Allegheny County
Elizabeth Troxell, Penns Valley Area School District, Centre County
2025 Finalists, National State Teacher of the Year Organization - Pennsylvania Chapter
Sherry Appleton, IU22
Anne Fisher, Downington Area
Rob Hodgson, Millcreek Township
Jill Hyatt, Crawford Central
Brooke Nenadal, Williamsport Area
Darla Romberger, Cumberland Valley
Bo, G. Shappell, Daniel Boone Area
Jennifer Sharek, Blackhawk
Leon Smith, Haverford Township
Kevin Tomlinson, Perkiomen Valley
Jennifer Toney, Sharpsville Area
Jessica Waber, SD of Philadelphia
Duties and Responsibilities
Year 1 as Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
- Represent PA teachers at the state level;
- Present as the keynote speaker at various conferences, school districts, intermediate units, and/or colleges/universities;
- Facilitate workshops and/or professional development sessions for school districts, intermediate units, and/or colleges/universities;
- Participate in interviews with local, state, or national media outlets and publications;
- Draft and submit final application for National Teacher of the Year with guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (May-November); and
- Serve as keynote speaker/presenter at the annual NSTOY-PA Education Forum and mentor to the newly named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year (December).
Year 2 as Pennsylvania Candidate for National Teacher of the Year
- Serve as a spokesperson for teachers across the commonwealth;
- Represent Pennsylvania as its state’s nominee at the National Teacher of the Year conference;
- Attend the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, with the President
- Attend Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama; and
- Attend the Next Steps conference sponsored by the National Teacher of the Year organization.