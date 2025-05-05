​Nominate an Exceptional Educator

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) seeks nominations of exceptional educators for a variety of exclusive opportunities and experiences, including:

Membership on advisory boards, task forces, and work groups

Nomination for award and recognition programs

Nominate an exceptional Pre​K-12 teacher, principal, or specialist with a minimum of five years of experience in education and a (preferable) combination of the features below:

Exceptional instructional practices and student learning results in classroom and school settings

Exemplary educational accomplishments beyond the classroom that provide models of excellence for the profession

Significant and unique contributions to education that are worthy of the spotlight and may traditionally be unrecognized

A strong, long-range potential for professional and policy leadership in education

An engaging and inspiring presence that motivates and impacts students, colleagues, and the community

To nominate a deserving candidate, please complete the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Exceptional Educator Nomination Form. This online form also requires you to upload the nominees' resume and a one-page recommendation letter addressing the criteria in the form. Information provided within each submission is confidential and should not be shared with the nominee.

Please direct questions to RA-EDNominations@pa.gov.



On behalf of the Secretary of Education, thank you for helping us elevate and celebrate Pennsylvania's exceptional education leaders, and those who go above and beyond to ensure all learners have access to a high-quality education.