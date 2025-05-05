Skip to agency navigation
    Courses are approved for a period of 3 years and conferences/summits are approved for a period of 1 year from the approval date.

    Current PDE, ITQ proposal documents must be used by entities when re-applying for course approval. Documents are located at PA Inspired Leadership (PIL) Program.

    Participants must reach out to the entity contact person to enroll in the approved courses (below).

    PDE Courses (all PDE courses are available Statewide)

    ra-pdespecialed@pa.gov

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Bureau of Special Education Fiscal Training 2025

    20250142

    3

    1/1/2025

    RA-EDACT45@pa.gov

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    DATA Summit Act 45 Program

    20240051

    25

    		3/1/2025
    (1 year)
    SAS Institute Act 45 Program NAUp to 26.1710/16/2025
    (1 year)

    ra-edsafeschoolsrep@pa.gov

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    ACT 45 Credit for Sc​hool Safety Trainings (use the hyperlink to submit your completion information)

    20240241

    3

    7/15/2023

    School safety and security coordinator training

    20240242

    7

    7/15/2023

    Independent Approved Providers

    (All courses are statewide unless otherwise indicated)

    Dr. Diane Szader | 570-251-3050 | szaderdi@wallenpaupack.org   

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leading Data Governance Planning in your LEA

    20240111

    32

    5/2/2023

    Ernesto Ortiz, Jr. | 215-483-2461 | eortiz@aimpa.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Pathways to Literacy Leadership

    20240110

    50

    		3/22/2023

    Debbie Coppula | 412-322-5058 | dcoppula@pittsburghkids.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    AI to Z for Administrators: Improving Outcomes and Creating Cultures for Learning

    20250110

    90

    		6/24/2025

    Ellen Resnek | 610-246-6572 | ellen@cwbpgh.org  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    EDU Study Seminar Abroad for Educational Leaders

    TBD

    50

    		6/12/2023

    Shea Padraig | paddys@sibme.com

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Sibme Coach-the-Coach Cycle 

    		20250080254/29/2025

    Jackie Foor | 412-678-9215 | jfoor@tcfpe.org
    Debbie Pixton | 412-678-9215 or 847-542-5078 | dpixton@tcfpe.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Certificate in Education Finance, Georgetown University

    20240113

    30

    		8/30/2023

    Using Human-Centered Design to Support Student Growth and Achievement

    20240114

    50

    		10/5/2023
    Leadership Through Design: Enhancing Student Growth and Achievement20250015251/16/2025

    Dr. Samuel Mormando | 484-832-6020 | smormando@edvative.com

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Unlocking the Power of Group Culture: Building Highly Successful School Communities

    20240121

    40

    		5/30/2023

    Leading through Paradox: Embracing Both/And Thinking for Impactful Decision-Making

    20240122

    45

    7/18/2023

    Leading With Purpose: What’s Your WHY in Leadership

    20240123

    45

    12/14/2023

    Navigating the AI Revolution in Our Schools

    20240124

    45

    6/09/2024

    Future Planning with Purpose: A Strategic Framework for Educational Leaders 20250102456/10/2025

    Danielle Butville l 724-355-9840 l drz5018@psu.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leading Amidst Difficult Issues Through Trauma-Informed Practices

    20250040

    25

    		3/4/2025

    Shira Woolf Coohen | 267-992-1311 | Shira@innovageous.com

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Building Core Leadership Competencies through Senior Fellow Institutes

    20240109

    50

    7/8/2024

    Laying the Foundation of Core Leadership Competencies through Neubauer Fellowship Year 1 Development

    20240449

    50

    10/8/2024

    Instructional Leadership Academy

    20240527

    50

    11/18/2024

    Pathways to Career Success: Developing Future-Focused Mindsets Across the School

    20250016

    		501/17/2025
    School Design Foundational Practices Institute - Communications & Community Engagement 20250099106/10/2025
    School Design Foundational Practices Institute - Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) for Academics, SEL, & Behavior 20250100106/10/2025
    School Design Foundational Practices Institute - Instructional Leadership 101 25020101106/10/2025
    Leading Future Focused Schools: Engaging and Preparing Students for Career Success  202502184010/06/2025

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    LETRS for Administrators- email RA-EDACT45@pa.gov with your completion certificate to receive Act 45 credit.

    20240244

    50

    2/23/2023

    Lori Stollar | 570-360-9978 | lori.stollar@paedge.org
    J. Diefendorfer | 570-360-9978 | info@pascd.org  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    PASCD Supervision Academy

    20240090

    40

    11/9/2022

    PASCD Supervision Leadership Academy 20250103306/12/2025

    PASCD Leading Online Learning Academy

    20240095

    40

    5/10/2023

    PASCD Curriculum Leadership Academy

    20240096

    40

    5/9/2023

    PASCD Evaluation Leadership Academy

    20240099

    40

    8/21/2023

    Still Learning: Strengthening Professional and Organizational Capacity

    20240097

    40

    8/11/2023

    The Language of a Leader: Empowering Educators Through Meaningful Supervision and Dialogue

    20240098

    35

    8/11/2023

    PASCD Curriculum Leadership Academy

    		20250109306/20/2025
    ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification – Module 1 Student Learning Experiences 20250156 108/15/2025
    ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification – Module 2 Data-Driven Decision Making 20250160 108/18/2025
    ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification – Module 3 Innovation and Change Management20250161108/18/2025
    ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification Module 4 Improving Teaching Quality 20250169108/22/2025
    ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification Module 5  Curriculum Development 20250170108/22/2025

    Rebecca Henderson, Ed.D. | 724-219-2315 | rhenderson@wiu7.org
    Jennifer Anderson | 814-940-0223 x1320 | janderson@iu08.org
    Kelly Compton | 814-887-5512 X138 | kcompton@iu9.org
    Dawn Hayes | 717-363-1475 | dhayes@ciu10.org
    Dawn Lynn | 814-542-2501 | dlynn@tiu11.org
    Ami Healy | 717-732-8400 x8335 | ahealy@caiu.org
    Anthony Serafini | 570-523-1155 | aserafini@csiu.org
    Kristen Strong | 570-876-9232 | kstrong@iu19.org
    Jennifer Shaw | 610-938-9000 x2311 | jshaw@dciu.org
    Karin Pilarski | 724-774-7800 x3031 | Karin.Pilarski@bviu.org
    Rene Evans | 570-544-9131 x1211 | evanr@iu29.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Structured Literacy Leadership: What Administrators Need to Know!
    Dr. Angela Kirby | 717-901-2100 | AKirby@pattan.net

    20240102

    30

    5/11/2023

    Leading the Charge: CS for Instructional Leaders
    Jeremy Gabborin | 717-901-2220 | jgabborin@pattan.net

    20240103

    35

    7/3/2024

    Pennsylvania Literacy Leadership Summit: Leadership Capacity Building for Structured Literacy Implementation
    Dr. Angela Kirby | 717-901-2100 | AKirby@pattan.net

    20240273

    28.5

    9/17/2024

    Rebecca Fogle | 800-441-3215 | rfogle@pattan.net  
    Jenny Lent | 724-938-3241 x268 | Jenny.Lent@iu1.org    
    Sandi Dinardi | 814-542-2501 | sdinardi@tiu11.org   
    Mary Anne Jordan | 814-226-7103 x5104 | mjordan@riu6.org  
    Leanna Lawson | 412-394-5857 | leanna.lawson@aiu3.net
    Melissa Niedbala | 724-774-7800 x 3007 | Melissa.niedbala@bviu.org  
    Richael Fertig | 724-287-4156 | richael.fertig@miu4.org  
    Christy Carucci | 814-734-8415 | christine_carucci@iu5.org  
    Cindy Murphy | 814-887-5512 | csmurphy@iu9.org  
    Laura Lent | 717-606-1758 | Laura_Lent@iu13.org
    Ronna Rebo | rrebo@iu9.org
    Kara Vollmer | 814-887-5512 | kvollmer@iu9.org   
    Anthony Serafini | 570-523-1155 | aserafini@csiu.org
    Michele Hammersla-Quick | 814-342-0884 | mhammersla@ciu10.org | mxh65@scasd.org
    Rebecca Henderson | 724-219-2315 | rhenderson@wiu7.org
     

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Principals Understanding Leadership in Special Education (PULSE)
    Paula Schmitt | 412-826-2336 | pschmitt@pattanpgh.net

    20240101

    30

    11/20/2024

    Jonathan Klingman | 814-231-1054 | jtk21@scasd.org | kshoupe@giftedpage.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    

     

     

     

     

    John Pulver l 717-761-3381 | john@pacareertech.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Implementing High-quality CTSOs to Increase Student Achievement

    20240025

    30

    4/19/2022

    Improving Student Outcomes through Industry Credentials, Employer Engagement, and Business Partnerships 

    20240015

    40

    5/28/2024

    Making CTE Personnel Decisions with a Focus on High-quality Instruction

    20240027

    40

    5/28/2024

    PACTA New Director Academy – Part 1

    20240018

    30

    5/28/2024

    PACTA New Director Academy – Part 2

    20240016

    30

    5/28/2024

    Improvement Planning: Principles and Practices for Schools

    20240028

    35

    5/28/2024

    Supporting Special Education in CTE

    20240029

    40

    7/8/2024

    Supporting Student Mental Health in CTE

    20240030

    45

    7/9/2024

    Equity Inclusion and Belonging in CTE

    20240290

    45

    9/27/2024

    Using Advocacy to Support Student Achievement

    		20250019301/23/2025
    Using the CTE Budget Process to Support Student Achievement

    20250020

    		301/23/2025

    AI and CTE Student Learning 

    		20250134 307/11/2025

    Transitioning to CTE Administration 

    		20250144357/24/2025

    Implementing High-quality CTSOs to Increase Student Achievement 

    		20250151308/11/2025

    Sherri Smith | 717-540-4448 | ssmith@pasa-net.org
    Dr. Michele Balliet | 717-540-4448 | mballiet@pasa-net.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    PASA New Superintendents’ Academy Part 3

    20240033

    25

    11/30/2022

    PA Summit for Assistant Superintendents

    20240037

    40

    6/20/2022

    PASA Women’s Caucus Conference

    20250067

    40

    4/3/2025
    (1 Year)

    PASA Board of Governors and Liaison Program- September

    20240039

    14.5

    9/1/2024

    PASA Board of Governors and Liaison Program- November

    20240274

    14.5

    9/1/2024

    PASA Board of Governors and Liaison Program- January

    20240275

    14.5

    9/1/2024

    PASA Board of Governors and Liaison Program- April

    20240276

    14.5

    9/1/2024

    PASA Book Study: Emotional Poverty

    20240041

    25

    5/9/2023

    PASA Superintendent Induction Program

    20240042

    50

    9/20/2023

    2024 Leadership Forum: Unleashing Potential: Navigating the Continuum of Creativity and Innovation in Schools

    20240043

    50

    02/06/2024

    EF (Education First)/ PASA Global Professional Development Program

    20240044

    45

    		7/3/2024 
    (1 year)

    2025 PASA Leadership Forum

    20250027

    		482/10/2025
    (1 Year)

    2025 EF Professional Learning Tour: Cultures, Comparisons, Connections 

    		20250084455/9/2025

    PASA New Superintendents’ Academy- Part 1 

    		20250107 256/17/2025

    AASA/PASA National Superintendent Certification Program 

    		202501081056/18/2025

    PASA New Superintendents’ Academy- Part 2 

    		20250135 257/11/2025

    PASA Book Study

    		20250162308/18/2025

    PASA Central Office Leaders Summit 

    		20250152408/11/2025
    Aligning Vision with Resources: Unlocking the Power of Multi-Year Budgeting 202502223010/14/2025

    Carolyn Welschonce | 412-303-4418 | carolynw@pasap.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    2025 PASAP Conference

    20250018

    25

    1/23/2025

    (1- Year)

    Dr. Patrick E. Crawford | 814-977-1097 | crawfordp@paldc.org  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leading District-wide Continuous Improvement

    20240052

    40

    7/11/2023

    Total Leaders Needed

    20240054

    40

    3/24/2023

    Dr. Michael Snell | 717-732-4999 | MSnell@paprincipals.org
    Dr. Beth Haldemanhaldeman@paprincipals.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Pennsylvania Summit 25 for Educational Leaders20250094405/29/2025
    (1-Year)

    Improving Leadership and Student Learning Through Simulations

    		20250095305/30/2025

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Building Internal Relationships

    20240061

    		30

    7/19/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Building External Relationships

    20240062

    30

    7/20/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Building Personal Relationships

    20240064

    30

    7/21/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Driving a Culture of Service

    20240070

    30

    8/9/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Valuing and Celebrating Traditions

    20240079

    30

    8/31/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing:  Leading and Promoting Tolerance

    20240074

    30

    8/30/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Providing Effective Instruction

    20240080

    30

    8/31/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Ensuring Instructional Alignment

    20240072

    30

    8/10/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Promoting Collaborative Instruction

    20240075

    30

    8/30/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Meeting All Academic Needs

    20240076

    30

    8/30/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Creating a Results Oriented Learning Culture

    20240073

    30

    8/11/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Implementing Data-Driven Decision Making

    20240077

    30

    8/30/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Driving Vision and Mission

    20240071

    30

    8/8/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Leading Vision and Mission

    20240078

    30

    		8/30/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Creating a Learning Focused Curriculum

    20240067

    30

    7/31/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Ensuring Curriculum Alignment

    20240063

    30

    7/20/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Assessing Threats in the School Setting

    20240065

    30

    7/21/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Leading a Culture of Safety

    20240066

    30

    7/24/2023

    Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Managing Crises and Emergency Planning

    20240068

    30

    7/31/2023

    Research-Based Instruction, Supervision and Evaluation Strategies to Improve Student Learning

    20240085

    30

    5/12/2022

    Improving Leadership and Student Learning Through Simulations (Shortened)

    20240086

    15

    2/04/2024

    The Team: Building Leadership Success that Improves Student Learning

    20240087

    30

    1/20/2023

    Launching Leadership

    20240069

    40

    6/28/2023

    Transforming Student and Teachers Learning Through EdCamps and Effective Professional Development

    20240082

    40

    1/2/2024

    The Learning Leader Book Study: Culturize

    20240083

    30

    1/2/2024

    The Learning Leader Book Study: The Beekeeper

    20240246

    30

    8/12/2024

    Leader of Leaders Collaborative

    20240248

    90

    8/14/2024

    The Structured Study of Student Work through Collaborative Protocols

    		20250023301/24/2025

    Research-Based Instruction, Supervision and Evaluation Strategies to Improve Student Learning

    		20250086305/13/2025

    Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Collaborative Leadership Coaching

    		20250112306/30/2025

    Building Hope-Filled Systems: Reimagining Leadership through the Culture, Systems and Learning Domains 

    		20250158 108/15/2025

    The Learning Leader Book Study: Thrive Through the Five 

    		20250153308/12/2025

    Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing:  Communication Advocacy 

    		20250163308/18/2025

    Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Communication Standards 

    		20250166308/18/2025

    Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Communication Structures 

    		20250167308/18/2025

    Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Directive Leadership Coaching 

    		20250165308/18/2025

    Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Personal Communication Skills 

    		20250159308/18/2025

    Peggy Schooling | 814-863-0619 | mxs284@psu.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Data Discourse Analysis Interpretation

    20240088

    50

    01/30/2024

    Natalie Catin St. Louis | natalie@pasl.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Senior Fellow 3.0: Leading for Results 

    20250123

    50

    7/9/2025

    Transforming Practice, Equity, and Impact through Neubauer Fellowship Summer 2 Programming 

    20250124 

    30

    7/9/2025

    Elevating Principal Leadership - Neubauer Fellowship Year 2 Course | Latanya Simmons | 215-965-7945 | latanya@pasl.org  20250199509/29/2025
    Instructional Leadership Academy | Natalie Catin St. Louis | 215-965-7945 | natalie@pasl.org20250200509/30/2025
    Senior Fellows Institute on Equity-Centered Practices | Natalie Catin St. Louis | 215-965-7945 | natalie@pasl.org202502191010/6/2025

    Emily Early | 267-691-1610| emily@learningpartnerships.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Administrator Leadership Fellows Program 

    20250178

    37

    3/13/2023

    Claire Conde | 323-646-6987 | cconde@pcgus.com

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Courageous Conversations about Race

    20240115

    45

    11/5/2022

    Effective Coaching to Strengthen Instruction

    20240116

    45

    11/7/2022

    Improving Instruction Through Strategic Conversations with Teachers

    20240117

    45

    11/7/2022

    Transforming School Culture

    20240118

    45

    11/9/2022

    Dr. Derrick Campbell | 856-566-3267 | moreinfo@quarantineracism.com

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Promoting Positive Racial Teacher Student Classroom Relationships

    20240243

    50

    6/20/2023

    Caroline Benavides | 949-519-8311 | caroline@sbsl.org
    Janice Kohler-Curtis | 843-312-6303 | janicek@sbsl.org
    Jessica Peluso | jpeluso@mgt.us

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leading Literacy: Data Interpretation in a Tiered Instructional System

    20240254

    50

    8/26/2024

    Leading Literacy: The Science of Learning to Read

    20240107

    40

    5/4/2023

    Leading Instructional Change that Drives Academic Improvement for All Students

    20240108

    28

    8/1/2023

    Dr. Donald E. Sheffield | 724-846-8495 | desheff@comcast.net   

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Developing Cultural Competency for Leading, Teaching, and Learning Across Cultures to Raise Student Achievement

    20240178

    40

    		3/22/2023

    Dr. John Spencer | 215-804-9176 | jspencer@teachitlabs.com  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Organizational Diagnosis for Strategic Change: Increasing Organizational Effectiveness20250083445/2/2025

    Thomas W. Bailey | 412-453-1677 | thomas@twbaileylaw.com

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    PA Educators: Your Ethical Codes & School Law 

    20250198

    25

    9/25/2025

    Colleges and Universities

    (All courses are statewide unless otherwise indicated)

    Michelle L. Rapiey | 717-361-1145 | rapieym@etown.edu
    Dr. Matt Bergman | 717-361-3673 | bergmanm@etown.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    SSA560 Communicating with Stakeholders: Articulating Student Benefit

    20240131

    45

    8/21/2023

    SSA 590 Capstone: Evaluating Accountability and School Performance

    20240132

    45

    10/5/2023

    TIC 500 Foundations of Trauma 

    20240133

    40

    12/7/2023

    TIC 510: Sustaining Trauma-Sensitive Systems

    20240134

    45

    12/11/2023

    TIC 520: Impact of Trauma on Brain Architecture and Child Development

    20240135

    47

    12/20/2023

    TIC 530 Trauma Informed Practices

    20240136

    55

    1/30/2024

    Dr. Robert Pleis | 610-587-1744 | rpleis@immaculata.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Building PK-16 Partnerships

    20240137

    45

    2/13/2023

    Lisa Collins | 610-758-2805 | lic212@lehigh.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Inspiring the Future of Education: Analyzing, Assessing, and Implementing Best Practices for School Leaders

    20240140

    30

    10/3/2023

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Foundational AI for School Leaders 

    20250088

    10

    5/16/2025

    Randy M. Ziegenfuss, Ed.D. | 484-224-6299 | ziegenfussr@moravian.edu  

    Program/Course 

    Course Number 

    Hours Earned 

    Date Approved 

    AI Leadership Lab: Navigating the Future of Education 

    20250070 

    30 

    4/4/2025 

    Dr. Danielle Butville | 724-355-9840 | drz5018@psu.edu   

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leading school communities during difficult times: Inquiry-based professional learning for administrators

    20240141

    50

    11/10/2022

    Megan MacDonald | 908-229-9310 | mmacdo@upenn.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Consortium for Mental Health and Optimal Development 

    20250082

    36

    5/2/2025

    Dialogue Across Difference   Laura Paparo | 215-898-1984 | lpaparo@upenn.edu  

    20250087

    		405/14/2025
    Center for School Study Councils – Professional Development for School District and IU Leadership | Blythe McCormack |  215-898-6415 | blythem@upenn.edu  

    20250176 

    		389/03/2025

    Matthew Treese | 570-408-7021 | matthew.treese@wilkes.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    SBL 503- Financial Operations of School Districts

    20240272

    90

    9/17/2024

    SBL 504- Financial Planning and Management for School Business

    20240299

    90

    10/4/2024

    SBL 509- Food Service in Education

    20240533

    90

    11/25/2024

    Intermediate Units

    Jenny Lent | 724-938-3241, x268 | jenny.lent@iu1.org  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leadership Under Fire: 2023 Joint Superintendents' Retreat

    20240142

    25

    10/7/2023

    Data Quality Curriculum (DQC) LEA Administrator Track
    Miranda Thomas | 724-938-3241, ext. 201 | miranda.thomas@iu1.org      		202502253310/15/2025
    Data Quality Curriculum (DQC) Building Level Administrator Track
    Miranda Thomas | 724-938-3241, ext. 201 | miranda.thomas@iu1.org    		202502263310/15/2025

    Paul Cindric | 412-394-4940 | paul.cindric@aiu3.net

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Developing a Personalized Learning System to Support Student Success
    Dr. Jill Jacoby, 412-848-5349, Jill.Jacoby@aiu3.net    		20250091505/22/2025

    Science of Reading for Administrators
    Dr. Lisa M Yonek | 412-897-9615 | lisa.yonek@aiu3.net

    20240144

    40

    5/31/2023

    Modernizing the Learning Environment through Leadership Academy
    Dr. Jill Jacoby | 412-848-5349 | Jill.Jacoby@aiu3.net

    20240145

    50

    8/14/2023

    The 4 Essential Roles of Great Leaders
    Dr. Jill Jacoby | 412-848-5349 | Jill.Jacoby@aiu3.net    		20250073104/10/2025

    Dr. Jill Jacoby | 412-848-5349 | Jill.Jacoby@aiu3.net 
    Dr. Paul Cindric | 412-394-4940 | paul.cindric@aiu3.net

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Systems Development of Targeted Initiatives

    20240148

    50

    10/3/2023

    School Leadership in Mathematics: Part 1 20250181369/9/2025

    Susan Griffith | 724-463-5300 x1225 | sgriffith@iu28.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    AI and Admin20250085307/30/2024

    Dr. Patrick Crawford | 814-977-1097 | crawfordp@paldc.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    The Appalachia School Leaders Lab

    20240150

    50

    2/8/2023

    Introduction to Competency Based Learning- Dr Malynda Maurer| 814-285-7116 | mmaurer@iu08.org

    		20250024451/31/2025
    Strengthening Your School’s Instructional Foundation: A Leader’s Guide to Success for All Learners
    Breanne Venios | 814-695-5643 ext. 3306 | bvenios@iu08.org     		20250075504/11/2025

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    School Leaders who Coach Highly Effective Instructional Practice

    20240151

    43

    3/14/2023

    School Leaders who Interview for Teacher Quality

    20240152

    35

    11/10/2022

    Artificial Intelligence- developing acceptable and responsible use guidelines for staff and students

    20240153

    30

    4/05/2024

    Leading the growth of ALL Learners in our School Communities: Beaver County Leaders Conference

    20250026

    		302/10/2025
    (1-Year)

    Dr. Christina Foehl | 610-987-8538 | chrfoe@berksiu.org
    Karen Henrichs | 484-630-3725 | karhen@berksiu.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Becoming a Learning Leader

    20240155

    25

    4/28/2023

    Navigating Artificial Intelligence in Education: Empowering K-12 Leaders for Future-Ready Schools

    20240022

    		35

    7/12/2023

    Optimizing MTSS Implementation:  Essential Elements and Best Practices for Districts and School

    20240156

    30

    7/16/2024

    Berks County Superintendents’ Study Council – Legislative Advocacy and Leadership Development

    20240516

    25

    		10/23/2024
    (1 Year)
    BCIU Leadership Series 2025: Universal Design for Learning | Carissa Noel | 610-987-8506 | carnoe@berksiu.org  20250180309/9/2025

    Elizabeth Segraves | 570-323-6581 | esegraves@iu17.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Complexities of Curriculum Made Simple

    20240159

    25

    9/18/2023

    Educating for the Future: Systemic and Innovative Leaders

    20240160

    30

    10/9/2023

    School Climate and Culture Leadership Series

    20240161

    34

    6/6/2024

    Rachel Holler | 215-348-2940 x1400 | rholler@bucksIU.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Data-Driven Leadership

    20240168

    40

    11/3/2022

    Strengthening Leadership for English Learners

    20240169

    34

    2/8/2023

    Battle Tested Leadership: Lessons from Gettysburg

    20240170

    40

    10/12/2023

    Assembling Tomorrow: Better Design for Changemaking

    20240282

    28

    9/22/2024

    Building a Thriving School Culture: Insights from "The Culture Code"

    20240540

    25

    12/13/2024

    The Energy Bus: Improving School Culture 20250098256/10/2025
    Leading with Purpose: Empowering Assistant Principals through "The Assistant Principal 50" 20250139257/17/2025

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Pillars of Leadership
    Kevin Roberts | 717-732-8487 | kroberts@caiu.org  

    20240163

    50

    8/21/2023

    Leading with Dignity
    Brandon Carter | 717-732-8427 | bcarter@caiu.org  

    20240164

    33

    1/31/2023

    The Superintendent as Moral and Intellectual Leader

    20240162

    50

    7/30/2024

    The Superintendent as Moral and Intellectual Leader – Building Trust and Enhancing Capacity
    Kevin Roberts | 717-732-8487 | kroberts@caiu.org    

    		20250157508/14/2025
    CAC Learning Series | Maria Hoover| 717-468-4219 | mhoover@caiu.org20250174 509/02/2025

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Data Wise Process for Administrators- Building Collaborative Data Teams
    Tonya Swavely | swavelyt@cliu.org

    20240171

    25

    9/21/2023

    The AI Powered Administrator: Streamlining Operations and Enhancing Outcomes
    Melissa Volcskai | 610 769-4111 ext. 1659| volcskaim@cliu.org    		20250074104/11/2025

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    From Silos to Systems: Integrated MTSS Professional Learning Series
    Dawn Hayes | 717-363-1475 | dhayes@ciu10.org

    		20250217 

    31.5

    10/3/2025

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Shape Foundations of Leadership: Supporting School Leaders through Modern Challenges 
    Anthony Serafini | 570-523-1155 | aserafini@csiu.org   

    		20250049503/28/2025

    Introduction to Instructional Leadership in Science, Technology & Engineering and Environmental Literacy & Sustainability (STEELS)
    Colleen Epler-Ruths | 570-523-1155 x2206 | cepler-ruths@csiu.org

    20240176

    40

    2/7/2023

    Implementation of Act 13 for Instructional Leaders: Leadership for Learning in the Classroom
    Approved to meet the Act 13 of 2020 requirement for new administrators.
    Anthony Serafini | 570-523-1155 | aserafini@csiu.org

    20240289

    50

    9/24/2024

    Reflecting on Culture Through Change
    Theresa Bartholomew | 570-772-9356 | tbartholomew@csiu.org

    		20250148308/8/2025

    MTSS for Equitable and Collaborative Schools
    Theresa Bartholomew | 570-772-9356 | tbartholomew@csiu.org

    		2025149508/8/2025
    AI with Intention
    Theresa Bartholomew | 570-772-9356 | tbartholomew@csiu.org    		202502232210/14/2025

    Karissa Lookingbill | 484-237-5314 | karissal@cciu.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Suburban Schools Study Council (SSSC) Leadership Academy for Aspiring Superintendents 

    		20240180327/31/2023

    The Danielson Framework for Teaching, Phase Two: Calibration of Observation Skills

    20240187

    25

    6/12/2023

    A Deeper Look into Grading and Reporting for Mastery Learning

    20240188

    40

    5/23/2023

    Curriculum Best Practices: Quality Curriculum Alignment and Assessment

    20240189

    40

    6/12/2023

    Revitalizing your School Culture

    20240183

    40

    5/4/2023

    Structured Literacy for Administrators

    20240184

    25

    5/30/2023

    Leading Deeper Learning

    		20250077504/15/2025

    Building Solutions for Continuous School Improvement

    20240185

    35

    7/19/2023

    All Students Must Thrive

    20240190

    40

    2/28/2024

    Application of Principles of Universal Design for Learning

    20240191

    40

    2/28/2024

    Building Level Implementation of Structured Literacy for Administrators

    20240186

    50

    3/18/2024

    Foundations of Restorative Practices for Administrators

    20240192

    25

    3/26/2024

    MTSS Framework for Principals and School Leaders

    20240193

    40

    10/11/2023

    Building a Community of Leaders

    20240255

    40

    8/27/2024

    The Everyday Behaviors of Admired Leadership

    20240514

    40

    10/22/2024

    A Storytelling Course for School Leaders

    20240532

    30

    11/23/2024

    Leading with Empathy: A Shadow-a-Student Design Process for School Leaders

    		20250000351/2/2025

    Restorative Justice Conferencing

    		20240267259/3/2024

    STEELS Walkthrough and Observations for School Administrators
    Dr. Andy Weatherhead | andrewwe@cciu.org

    		20250125 207/9/2025

    Pennsylvania Superintendent Study Council
    Dr. Sarah Yoder | 484-753-9717| sarahy@cciu.org  

    		20250194309/15/2025
    Aspiring Superintendents Leadership Academy- Year 2
    Dr. Sarah Yoder | 484-753-9717| sarahy@cciu.org    		20250221 3010/8/2025

    Dr. Joyce Mundy | 610-938-9000 x2095 | jmundy@dciu.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    RAMP (Reimagining Access and Mathematical Pathways) to STEM Administrator’s Community of Practice

    20240202

    50

    2/20/2023

    Strategic Planning for Leading Restorative Schools

    20240203

    50

    10/12/2023

    Data-Driven Evaluation of Restorative Practices Implementation

    20240204

    50

    1/29/2024

    Social and Emotional Well-being for School Communities

    20240469

    50

    10/11/2024

    Coaching Models for Engineering Learning Environments

    20250017

    		501/17/2025
    AI Administrator Professional Learning Community
    Dr. Joyce Mundy | 610-938-9000 x2095| jmundy@dciu.org    		20240552 2512/20/2024

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Instructional and Human Capital Leadership in High Need Schools
    Meagan Steiner | 216-990-0661 | meagan_steiner@iu13.org

    20240205

    38

    5/3/2022

    Supporting STEELS as a School Leader
    Jason Zimmerman | 717-947-1883 | Jason_Zimmerman@iu13.org

    20240256

    40

    8/27/2024

    Elevating Math Instruction
    Kristina Fulton | 717-947-1869 | Kristina_Fulton@iu13.org

    		20240538-132512/3/2024

    Building Solutions: Communication, Prioritization, and Capacity
    Michael Imburgia | 484-798-5066 | michael_imburgia@iu13.org  

    		20250146 307/24/2025
    (1 Year)

    Future-Ready Leadership: An Administrator's AI Playbook
    Keith Royer | 717-371-4261 | Keith_Royer@iu13.org  

    		20250150108/7/2025

    Building a Shared Understanding of Curriculum: Leading for Coherence and Professional Learning
    Kristina Fulton| 717-947-1869 | Kristina_Fulton@iu13.org

    		20250177109/03/2025

    Leading What Matters: Designing Schools for Thinking, Engagement, and Growth

    		20250173259/02/2025

    Leadership and Coaching: Supporting Student-Centered Learning in the Classroom
    Keith Royer | 717-371-4261 | Keith_Royer@iu13.org   

    		20250197109/25/2025
    Community of Practice for IU Data Specialists 
    Meagan Steiner | 216-990-0661 | meagan_steiner@iu13.org    		202502242710/14/2025

     

    Dr. Kendra Trail | 717-624 6431 | kktrail@iu12.org
    Matthew McLaughlin | 717-680-9479 | mpmclaughlin@iu12.org
    Dr. Lawrence Wess | 814-330-6312 | wesslj02@gmail.com  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Safety and Security:  School Preparation & Planning

    20240209

    30

    9/7/2023

    Building a Data Culture

    20240210

    25

    10/29/2023

    Elevating Math Instruction

    20240538

    25

    12/3/2024

    Every Day Counts: Building Sustainable Systems to Improve Attendance and Engagement 

    		20250168228/22/2025
    Aspiring Superintendents 2025-2026 Leadership Series: Developing Systems Through Educational Leadership
    Dr. Laura McCusker | 717-624-6600 | lbmccusker@iu12.org      		20250175329/03/2025

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Developing Understanding for Leading a Trauma Sensitive School
    Dr. Jessica Jacobs | 570-718-4631 | jjacobs@liu18.org

    20240212

    30

    5/2/2023

    Leading for Excellence: Empowering School Leaders in School Improvement
    Dr. Deanna M. Mennig | 570-760-8765 | dmennig@liu18.org

    20240213

    30

    8/1/2023

    Meeting the Challenge of Career Readiness
    Ty Yost | 570-718-4670 | tyost@liu18.org

    20240528

    25

    		11/20/2024 
    (1-Year)
    Empowering School Leaders through Transformational Practices in Core Instruction- Dr Richard Mackrell | 570-718-4680 | rmackrell@liu18.org20250021301/23/2025

    Brenda Marino | 724-458-6700 ext 1204 | brenda.marino@miu4.org  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    McGrath SUCCEED with TRUE-SPEAK
    Shawn Algoe | 724-458-6700, ext. 1224 | shawn.algoe@miu4.org

    20240520

    30

    		11/06/2025
    (1 Year)

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Engaging Leaders in Designing Instruction for ALL Students
    Michael Webb | 610-755-9317 | mwebb@mciu.org

    20240046

    32.5

    5/17/2023

    Learning-Focused Collaborative Conversations: Enhancing Instructional Practice and Student Achievement
    Michael Webb | 610-755-9317 | mwebb@mciu.org

    20240047

    25

    10/14/2024

    Everyday Leadership Conversations: Enhancing Your Leadership With-It-Ness
    Dr. Donna Gaffney | 610-755-9355 | dgaffney@mciu.org

    20240049

    25

    11/3/2024

    Leading Change: Building Inclusive and Comprehensive Multi-Tiered Systems of Support
    Michael Webb | 610-755-9317 | mwebb@mciu.org

    20240045

    50

    7/26/2024

    Eliza Vagni | 570-876-9220 | evagni@iu19.org  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Empowering School Leaders to Develop a Comprehensive Literacy Plan

    20240166

    50

    08/07/2024

    Yvonne Teed | 814-734-8392 | yvonne_teed@iu5.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    2025 Western PAIUCC Leadership Summit

    20250029

    7

    03/6/2025

    Cindy Murphy | 814-887-5512 x121 | csmurphy@iu9.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    IU9 Superintendents’ Summit: Leadership, Collaboration, and Change Management
    Brock Benson | 814-887-5512 | bbenson@iu9.org    		20250060253/25/2025

    Timothy Miller | 814-542-2501, ext. 150 | tmiller@tiu11.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    PARSS Conference

    20250025

    25

    		02/10/2025
    (1-Year)

    Leadership Under Fire: Lessons From the Battle of Gettysburg

    		20250045253/17/2025
    (1-Year)

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Emergency Planning for School Leaders
    Cody Santiago | 717-825-8720 | cody@emsecconsulting.com

    20240218

    36.5

    5/10/2023

    Leadership Road Trip 1: A Journey for Leading with Authenticity & Intention
    Dr. Diane Fierle | 724-219-2319 | dfierle@wiu7.org

    20240245

    30

    8/12/2024

    Leadership Road Trip 2: Transforming Cultural Conditions as a Pathway to Progress
    Dr. Diane Fierle | 724-219-2319 | dfierle@wiu7.org

    20240260

    30

    		8/30/2024

    School Districts

    ~May be Available for District Staff Only~

    Jodi Frankelli I 484-765-4105 I frankellij@allentownsd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Allentown School District’s Executive Leadership Learning Academy: School Quality Review Process

    20250022

    29

    1/23/2025

    Instructional Rounds PIL Conference Application (Allentown SD)

    		20250072404/09/2025

    Allentown School District’s Executive Leadership Learning Academy: Data Wise Implementation Round 1 

    		20250089455/19/2025

    Assistant Principals’ Pathways to Leadership Excellence in the Allentown School District 

    		20250193409/15/2025

    Kara Eckert | 412-884-6300 | keckert@bwschools.net   

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leadership Collaborative Council (LCC): Unlocking Potential through Future-Focused Leadership 

    20250195

    35

    9/22/2025

    Dr. Laura Jacob | 724-785-5800 x1211 | ljacob@casdfalcons.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Integrating AI in Teaching and Learning

    20240221

    50

    5/9/2023

    Education Leadership in a Globalized World: Making a Difference Locally and Globally

    20240222

    50

    7/25/2023

    Learning 2025 Lighthouse Leadership

    20240247

    50

    8/13/2024

    Rachel Holler | 215-348-2940 x 1400 | rholller@bucksiu.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    PLCs at Work

    20240223

    40

    04/18/2024

    Creating Cultures of Excellence in Education Book Study 202500663504/03/2025
    Cultivating Awareness and Resilience in Education (CARE) for Educational Leaders
    Mr. Todd Cantrell | 267-893-2510 | tcantrell@cbsd.org      		20250201359/30/2025

    Dana Moreno | 717-710-3300 | dmoreno@ccaeducate.me

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    

     

     

     

     

    Andrea Mangold I 215-944-1000 I amangold@crsd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Begin with WE: Collaborative Leadership for Transforming Schools

    20250043

    34

    3/13/2025

    Cori Cotner | 570-584-2131 | ccotner@elsd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leadership Team Development

    20240225

    50

    11/3/2022

    Leadership Development - Building the Team for Future Success

    20240534

    48

    12/2/2024

    Erin Murphy | 610-966-8300 | emurphy@eastpennsd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    East Penn School District Instructional Leadership Team-Data Step Back

    20240226

    50

    5/12/2023

    Matt Bergman | 717-361-3673 | bergmanm@etown.edu
    Dr. Joyce Mundy l 610-938-9000 x2095

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Trauma Informed Practice

    TBD

     

    01/29/2024

    Dr. Megan Collett | 412 967-2418 | megan_collett@fcasd.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    School Leadership: Cultivating Collaborative Partnerships to Promote Student Achievement

    		20250041503/4/2025

    Dr. Laurie Tocci | 412-492-6346 | Tocci@HT-SD.ORG  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Establishing the Enabling Conditions for Learner-Centered Transformation

    20240228

    50

    9/21/2023

    Dr. Brian T. Uplinger | 570-459-3111 | uplingerb@hasdk12.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Built to Deliver: From Vision to Victory 

    20250192

    23

    9/12/2025

    Katie Rainey | 812-961-9494 

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    PLC at Work: National Cohort Year ONE

    20240229

    50

    02/29/2024

    PLC at Work: National Cohort Year TWO

    20240230

    50

    04/27/2024

    PLC at Work: National Cohort Year THREE

    20240231

    50

    04/27/2024

    Mr. Steven Smith | 412-369-5522, ext 51110 | ssmith7@northallegheny.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Instructional Rounds to Implement NASD Instructional Model

    20240232

    40

    4/27/2023

    Ms. Beth Wiliams | 412-318-1016 | williamsb@nhsd.net

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leading with Wisdom– Empowering Us to Address Change and Challenge 

    20250104

    60

    6/12/2025

    Dr. Christopher Gatto | 570-457-6721, ext 115 | chris.gatto@ofsd.cc

    Program/Course 

    Course Number 

    Hours Earned 

    Date Approved 

    Higher Ground Leadership at Gettysburg 

    20250062 

    14 

    3/31/2025 

    Dr. Michael Donnelly | 610-847-5131, ext. 4002 | mdonnelly@palisadessd.org

    Program/Course 

    Course Number 

    Hours Earned 

    Date Approved 

    Building and Leading Inclusive Schools 

    20250191 

    25 

    9/11/2025 

    Michelle Minotti | 610-351-5524, ext 10087 | minottim@parklandsd.net

    Program/Course 

    Course Number 

    Hours Earned 

    Date Approved 

    Evolving Leadership 

    20250141

    		70

    7/21/2025 

    Cherrissa Gibson | 215-428-4100, Ext. 100087 | cgibson@pennsburysd.org

    Program/Course 

    Course Number 

    Hours Earned 

    Date Approved 

    Creating a Positive and Inclusive Classroom with Responsive Classroom Strategies 

    		20250137 30

    7/15/2025 

    Strengthening Teacher Practice through Observation and Actionable Feedback 20250140 227/21/2025
    (1 Year)

    Dr. Michael Fisher | 724-941-6251 x 7298

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Safety, Security and Emergency Operations

    20240233

    40

    02/06/2024

    Dr. Kristen Justus | 724-625-7773 Ext. 6121 | kjustus@pinerichland.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    School Culture and Responsive Educational Practices for Principals & Administrators 

    20250171

    45.5

    8/25/2025

    Brett Slezak | slezakb@qvsd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Using AI to Support Student Learning

    20240235

    30

    11/8/2023

    Dr. Shawn Dutkiewicz | 610-688-8100 x 6141 | Shawn.Dutkiewicz@rtsd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Navigating Leadership Drift and Rigor Redefined

    20240524

    24

    11/18/2024

    Andrew Coonradt | 610-627-6044 | acoonradt@rtmsd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Improvement Planning: Principles and Practices for Schools

    20240237

    35

    05/28/2024

    Ms. Shelly Egan l 570-348-3683 l shelly.egan@ssdedu.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Restorative Practices for District Administrators and Supervisors  

    20250147

    60

    07/25/2025

    Dr. Erica L. Kolat | 412-655-3111 | erica.kolat@sparksd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    ACE-ing School Improvement

    20240239

    50

    5/11/2023

    Leading for Understanding

    20240240

    50

    7/16/2024

    Dr. Wendy Towle l 610-240-1903 l towlew@tesd.net  

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Strategic Planning Implementation: A Professional Learning Series for Systemic Improvement 

    20250093

    30

    05/29/2025

    Theresa Bartholomew | 570-649-5135 x 5002 | tbartholomew@wrsd.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Reflecting on the Culture Through Change

    20240269

    26

    07/2/2024

    Doctoral Program Courses (Non-LOE Courses) Approved for a period of 3 years

    Wendy Kubasko | wlkubasko@ship.edu
    Tiffany Wright | tiffany.wright@millersville.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Introduction to Executive Leadership 20250202- SU
    20250206- MU     		9010/3/2025
    Research in Educational Leadership Part I 20250203- SU 9010/3/2025
    Dissertation Research I 20250204- SU
    20250215- MU    		9010/3/2025
    Dissertation Research II20250205- SU
    20250215- MU     		9010/3/2025
    Introduction to Research in Educational Leadership 20250207- MU 9010/3/2025
    Communication Theory for School District Administrators 20250208- MU 9010/3/2025
    Qualitative Research Methods in Educational Leadership 20250209- MU 9010/3/2025
    Emergent Technologies and Instructional Practices 20250210- MU 9010/3/2025
    Political/Social Context for Educational Leadership 20250211- MU 9010/3/2025
    Quantitative Methods in Educational Leadership 20250212- MU 9010/3/2025
    Educational Statistics 20250213- MU 9010/3/2025
    Research in Educational Leadership Part 2 20250214- MU 9010/3/2025

    Letter of Eligibility Courses

    (Original Approval Dates are listed)

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Advanced Supervision

    20240566

    90

    2/22/2010

    Curriculum, Culture, and Instructional Leadership

    20240567

    90

    2/22/2010

    Organizational Policy/Finance

    20240568

    90

    2/22/2010

    Current Issues in Education

    20240569

    90

    2/22/2010

    Superintendent's Internship

    20240570

    90

    2/22/2010

    Lorraine Brandenburger | brandenl@arcadia.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    The Superintendency

    20240305

    90

    8/17/2018

    Ethical Leadership in Education

    20240306

    90

    8/17/2018

    Organizational Theory, Change, and Sustainability

    20240307

    90

    8/17/2018

    Teaching and Learning in the 21st Century: Interconnectivity and Shared Responsibility

    20240308

    90

    8/17/2018

    Practicum: The Superintendency

    20240309

    30

    8/17/2018

    School Finance

    20240310

    90

    8/17/2018

    Negotiations and Dispute Resolution

    20240311

    90

    8/17/2018

    Human Resources and Negotiations

    20240312

    90

    8/17/2018

    Eric Lech | 610-769-4111 ext 1201 | leche@cliu.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    District Leadership in the 21st Century

    20240284

    90

    3/31/2017

    District Strategic Leadership

    20240285

    90

    3/31/2017

    District Instructional Leadership

    20240286

    90

    3/31/2017

    District Organizational Leadership

    20240287

    90

    3/31/2017

    Keely Baronak | kobaronak@carlow.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Administrator Internship

    20240314

    90

    4/16/2024

    Improvement Science

    20240315

    90

    4/16/2024

    District Administration

    20240316

    90

    4/16/2024

    Instructional Leadership

    20240317

    90

    4/16/2024

    Leadership in a Socially & Politically Charged Environment

    20240318

    90

    4/16/2024

    Policy, Advocacy & Governance

    20240319

    90

    4/16/2024

    School District Climate & Culture

    20240320

    90

    4/16/2024

    Culture, Power, Place & Space

    20240321

    90

    4/16/2024

    Karissa Lookingbill | karissal@cciu.org

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Strategic and Cultural Leadership

    20240322

    90

    2/15/2019

    Leadership for Learning

    20240322

    90

    2/15/2019

    Professional and Community Leadership

    20240323

    90

    2/15/2019

    Systems Leadership

    20240324

    90

    2/15/2019

    Dennis Riker | dennis.riker@delval.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Educational Leadership and Change Theory

    20240325

    90

    5/28/2019

    Using and Integrating Learning Technologies

    20240326

    90

    5/28/2019

    Planning and Managing Financial Resources

    20240327

    90

    5/28/2019

    Legal and Ethical Leadership

    20250114

    90

    5/28/2019

    Educational Leadership, Diversity, and Societal Change

    20240329

    30

    5/28/2019

    Negotiations and Conflict Resolution

    20240330

    90

    5/28/2019

    Educational Policy, Politics, and Current Issues

    20240331

    90

    5/28/2019

    Superintendent Practicum and Field Experience I

    20240332

    90

    5/28/2019

    Superintendent Practicum and Field Experience II

    20240333

    90

    5/28/2019

    Sarah Ulch | spr37@drexel.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Curriculum Models

    20240571

    90

    7/26/2010

    School Superintendency

    20240572

    90

    7/26/2010

    Parents and Schools

    20240573

    90

    7/26/2010

    School Superintendent's Internship: Curriculum Models

    20240574

    90

    7/26/2010

    School Superintendent's Internship: Parents and Schools

    20240575

    30

    7/26/2010

    School Superintendent's Internship: Budget and Finance

    20240576

    90

    7/26/2010

    School Superintendent's Internship: Human Resource Development

    20240577

    90

    7/26/2010

    Instructional & Curriculum Leadership in Special Education

    20240578

    90

    7/26/2010

    Gretchen Givens Genett | generettg@duq.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Superintendent Letter of Eligibility District Level Leadership Field Experience and Internship

    20240579

    90

    5/24/2017

    Superintendent Letter of Eligibility Commission Competencies

    20240580

    90

    5/24/2017

    Stewardship of Practice

    20240581

    90

    5/24/2017

    Education and Social Justice

    20240582

    90

    5/24/2017

    Research and Development

    20240583

    30

    5/24/2017

    Ethics and Accountability

    20240584

    90

    5/24/2017

    Learning and Accountability

    20240585

    90

    5/24/2017

    Leadership Design and Practice

    20240586

    90

    5/24/2017

    Problems of Practice Seminar I

    20240587

    90

    5/24/2017

    Research and Development Rotation Learning Environments

    20240588

    90

    5/24/2017

    Problems of Practice Seminar II

    20240589

    90

    5/24/2017

    Research and Development Rotation Evaluation

    20240590

    90

    5/24/2017

    Problems of Practice Seminar III

    20240591

    90

    5/24/2017

    Research and Development Rotation Policy

    20240592

    90

    5/24/2017

    Dissertation of Practice Seminar I

    20240593

    90

    5/24/2017

    Dissertation of Practice Study I

    20240594

    90

    5/24/2017

    Dissertation of Practice Seminar II

    20240595

    90

    5/24/2017

    Dissertation of Practice Study II

    20240596

    90

    5/24/2017

    Dissertation of Practice Seminar III

    20240597

    90

    5/24/2017

    Dissertation of Practice Study III

    20240598

    90

    5/24/2017

    Brooke Langan | blangan1@esu.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Instructional & Curriculum Leadership in Special Education

    20240599

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Leadership: A Case Study Approach

    20240600

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Curriculum Analysis

    20240601

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Advanced Topics Human Development

    20240602

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Doctoral Seminar in Advanced Research Methods

    20240603

    30

    9/26/2016

    PSED Critical Analysis of Issues and Innovations in Education

    20240604

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Analysis of Effective Instruction

    20240605

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED School and Community

    20240606

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Conflict Resolution

    20240607

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED School Law and Negotiations

    20240608

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED School Finance

    20240609

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Special Topics in Education

    20240610

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Research Instrument Design for Leadership Studies

    20240611

    90

    9/26/2016

    PSED Analysis of Qualitative Data in Leadership Studies

    20240612

    90

    9/26/2016

    Kyle LaPaglia | lapaglia003@gannon.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    GEDU 730 Diverse Learner Competencies for School Leaders

    20240613

    90

    8/20/2010

    740 Superintendent as Architect of Standards Based Reform

    20240614

    90

    8/20/2010

    Collective Bargaining and Labor Relations

    20240617

    30

    8/20/2010

    Business Administration and Finance in Public Education

    20240618

    90

    8/20/2010

    Educational Facilities Developmental Internship

    20240619

    90

    8/20/2010

    Collective Bargaining and Labor Relations Developmental Internship

    20240620

    90

    8/20/2010

    Business Administration and Finance Developmental Internship

    20240621

    90

    8/20/2010

    Superintendent Introductory Internship

    20240622

    90

    8/20/2010

    Superintendent Mastery Internship

    20240623

    90

    8/20/2010

    Superintendent Professional Portfolio

    20240624

    90

    8/20/2010

    Lisa McGarry | mcgarry.l@gmercyu.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    The Principalship

    20240625

    90

    9/9/2016

    School Law and Policy Issues

    20240626

    90

    9/9/2016

    Human Resources and Staff Development

    20240627

    90

    9/9/2016

    Educational Policy in Research and Practice in the US

    20240628

    90

    9/9/2016

    The Superintendency

    20240629

    30

    9/9/2016

    School Boards and District Governance

    20240630

    90

    9/9/2016

    School District Practicum I

    20240631

    90

    9/9/2016

    School District Practicum II

    20240632

    90

    9/9/2016

    Patricia Joergensen | pjoergensen@holyfamily.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Ethical Leadership

    20240633

    90

    5/8/2012

    Communication Theory, Practice and Technology

    20240634

    90

    5/8/2012

    Organizational Development and Change Theory

    20240635

    90

    5/8/2012

    Program Assessment and Evaluation

    20240636

    90

    5/8/2012

    Leadership in a Linguistically and Culturally Diverse Society

    20240637

    30

    5/8/2012

    Leadership and Special Education

    20240638

    90

    5/8/2012

    Building Community Relations

    20240639

    90

    5/8/2012

    Leadership Internship I

    20240640

    90

    5/8/2012

    Leadership Internship II

    20240641

    90

    5/8/2012

    Melissa Reed | mreed3@immaculata.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Special Education for School Leaders

    20240553

    90

    5/11/2010

    School leadership in Teaching and Learning

    20240554

    90

    5/11/2010

    Personnel Management and Labor Relations

    20240555

    90

    5/11/2010

    School Business Management

    20240556

    90

    5/11/2010

    Organizational Development and Change Theory

    20240557

    30

    5/11/2010

    Communication Theory and Practices

    20240558

    90

    5/11/2010

    Political, Economic and Social structures of the Culture

    20240559

    90

    5/11/2010

    Pennsylvania School Code and School Board Policies

    20240560

    90

    5/11/2010

    Curriculum Theory and Evaluation

    20240561

    90

    5/11/2010

    Pupil Personnel Services

    20240562

    90

    5/11/2010

    Advanced Supervision

    20240563

    90

    5/11/2010

    Superintendency

    20240564

    90

    5/11/2010

    Clinical Experience

    20240565

    90

    5/11/2010

    Edel Reilly | ereilly@iup.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Leadership: Applied Practice

    20240642

    90

    3/18/2010

    School and Community

    20240643

    90

    3/18/2010

    Internship in Administration and Leadership Studies (taken twice for 12 total credits)

    20240644

    180

    3/18/2010

    Lisa Collins | lic212@lehigh.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Instructional Leadership

    20240421

    90

    2/18/2019

    Leading Inclusive Learning Systems

    20240422

    90

    2/18/2019

    Intro to Relational Leadership: Theory and Practice

    20240423

    90

    2/18/2019

    School District Governance: Planning, Policy, Ethics and Law

    20240424

    90

    2/18/2019

    School District Resource Management

    20240425

    30

    2/18/2019

    Program Evaluation

    20240426

    90

    2/18/2019

    Leading and Managing Change

    20240427

    90

    2/18/2019

    The Superintendency

    20240428

    90

    2/18/2019

    Central Office Internship I and II

    20240429

    90

    2/18/2019

    Suzanne Galella | sgalella@maryu.marywood.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    School and Community Relations

    20240430

    90

    8/22/2019

    Communication Theory and Organizational Dynamics

    20240431

    90

    8/22/2019

    Labor Relations and Negotiations

    20240432

    90

    8/22/2019

    Business and Facilities Management

    20240433

    90

    8/22/2019

    Superintendent Internship - Part I

    20240434

    90

    8/22/2019

    Administrative Internship - Part II

    20240435

    90

    8/22/2019

    School Leadership and Special Education

    20240436

    90

    8/22/2019

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Intro Advanced Level Leadership

    20240437

    90

    2/1/2024

    Resource Leadership

    20240438

    90

    2/1/2024

    Governance

    20240439

    90

    2/1/2024

    Leadership if Instruction and Learning

    20240440

    90

    2/1/2024

    Leadership for Equity and Inclusion

    20240441

    90

    2/1/2024

    Facilities and Technology Leadership

    20240442

    90

    2/1/2024

    Amy G Hoyle | HOYLEA@neumann.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Superintendent as Learning Leader

    20240443

    90

    3/31/2017

    Superintendent as Equity Leader

    20240444

    90

    3/31/2017

    Superintendent as Human Resource and Professional Growth Leader

    20240445

    90

    3/31/2017

    Superintendent as Strategic Leader

    20240446

    90

    3/31/2017

    Superintendent as Legal & Fiscal Leader

    20240447

    90

    3/31/2017

    Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility Internship

    20240448

    90

    3/31/2017

    Leadership In Education

    20250002

    90

    3/31/2017

    Ethical Issues in Educational Leadership: A Franciscan Perspective

    20250003

    90

    3/31/2017

    Instructional Supervision

    20250004

    90

    3/31/2017

    Contemporary Issues in Education and Educational Leadership

    20250005

    90

    3/31/2017

    Development Of Curriculum and Instruction

    20250006

    90

    3/31/2017

    Organizational Development and Change Theory

    20250007

    90

    3/31/2017

    Fiscal Management in the Educational Environment

    20250008

    90

    3/31/2017

    School Code and School Board Policies

    20250009

    90

    3/31/2017

    School Business Management

    20250010

    90

    3/31/2017

    Leading and Managing in the School Environment

    20250011

    90

    3/31/2017

    Strategic Planning for the Diverse Learning and Teaching Environment

    20250012

    90

    3/31/2017

    The Superintendent as Instructional Leader

    20250013

    90

    3/31/2017

    Kimberly Lawless | KLawless@psu.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Politics of Local School Districts

    20240645

    90

    6/3/2010

    District Improvement and Systemic Change

    20240646

    90

    6/3/2010

    Personnel Management and Contract Administration

    20240647

    90

    6/3/2010

    Public School Finance

    20240648

    90

    6/3/2010

    Schools as Organizations

    20240649

    90

    6/3/2010

    Curriculum Leadership

    20240650

    90

    6/3/2010

    Superintendent Internship

    20240651

    90

    6/3/2010

    Deborah Grubb | grubb@pennwest.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    EDLR 7000 The Superintendency: Theory and Organization

    20240292

    90

    8/1/2022

    EDLR 7100 Comprehensive Planning and Policy Analysis

    20240291

    90

    8/1/2022

    EDLR 7200 Educational Facilities and Technology

    20240293

    90

    8/1/2022

    EDLR 7300 Personnel Leadership for School District Improvement

    20240294

    90

    8/1/2022

    EDLR 7400 Superintendent Internship 1   

    20240295

    90

    8/1/2022

    EDLR 7500 Superintendent Internship 2

    20240296

    90

    8/1/2022

    EDLR 8700 District Leadership for Human Resources 

    20240297

    90

    8/1/2022

    Darlene Marnich | dmarnich@pointpark.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Art & Science Authenticity in Leadership

    20240543

    90

    9/9/2016

    Art & Science Visionary Leadership

    20240544

    90

    9/9/2016

    Art & Science Cultural/Relational Leadership

    20240545

    90

    9/9/2016

    Art & Science Quality/Capacity in Leadership

    20240546

    90

    9/9/2016

    Art & Science Systems/Service in Leadership

    20240547

    90

    9/9/2016

    Art & Science Communication in Leadership

    20240548

    90

    9/9/2016

    Theory Practice of Leadership

    20240549

    90

    9/9/2016

    Organizational Development

    20240550

    90

    9/9/2016

    Stephen Ivory | sivory@francis.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    School and Community Relations

    20240670

    120

    3/18/2010

    School District Operations

    20240671

    120

    3/18/2010

    Human Resource Management

    20240672

    120

    3/18/2010

    Superintendency

    20240673

    120

    3/18/2010

    Internship

    20240674

    120

    3/18/2010

    Joshua Power | jpower@sju.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Policy & School Law

    20240675

    90

    5/17/2010

    Educational Environment

    20240676

    90

    5/17/2010

    Ed Planning & Evaluation

    20240677

    90

    5/17/2010

    Wendy Kubasko | elfetter@ship.edu

    Program/Course 

    Course Number 

    Hours Earned 

    Date Approved 

    Strategic Leadership in District Governance 

    20250052 

    90 

    03/01/2025 

    Ethical and Legal Decision-making at District Level 

    20250053 

    90 

    03/01/2025 

    Negotiations and Personnel Strategic Decision Making 

    20250054 

    90 

    03/01/2025 

    Optimizing Financial Resources to Support District Level Achievement 

    20250055 

    90 

    03/01/2025 

    Instructional and Technology Leadership at the Executive Level 

    20250056 

    90 

    03/01/2025 

    The Impact of Facilities and Plant Management Decisions on School Effectiveness 

    20250057 

    90 

    03/01/2025 

    Monica W Shealey | CEHDDean@temple.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    The School Superintendent: Chief Educator and Chief Executive I

    20240476

    90

    2/25/2019

    The School Superintendent: Chief Educator and Chief Executive II

    20240477

    90

    2/25/2019

    Profile Demo Ethical Lds

    20240478

    90

    2/25/2019

    Current Issues in Educational Policy

    20240479

    90

    2/25/2019

    Understanding Organizational Dynamics in Educational Settings

    20240480

    90

    2/25/2019

    Internship in Administration (Part I)

    20240481

    90

    2/25/2019

    Internship in Administration (Part II)

    20240482

    90

    2/25/2019

    Ethical Educational Leadership

    20240483

    90

    2/25/2019

    Michelle Sobolak | mjsobolak@pitt.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Foundations 2: Leadership in Groups and Organizations

    20250126 

    90

    4/8/2019

    Foundations 3: Contexts of Education

    20250127 

    90

    4/8/2019

    Foundations 4: Policy as a Lever of Change

    20250128 

    90

    4/8/2019

    Competent Knowledge Management and Utilization

    20250129 

    90

    4/8/2019

    Competent Management of Human Resources

    20250130 

    90

    4/8/2019

    Internship in Central Office Administration

    20250131

    90

    4/8/2019

    Competent Management of Student Personnel Services

    20250132 

    90

    4/8/2019

    Competent Management of Fiscal Resources

    20250133 

    90

    4/8/2019

    Rene A Pico II | picora@westminster.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Superintendency

    20240492

    90

    5/10/2017

    Business Affairs and Resource Management

    20240493

    90

    5/10/2017

    Strategic Planning: Environment for Student Achievement

    20240494

    90

    5/10/2017

    Collective Bargaining and Human Resources

    20240495

    90

    5/10/2017

    Topics in School Leadership

    20240496

    90

    5/10/2017

    Internship: Superintendent

    20240497

    90

    5/10/2017

    Robin Dole | rldole@widener.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Values & Ethics in Education

    20240678

    90

    9/16/2016

    Leadership Communication & Decision-Making

    20240691

    90

    9/16/2016

    Financial Management School Administration

    20240679

    90

    9/16/2016

    Personnel Management School Discipline

    20240680

    90

    9/16/2016

    Internship School Superintendent I

    20240681

    90

    9/16/2016

    Internship in School Superintendent II

    20240682

    90

    9/16/2016

    Policy Concepts

    20240683

    90

    9/16/2016

    Technology & Leadership

    20240684

    90

    9/16/2016

    Charles Smargiassi | charles.smargiassi@wilkes.edu

    Program/Course

    Course Number

    Hours Earned

    Date Approved

    Strategic Planning and Thinking202500799010/25/2010

    Professional Seminar in Educational Leadership

    20240685

    90

    10/25/2010

    Professional Development and Supervision

    20240686

    90

    10/25/2010

    Advanced Issues in Educational Law

    20240687

    90

    10/25/2010

    Curriculum Design & Instructional Models

    20240688

    90

    10/25/2010

    School Finance and Facilities Administration

    20240689

    90

    10/25/2010

    Superintendent Internship

    20240690

    90

    10/25/2010