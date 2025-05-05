Courses are approved for a period of 3 years and conferences/summits are approved for a period of 1 year from the approval date.
PDE Courses (all PDE courses are available Statewide)
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Bureau of Special Education Fiscal Training 2025
20250142
3
1/1/2025
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
DATA Summit Act 45 Program
20240051
25
|3/1/2025
(1 year)
|SAS Institute Act 45 Program
|NA
|Up to 26.17
|10/16/2025
(1 year)
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
ACT 45 Credit for School Safety Trainings (use the hyperlink to submit your completion information)
20240241
3
7/15/2023
School safety and security coordinator training
20240242
7
7/15/2023
Independent Approved Providers
(All courses are statewide unless otherwise indicated)
Dr. Diane Szader | 570-251-3050 | szaderdi@wallenpaupack.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leading Data Governance Planning in your LEA
20240111
32
5/2/2023
Ernesto Ortiz, Jr. | 215-483-2461 | eortiz@aimpa.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Pathways to Literacy Leadership
20240110
50
|3/22/2023
Debbie Coppula | 412-322-5058 | dcoppula@pittsburghkids.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
AI to Z for Administrators: Improving Outcomes and Creating Cultures for Learning
20250110
90
|6/24/2025
Ellen Resnek | 610-246-6572 | ellen@cwbpgh.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
EDU Study Seminar Abroad for Educational Leaders
TBD
50
|6/12/2023
Shea Padraig | paddys@sibme.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Sibme Coach-the-Coach Cycle
|20250080
|25
|4/29/2025
Jackie Foor | 412-678-9215 | jfoor@tcfpe.org
Debbie Pixton | 412-678-9215 or 847-542-5078 | dpixton@tcfpe.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Certificate in Education Finance, Georgetown University
20240113
30
|8/30/2023
Using Human-Centered Design to Support Student Growth and Achievement
20240114
50
|10/5/2023
|Leadership Through Design: Enhancing Student Growth and Achievement
|20250015
|25
|1/16/2025
Dr. Samuel Mormando | 484-832-6020 | smormando@edvative.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Unlocking the Power of Group Culture: Building Highly Successful School Communities
20240121
40
|5/30/2023
Leading through Paradox: Embracing Both/And Thinking for Impactful Decision-Making
20240122
45
7/18/2023
Leading With Purpose: What’s Your WHY in Leadership
20240123
45
12/14/2023
Navigating the AI Revolution in Our Schools
20240124
45
6/09/2024
|Future Planning with Purpose: A Strategic Framework for Educational Leaders
|20250102
|45
|6/10/2025
Danielle Butville l 724-355-9840 l drz5018@psu.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leading Amidst Difficult Issues Through Trauma-Informed Practices
20250040
25
|3/4/2025
Shira Woolf Coohen | 267-992-1311 | Shira@innovageous.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Building Core Leadership Competencies through Senior Fellow Institutes
20240109
50
7/8/2024
Laying the Foundation of Core Leadership Competencies through Neubauer Fellowship Year 1 Development
20240449
50
10/8/2024
Instructional Leadership Academy
20240527
50
11/18/2024
|Pathways to Career Success: Developing Future-Focused Mindsets Across the School
20250016
|50
|1/17/2025
|School Design Foundational Practices Institute - Communications & Community Engagement
|20250099
|10
|6/10/2025
|School Design Foundational Practices Institute - Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) for Academics, SEL, & Behavior
|20250100
|10
|6/10/2025
|School Design Foundational Practices Institute - Instructional Leadership 101
|25020101
|10
|6/10/2025
|Leading Future Focused Schools: Engaging and Preparing Students for Career Success
|20250218
|40
|10/06/2025
Candance Hall | candace.hall@lexialearning.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
LETRS for Administrators- email RA-EDACT45@pa.gov with your completion certificate to receive Act 45 credit.
20240244
50
2/23/2023
Lori Stollar | 570-360-9978 | lori.stollar@paedge.org
J. Diefendorfer | 570-360-9978 | info@pascd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
PASCD Supervision Academy
20240090
40
11/9/2022
|PASCD Supervision Leadership Academy
|20250103
|30
|6/12/2025
PASCD Leading Online Learning Academy
20240095
40
5/10/2023
PASCD Curriculum Leadership Academy
20240096
40
5/9/2023
PASCD Evaluation Leadership Academy
20240099
40
8/21/2023
Still Learning: Strengthening Professional and Organizational Capacity
20240097
40
8/11/2023
The Language of a Leader: Empowering Educators Through Meaningful Supervision and Dialogue
20240098
35
8/11/2023
PASCD Curriculum Leadership Academy
|20250109
|30
|6/20/2025
|ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification – Module 1 Student Learning Experiences
|20250156
|10
|8/15/2025
|ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification – Module 2 Data-Driven Decision Making
|20250160
|10
|8/18/2025
|ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification – Module 3 Innovation and Change Management
|20250161
|10
|8/18/2025
|ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification Module 4 Improving Teaching Quality
|20250169
|10
|8/22/2025
|ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leader Certification Module 5 Curriculum Development
|20250170
|10
|8/22/2025
Rebecca Henderson, Ed.D. | 724-219-2315 | rhenderson@wiu7.org
Jennifer Anderson | 814-940-0223 x1320 | janderson@iu08.org
Kelly Compton | 814-887-5512 X138 | kcompton@iu9.org
Dawn Hayes | 717-363-1475 | dhayes@ciu10.org
Dawn Lynn | 814-542-2501 | dlynn@tiu11.org
Ami Healy | 717-732-8400 x8335 | ahealy@caiu.org
Anthony Serafini | 570-523-1155 | aserafini@csiu.org
Kristen Strong | 570-876-9232 | kstrong@iu19.org
Jennifer Shaw | 610-938-9000 x2311 | jshaw@dciu.org
Karin Pilarski | 724-774-7800 x3031 | Karin.Pilarski@bviu.org
Rene Evans | 570-544-9131 x1211 | evanr@iu29.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Structured Literacy Leadership: What Administrators Need to Know!
20240102
30
5/11/2023
Leading the Charge: CS for Instructional Leaders
20240103
35
7/3/2024
|Pennsylvania Literacy Leadership Summit: Leadership Capacity Building for Structured Literacy Implementation
Dr. Angela Kirby | 717-901-2100 | AKirby@pattan.net
20240273
28.5
9/17/2024
Rebecca Fogle | 800-441-3215 | rfogle@pattan.net
Jenny Lent | 724-938-3241 x268 | Jenny.Lent@iu1.org
Sandi Dinardi | 814-542-2501 | sdinardi@tiu11.org
Mary Anne Jordan | 814-226-7103 x5104 | mjordan@riu6.org
Leanna Lawson | 412-394-5857 | leanna.lawson@aiu3.net
Melissa Niedbala | 724-774-7800 x 3007 | Melissa.niedbala@bviu.org
Richael Fertig | 724-287-4156 | richael.fertig@miu4.org
Christy Carucci | 814-734-8415 | christine_carucci@iu5.org
Cindy Murphy | 814-887-5512 | csmurphy@iu9.org
Laura Lent | 717-606-1758 | Laura_Lent@iu13.org
Ronna Rebo | rrebo@iu9.org
Kara Vollmer | 814-887-5512 | kvollmer@iu9.org
Anthony Serafini | 570-523-1155 | aserafini@csiu.org
Michele Hammersla-Quick | 814-342-0884 | mhammersla@ciu10.org | mxh65@scasd.org
Rebecca Henderson | 724-219-2315 | rhenderson@wiu7.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Principals Understanding Leadership in Special Education (PULSE)
20240101
30
11/20/2024
Jonathan Klingman | 814-231-1054 | jtk21@scasd.org | kshoupe@giftedpage.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
John Pulver l 717-761-3381 | john@pacareertech.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Implementing High-quality CTSOs to Increase Student Achievement
20240025
30
4/19/2022
|Improving Student Outcomes through Industry Credentials, Employer Engagement, and Business Partnerships
20240015
40
5/28/2024
Making CTE Personnel Decisions with a Focus on High-quality Instruction
20240027
40
5/28/2024
PACTA New Director Academy – Part 1
20240018
30
5/28/2024
PACTA New Director Academy – Part 2
20240016
30
5/28/2024
Improvement Planning: Principles and Practices for Schools
20240028
35
5/28/2024
Supporting Special Education in CTE
20240029
40
7/8/2024
Supporting Student Mental Health in CTE
20240030
45
7/9/2024
Equity Inclusion and Belonging in CTE
20240290
45
9/27/2024
Using Advocacy to Support Student Achievement
|20250019
|30
|1/23/2025
|Using the CTE Budget Process to Support Student Achievement
20250020
|30
|1/23/2025
AI and CTE Student Learning
|20250134
|30
|7/11/2025
Transitioning to CTE Administration
|20250144
|35
|7/24/2025
Implementing High-quality CTSOs to Increase Student Achievement
|20250151
|30
|8/11/2025
Sherri Smith | 717-540-4448 | ssmith@pasa-net.org
Dr. Michele Balliet | 717-540-4448 | mballiet@pasa-net.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
PASA New Superintendents’ Academy Part 3
20240033
25
11/30/2022
PA Summit for Assistant Superintendents
20240037
40
6/20/2022
PASA Women’s Caucus Conference
20250067
40
4/3/2025
PASA Board of Governors and Liaison Program- September
20240039
14.5
9/1/2024
PASA Board of Governors and Liaison Program- November
20240274
14.5
9/1/2024
PASA Board of Governors and Liaison Program- January
20240275
14.5
9/1/2024
PASA Board of Governors and Liaison Program- April
20240276
14.5
9/1/2024
PASA Book Study: Emotional Poverty
20240041
25
5/9/2023
PASA Superintendent Induction Program
20240042
50
9/20/2023
2024 Leadership Forum: Unleashing Potential: Navigating the Continuum of Creativity and Innovation in Schools
20240043
50
02/06/2024
EF (Education First)/ PASA Global Professional Development Program
20240044
45
|7/3/2024
(1 year)
2025 PASA Leadership Forum
20250027
|48
|2/10/2025
(1 Year)
2025 EF Professional Learning Tour: Cultures, Comparisons, Connections
|20250084
|45
|5/9/2025
PASA New Superintendents’ Academy- Part 1
|20250107
|25
|6/17/2025
AASA/PASA National Superintendent Certification Program
|20250108
|105
|6/18/2025
PASA New Superintendents’ Academy- Part 2
|20250135
|25
|7/11/2025
PASA Book Study
|20250162
|30
|8/18/2025
PASA Central Office Leaders Summit
|20250152
|40
|8/11/2025
|Aligning Vision with Resources: Unlocking the Power of Multi-Year Budgeting
|20250222
|30
|10/14/2025
Carolyn Welschonce | 412-303-4418 | carolynw@pasap.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
2025 PASAP Conference
20250018
25
1/23/2025
(1- Year)
Dr. Patrick E. Crawford | 814-977-1097 | crawfordp@paldc.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leading District-wide Continuous Improvement
20240052
40
7/11/2023
Total Leaders Needed
20240054
40
3/24/2023
Dr. Michael Snell | 717-732-4999 | MSnell@paprincipals.org
Dr. Beth Haldeman | haldeman@paprincipals.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
|Pennsylvania Summit 25 for Educational Leaders
|20250094
|40
|5/29/2025
(1-Year)
Improving Leadership and Student Learning Through Simulations
|20250095
|30
|5/30/2025
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Building Internal Relationships
20240061
|30
7/19/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Building External Relationships
20240062
30
7/20/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Building Personal Relationships
20240064
30
7/21/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Driving a Culture of Service
20240070
30
8/9/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Valuing and Celebrating Traditions
20240079
30
8/31/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Leading and Promoting Tolerance
20240074
30
8/30/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Providing Effective Instruction
20240080
30
8/31/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Ensuring Instructional Alignment
20240072
30
8/10/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Promoting Collaborative Instruction
20240075
30
8/30/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Meeting All Academic Needs
20240076
30
8/30/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Creating a Results Oriented Learning Culture
20240073
30
8/11/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Implementing Data-Driven Decision Making
20240077
30
8/30/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Driving Vision and Mission
20240071
30
8/8/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Leading Vision and Mission
20240078
30
|8/30/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Creating a Learning Focused Curriculum
20240067
30
7/31/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Ensuring Curriculum Alignment
20240063
30
7/20/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Assessing Threats in the School Setting
20240065
30
7/21/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Leading a Culture of Safety
20240066
30
7/24/2023
Improving Leadership Through Micro-credentialing: Managing Crises and Emergency Planning
20240068
30
7/31/2023
Research-Based Instruction, Supervision and Evaluation Strategies to Improve Student Learning
20240085
30
5/12/2022
Improving Leadership and Student Learning Through Simulations (Shortened)
20240086
15
2/04/2024
The Team: Building Leadership Success that Improves Student Learning
20240087
30
1/20/2023
Launching Leadership
20240069
40
6/28/2023
Transforming Student and Teachers Learning Through EdCamps and Effective Professional Development
20240082
40
1/2/2024
The Learning Leader Book Study: Culturize
20240083
30
1/2/2024
The Learning Leader Book Study: The Beekeeper
20240246
30
8/12/2024
Leader of Leaders Collaborative
20240248
90
8/14/2024
The Structured Study of Student Work through Collaborative Protocols
|20250023
|30
|1/24/2025
Research-Based Instruction, Supervision and Evaluation Strategies to Improve Student Learning
|20250086
|30
|5/13/2025
Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Collaborative Leadership Coaching
|20250112
|30
|6/30/2025
Building Hope-Filled Systems: Reimagining Leadership through the Culture, Systems and Learning Domains
|20250158
|10
|8/15/2025
The Learning Leader Book Study: Thrive Through the Five
|20250153
|30
|8/12/2025
Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Communication Advocacy
|20250163
|30
|8/18/2025
Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Communication Standards
|20250166
|30
|8/18/2025
Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Communication Structures
|20250167
|30
|8/18/2025
Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Directive Leadership Coaching
|20250165
|30
|8/18/2025
Improving Leadership Through Microcredentialing: Personal Communication Skills
|20250159
|30
|8/18/2025
Peggy Schooling | 814-863-0619 | mxs284@psu.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Data Discourse Analysis Interpretation
20240088
50
01/30/2024
Natalie Catin St. Louis | natalie@pasl.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Senior Fellow 3.0: Leading for Results
20250123
50
7/9/2025
Transforming Practice, Equity, and Impact through Neubauer Fellowship Summer 2 Programming
20250124
30
7/9/2025
|Elevating Principal Leadership - Neubauer Fellowship Year 2 Course | Latanya Simmons | 215-965-7945 | latanya@pasl.org
|20250199
|50
|9/29/2025
|Instructional Leadership Academy | Natalie Catin St. Louis | 215-965-7945 | natalie@pasl.org
|20250200
|50
|9/30/2025
|Senior Fellows Institute on Equity-Centered Practices | Natalie Catin St. Louis | 215-965-7945 | natalie@pasl.org
|20250219
|10
|10/6/2025
Emily Early | 267-691-1610| emily@learningpartnerships.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Administrator Leadership Fellows Program
20250178
37
3/13/2023
Claire Conde | 323-646-6987 | cconde@pcgus.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Courageous Conversations about Race
20240115
45
11/5/2022
Effective Coaching to Strengthen Instruction
20240116
45
11/7/2022
Improving Instruction Through Strategic Conversations with Teachers
20240117
45
11/7/2022
Transforming School Culture
20240118
45
11/9/2022
Dr. Derrick Campbell | 856-566-3267 | moreinfo@quarantineracism.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Promoting Positive Racial Teacher Student Classroom Relationships
20240243
50
6/20/2023
Caroline Benavides | 949-519-8311 | caroline@sbsl.org
Janice Kohler-Curtis | 843-312-6303 | janicek@sbsl.org
Jessica Peluso | jpeluso@mgt.us
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leading Literacy: Data Interpretation in a Tiered Instructional System
20240254
50
8/26/2024
Leading Literacy: The Science of Learning to Read
20240107
40
5/4/2023
Leading Instructional Change that Drives Academic Improvement for All Students
20240108
28
8/1/2023
Dr. Donald E. Sheffield | 724-846-8495 | desheff@comcast.net
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Developing Cultural Competency for Leading, Teaching, and Learning Across Cultures to Raise Student Achievement
20240178
40
|3/22/2023
Dr. John Spencer | 215-804-9176 | jspencer@teachitlabs.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
|Organizational Diagnosis for Strategic Change: Increasing Organizational Effectiveness
|20250083
|44
|5/2/2025
Thomas W. Bailey | 412-453-1677 | thomas@twbaileylaw.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
PA Educators: Your Ethical Codes & School Law
20250198
25
9/25/2025
Colleges and Universities
(All courses are statewide unless otherwise indicated)
Michelle L. Rapiey | 717-361-1145 | rapieym@etown.edu
Dr. Matt Bergman | 717-361-3673 | bergmanm@etown.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
SSA560 Communicating with Stakeholders: Articulating Student Benefit
20240131
45
8/21/2023
SSA 590 Capstone: Evaluating Accountability and School Performance
20240132
45
10/5/2023
TIC 500 Foundations of Trauma
20240133
40
12/7/2023
TIC 510: Sustaining Trauma-Sensitive Systems
20240134
45
12/11/2023
TIC 520: Impact of Trauma on Brain Architecture and Child Development
20240135
47
12/20/2023
TIC 530 Trauma Informed Practices
20240136
55
1/30/2024
Dr. Robert Pleis | 610-587-1744 | rpleis@immaculata.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Building PK-16 Partnerships
20240137
45
2/13/2023
Lisa Collins | 610-758-2805 | lic212@lehigh.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Inspiring the Future of Education: Analyzing, Assessing, and Implementing Best Practices for School Leaders
20240140
30
10/3/2023
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Foundational AI for School Leaders
20250088
10
5/16/2025
Randy M. Ziegenfuss, Ed.D. | 484-224-6299 | ziegenfussr@moravian.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
AI Leadership Lab: Navigating the Future of Education
20250070
30
4/4/2025
Dr. Danielle Butville | 724-355-9840 | drz5018@psu.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leading school communities during difficult times: Inquiry-based professional learning for administrators
20240141
50
11/10/2022
Megan MacDonald | 908-229-9310 | mmacdo@upenn.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Consortium for Mental Health and Optimal Development
20250082
36
5/2/2025
|Dialogue Across Difference Laura Paparo | 215-898-1984 | lpaparo@upenn.edu
20250087
|40
|5/14/2025
|Center for School Study Councils – Professional Development for School District and IU Leadership | Blythe McCormack | 215-898-6415 | blythem@upenn.edu
20250176
|38
|9/03/2025
Matthew Treese | 570-408-7021 | matthew.treese@wilkes.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
SBL 503- Financial Operations of School Districts
20240272
90
9/17/2024
SBL 504- Financial Planning and Management for School Business
20240299
90
10/4/2024
SBL 509- Food Service in Education
20240533
90
11/25/2024
Intermediate Units
Jenny Lent | 724-938-3241, x268 | jenny.lent@iu1.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leadership Under Fire: 2023 Joint Superintendents' Retreat
20240142
25
10/7/2023
|Data Quality Curriculum (DQC) LEA Administrator Track
Miranda Thomas | 724-938-3241, ext. 201 | miranda.thomas@iu1.org
|20250225
|33
|10/15/2025
|Data Quality Curriculum (DQC) Building Level Administrator Track
Miranda Thomas | 724-938-3241, ext. 201 | miranda.thomas@iu1.org
|20250226
|33
|10/15/2025
Paul Cindric | 412-394-4940 | paul.cindric@aiu3.net
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
|Developing a Personalized Learning System to Support Student Success
Dr. Jill Jacoby, 412-848-5349, Jill.Jacoby@aiu3.net
|20250091
|50
|5/22/2025
Science of Reading for Administrators
20240144
40
5/31/2023
Modernizing the Learning Environment through Leadership Academy
20240145
50
8/14/2023
|The 4 Essential Roles of Great Leaders
Dr. Jill Jacoby | 412-848-5349 | Jill.Jacoby@aiu3.net
|20250073
|10
|4/10/2025
Dr. Jill Jacoby | 412-848-5349 | Jill.Jacoby@aiu3.net
Dr. Paul Cindric | 412-394-4940 | paul.cindric@aiu3.net
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Systems Development of Targeted Initiatives
20240148
50
10/3/2023
|School Leadership in Mathematics: Part 1
|20250181
|36
|9/9/2025
Susan Griffith | 724-463-5300 x1225 | sgriffith@iu28.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
|AI and Admin
|20250085
|30
|7/30/2024
Dr. Patrick Crawford | 814-977-1097 | crawfordp@paldc.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
The Appalachia School Leaders Lab
20240150
50
2/8/2023
Introduction to Competency Based Learning- Dr Malynda Maurer| 814-285-7116 | mmaurer@iu08.org
|20250024
|45
|1/31/2025
|Strengthening Your School’s Instructional Foundation: A Leader’s Guide to Success for All Learners
Breanne Venios | 814-695-5643 ext. 3306 | bvenios@iu08.org
|20250075
|50
|4/11/2025
Michelle McKinley | 724-630-5488 | michelle.mckinley@bviu.org | michelle@criticalthinkingmatters.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
School Leaders who Coach Highly Effective Instructional Practice
20240151
43
3/14/2023
School Leaders who Interview for Teacher Quality
20240152
35
11/10/2022
Artificial Intelligence- developing acceptable and responsible use guidelines for staff and students
20240153
30
4/05/2024
Leading the growth of ALL Learners in our School Communities: Beaver County Leaders Conference
20250026
|30
|2/10/2025
(1-Year)
Dr. Christina Foehl | 610-987-8538 | chrfoe@berksiu.org
Karen Henrichs | 484-630-3725 | karhen@berksiu.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Becoming a Learning Leader
20240155
25
4/28/2023
Navigating Artificial Intelligence in Education: Empowering K-12 Leaders for Future-Ready Schools
20240022
|35
7/12/2023
Optimizing MTSS Implementation: Essential Elements and Best Practices for Districts and School
20240156
30
7/16/2024
Berks County Superintendents’ Study Council – Legislative Advocacy and Leadership Development
20240516
25
|10/23/2024
(1 Year)
|BCIU Leadership Series 2025: Universal Design for Learning | Carissa Noel | 610-987-8506 | carnoe@berksiu.org
|20250180
|30
|9/9/2025
Elizabeth Segraves | 570-323-6581 | esegraves@iu17.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Complexities of Curriculum Made Simple
20240159
25
9/18/2023
Educating for the Future: Systemic and Innovative Leaders
20240160
30
10/9/2023
School Climate and Culture Leadership Series
20240161
34
6/6/2024
Rachel Holler | 215-348-2940 x1400 | rholler@bucksIU.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Data-Driven Leadership
20240168
40
11/3/2022
Strengthening Leadership for English Learners
20240169
34
2/8/2023
Battle Tested Leadership: Lessons from Gettysburg
20240170
40
10/12/2023
Assembling Tomorrow: Better Design for Changemaking
20240282
28
9/22/2024
Building a Thriving School Culture: Insights from "The Culture Code"
20240540
25
12/13/2024
|The Energy Bus: Improving School Culture
|20250098
|25
|6/10/2025
|Leading with Purpose: Empowering Assistant Principals through "The Assistant Principal 50"
|20250139
|25
|7/17/2025
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Pillars of Leadership
20240163
50
8/21/2023
Leading with Dignity
20240164
33
1/31/2023
The Superintendent as Moral and Intellectual Leader
20240162
50
7/30/2024
The Superintendent as Moral and Intellectual Leader – Building Trust and Enhancing Capacity
|20250157
|50
|8/14/2025
|CAC Learning Series | Maria Hoover| 717-468-4219 | mhoover@caiu.org
|20250174
|50
|9/02/2025
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Data Wise Process for Administrators- Building Collaborative Data Teams
20240171
25
9/21/2023
|The AI Powered Administrator: Streamlining Operations and Enhancing Outcomes
Melissa Volcskai | 610 769-4111 ext. 1659| volcskaim@cliu.org
|20250074
|10
|4/11/2025
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
From Silos to Systems: Integrated MTSS Professional Learning Series
|20250217
31.5
10/3/2025
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Shape Foundations of Leadership: Supporting School Leaders through Modern Challenges
|20250049
|50
|3/28/2025
Introduction to Instructional Leadership in Science, Technology & Engineering and Environmental Literacy & Sustainability (STEELS)
20240176
40
2/7/2023
Implementation of Act 13 for Instructional Leaders: Leadership for Learning in the Classroom
20240289
50
9/24/2024
Reflecting on Culture Through Change
|20250148
|30
|8/8/2025
MTSS for Equitable and Collaborative Schools
|2025149
|50
|8/8/2025
|AI with Intention
Theresa Bartholomew | 570-772-9356 | tbartholomew@csiu.org
|20250223
|22
|10/14/2025
Karissa Lookingbill | 484-237-5314 | karissal@cciu.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Suburban Schools Study Council (SSSC) Leadership Academy for Aspiring Superintendents
|20240180
|32
|7/31/2023
The Danielson Framework for Teaching, Phase Two: Calibration of Observation Skills
20240187
25
6/12/2023
A Deeper Look into Grading and Reporting for Mastery Learning
20240188
40
5/23/2023
Curriculum Best Practices: Quality Curriculum Alignment and Assessment
20240189
40
6/12/2023
Revitalizing your School Culture
20240183
40
5/4/2023
Structured Literacy for Administrators
20240184
25
5/30/2023
Leading Deeper Learning
|20250077
|50
|4/15/2025
Building Solutions for Continuous School Improvement
20240185
35
7/19/2023
All Students Must Thrive
20240190
40
2/28/2024
Application of Principles of Universal Design for Learning
20240191
40
2/28/2024
Building Level Implementation of Structured Literacy for Administrators
20240186
50
3/18/2024
Foundations of Restorative Practices for Administrators
20240192
25
3/26/2024
MTSS Framework for Principals and School Leaders
20240193
40
10/11/2023
Building a Community of Leaders
20240255
40
8/27/2024
The Everyday Behaviors of Admired Leadership
20240514
40
10/22/2024
A Storytelling Course for School Leaders
20240532
30
11/23/2024
Leading with Empathy: A Shadow-a-Student Design Process for School Leaders
|20250000
|35
|1/2/2025
Restorative Justice Conferencing
|20240267
|25
|9/3/2024
STEELS Walkthrough and Observations for School Administrators
|20250125
|20
|7/9/2025
Pennsylvania Superintendent Study Council
|20250194
|30
|9/15/2025
|Aspiring Superintendents Leadership Academy- Year 2
Dr. Sarah Yoder | 484-753-9717| sarahy@cciu.org
|20250221
|30
|10/8/2025
Dr. Joyce Mundy | 610-938-9000 x2095 | jmundy@dciu.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
RAMP (Reimagining Access and Mathematical Pathways) to STEM Administrator’s Community of Practice
20240202
50
2/20/2023
Strategic Planning for Leading Restorative Schools
20240203
50
10/12/2023
Data-Driven Evaluation of Restorative Practices Implementation
20240204
50
1/29/2024
Social and Emotional Well-being for School Communities
20240469
50
10/11/2024
|Coaching Models for Engineering Learning Environments
20250017
|50
|1/17/2025
|AI Administrator Professional Learning Community
Dr. Joyce Mundy | 610-938-9000 x2095| jmundy@dciu.org
|20240552
|25
|12/20/2024
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Instructional and Human Capital Leadership in High Need Schools
20240205
38
5/3/2022
Supporting STEELS as a School Leader
20240256
40
8/27/2024
Elevating Math Instruction
|20240538-13
|25
|12/3/2024
Building Solutions: Communication, Prioritization, and Capacity
|20250146
|30
|7/24/2025
(1 Year)
Future-Ready Leadership: An Administrator's AI Playbook
|20250150
|10
|8/7/2025
Building a Shared Understanding of Curriculum: Leading for Coherence and Professional Learning
|20250177
|10
|9/03/2025
Leading What Matters: Designing Schools for Thinking, Engagement, and Growth
|20250173
|25
|9/02/2025
Leadership and Coaching: Supporting Student-Centered Learning in the Classroom
|20250197
|10
|9/25/2025
|Community of Practice for IU Data Specialists
Meagan Steiner | 216-990-0661 | meagan_steiner@iu13.org
|20250224
|27
|10/14/2025
Dr. Kendra Trail | 717-624 6431 | kktrail@iu12.org
Matthew McLaughlin | 717-680-9479 | mpmclaughlin@iu12.org
Dr. Lawrence Wess | 814-330-6312 | wesslj02@gmail.com
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Safety and Security: School Preparation & Planning
20240209
30
9/7/2023
Building a Data Culture
20240210
25
10/29/2023
Elevating Math Instruction
20240538
25
12/3/2024
Every Day Counts: Building Sustainable Systems to Improve Attendance and Engagement
|20250168
|22
|8/22/2025
|Aspiring Superintendents 2025-2026 Leadership Series: Developing Systems Through Educational Leadership
Dr. Laura McCusker | 717-624-6600 | lbmccusker@iu12.org
|20250175
|32
|9/03/2025
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Developing Understanding for Leading a Trauma Sensitive School
20240212
30
5/2/2023
Leading for Excellence: Empowering School Leaders in School Improvement
20240213
30
8/1/2023
Meeting the Challenge of Career Readiness
20240528
25
|11/20/2024
(1-Year)
|Empowering School Leaders through Transformational Practices in Core Instruction- Dr Richard Mackrell | 570-718-4680 | rmackrell@liu18.org
|20250021
|30
|1/23/2025
Brenda Marino | 724-458-6700 ext 1204 | brenda.marino@miu4.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
|McGrath SUCCEED with TRUE-SPEAK
Shawn Algoe | 724-458-6700, ext. 1224 | shawn.algoe@miu4.org
20240520
30
|11/06/2025
(1 Year)
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Engaging Leaders in Designing Instruction for ALL Students
20240046
32.5
5/17/2023
Learning-Focused Collaborative Conversations: Enhancing Instructional Practice and Student Achievement
20240047
25
10/14/2024
Everyday Leadership Conversations: Enhancing Your Leadership With-It-Ness
20240049
25
11/3/2024
Leading Change: Building Inclusive and Comprehensive Multi-Tiered Systems of Support
20240045
50
7/26/2024
Eliza Vagni | 570-876-9220 | evagni@iu19.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Empowering School Leaders to Develop a Comprehensive Literacy Plan
20240166
50
08/07/2024
Yvonne Teed | 814-734-8392 | yvonne_teed@iu5.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
2025 Western PAIUCC Leadership Summit
20250029
7
03/6/2025
Cindy Murphy | 814-887-5512 x121 | csmurphy@iu9.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
|IU9 Superintendents’ Summit: Leadership, Collaboration, and Change Management
Brock Benson | 814-887-5512 | bbenson@iu9.org
|20250060
|25
|3/25/2025
Timothy Miller | 814-542-2501, ext. 150 | tmiller@tiu11.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
PARSS Conference
20250025
25
|02/10/2025
(1-Year)
Leadership Under Fire: Lessons From the Battle of Gettysburg
|20250045
|25
|3/17/2025
(1-Year)
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Emergency Planning for School Leaders
20240218
36.5
5/10/2023
Leadership Road Trip 1: A Journey for Leading with Authenticity & Intention
20240245
30
8/12/2024
Leadership Road Trip 2: Transforming Cultural Conditions as a Pathway to Progress
20240260
30
|8/30/2024
School Districts
~May be Available for District Staff Only~
Jodi Frankelli I 484-765-4105 I frankellij@allentownsd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Allentown School District’s Executive Leadership Learning Academy: School Quality Review Process
20250022
29
1/23/2025
Instructional Rounds PIL Conference Application (Allentown SD)
|20250072
|40
|4/09/2025
Allentown School District’s Executive Leadership Learning Academy: Data Wise Implementation Round 1
|20250089
|45
|5/19/2025
Assistant Principals’ Pathways to Leadership Excellence in the Allentown School District
|20250193
|40
|9/15/2025
Kara Eckert | 412-884-6300 | keckert@bwschools.net
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leadership Collaborative Council (LCC): Unlocking Potential through Future-Focused Leadership
20250195
35
9/22/2025
Dr. Laura Jacob | 724-785-5800 x1211 | ljacob@casdfalcons.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Integrating AI in Teaching and Learning
20240221
50
5/9/2023
Education Leadership in a Globalized World: Making a Difference Locally and Globally
20240222
50
7/25/2023
Learning 2025 Lighthouse Leadership
20240247
50
8/13/2024
Rachel Holler | 215-348-2940 x 1400 | rholller@bucksiu.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
PLCs at Work
20240223
40
04/18/2024
|Creating Cultures of Excellence in Education Book Study
|20250066
|35
|04/03/2025
|Cultivating Awareness and Resilience in Education (CARE) for Educational Leaders
Mr. Todd Cantrell | 267-893-2510 | tcantrell@cbsd.org
|20250201
|35
|9/30/2025
Dana Moreno | 717-710-3300 | dmoreno@ccaeducate.me
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Andrea Mangold I 215-944-1000 I amangold@crsd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Begin with WE: Collaborative Leadership for Transforming Schools
20250043
34
3/13/2025
Cori Cotner | 570-584-2131 | ccotner@elsd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leadership Team Development
20240225
50
11/3/2022
Leadership Development - Building the Team for Future Success
20240534
48
12/2/2024
Erin Murphy | 610-966-8300 | emurphy@eastpennsd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
East Penn School District Instructional Leadership Team-Data Step Back
20240226
50
5/12/2023
Matt Bergman | 717-361-3673 | bergmanm@etown.edu
Dr. Joyce Mundy l 610-938-9000 x2095
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Trauma Informed Practice
TBD
01/29/2024
Dr. Megan Collett | 412 967-2418 | megan_collett@fcasd.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
School Leadership: Cultivating Collaborative Partnerships to Promote Student Achievement
|20250041
|50
|3/4/2025
Dr. Laurie Tocci | 412-492-6346 | Tocci@HT-SD.ORG
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Establishing the Enabling Conditions for Learner-Centered Transformation
20240228
50
9/21/2023
Dr. Brian T. Uplinger | 570-459-3111 | uplingerb@hasdk12.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Built to Deliver: From Vision to Victory
20250192
23
9/12/2025
Katie Rainey | 812-961-9494
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
PLC at Work: National Cohort Year ONE
20240229
50
02/29/2024
PLC at Work: National Cohort Year TWO
20240230
50
04/27/2024
PLC at Work: National Cohort Year THREE
20240231
50
04/27/2024
Mr. Steven Smith | 412-369-5522, ext 51110 | ssmith7@northallegheny.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Instructional Rounds to Implement NASD Instructional Model
20240232
40
4/27/2023
Ms. Beth Wiliams | 412-318-1016 | williamsb@nhsd.net
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leading with Wisdom– Empowering Us to Address Change and Challenge
20250104
60
6/12/2025
Dr. Christopher Gatto | 570-457-6721, ext 115 | chris.gatto@ofsd.cc
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Higher Ground Leadership at Gettysburg
20250062
14
3/31/2025
Dr. Michael Donnelly | 610-847-5131, ext. 4002 | mdonnelly@palisadessd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Building and Leading Inclusive Schools
20250191
25
9/11/2025
Michelle Minotti | 610-351-5524, ext 10087 | minottim@parklandsd.net
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Evolving Leadership
20250141
|70
7/21/2025
Cherrissa Gibson | 215-428-4100, Ext. 100087 | cgibson@pennsburysd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Creating a Positive and Inclusive Classroom with Responsive Classroom Strategies
|20250137
|30
7/15/2025
|Strengthening Teacher Practice through Observation and Actionable Feedback
|20250140
|22
|7/21/2025
(1 Year)
Dr. Michael Fisher | 724-941-6251 x 7298
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Safety, Security and Emergency Operations
20240233
40
02/06/2024
Dr. Kristen Justus | 724-625-7773 Ext. 6121 | kjustus@pinerichland.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
School Culture and Responsive Educational Practices for Principals & Administrators
20250171
45.5
8/25/2025
Brett Slezak | slezakb@qvsd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Using AI to Support Student Learning
20240235
30
11/8/2023
Dr. Shawn Dutkiewicz | 610-688-8100 x 6141 | Shawn.Dutkiewicz@rtsd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Navigating Leadership Drift and Rigor Redefined
20240524
24
11/18/2024
Andrew Coonradt | 610-627-6044 | acoonradt@rtmsd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Improvement Planning: Principles and Practices for Schools
20240237
35
05/28/2024
Ms. Shelly Egan l 570-348-3683 l shelly.egan@ssdedu.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Restorative Practices for District Administrators and Supervisors
20250147
60
07/25/2025
Dr. Erica L. Kolat | 412-655-3111 | erica.kolat@sparksd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
ACE-ing School Improvement
20240239
50
5/11/2023
Leading for Understanding
20240240
50
7/16/2024
Dr. Wendy Towle l 610-240-1903 l towlew@tesd.net
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Strategic Planning Implementation: A Professional Learning Series for Systemic Improvement
20250093
30
05/29/2025
Theresa Bartholomew | 570-649-5135 x 5002 | tbartholomew@wrsd.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Reflecting on the Culture Through Change
20240269
26
07/2/2024
Doctoral Program Courses (Non-LOE Courses) Approved for a period of 3 years
Wendy Kubasko | wlkubasko@ship.edu
Tiffany Wright | tiffany.wright@millersville.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
|Introduction to Executive Leadership
|20250202- SU
20250206- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Research in Educational Leadership Part I
|20250203- SU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Dissertation Research I
|20250204- SU
20250215- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Dissertation Research II
|20250205- SU
20250215- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Introduction to Research in Educational Leadership
|20250207- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Communication Theory for School District Administrators
|20250208- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Qualitative Research Methods in Educational Leadership
|20250209- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Emergent Technologies and Instructional Practices
|20250210- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Political/Social Context for Educational Leadership
|20250211- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Quantitative Methods in Educational Leadership
|20250212- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Educational Statistics
|20250213- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
|Research in Educational Leadership Part 2
|20250214- MU
|90
|10/3/2025
Letter of Eligibility Courses
(Original Approval Dates are listed)
Shawn Rutt | shawn.rutt@alvernia.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Advanced Supervision
20240566
90
2/22/2010
Curriculum, Culture, and Instructional Leadership
20240567
90
2/22/2010
Organizational Policy/Finance
20240568
90
2/22/2010
Current Issues in Education
20240569
90
2/22/2010
Superintendent's Internship
20240570
90
2/22/2010
Lorraine Brandenburger | brandenl@arcadia.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
The Superintendency
20240305
90
8/17/2018
Ethical Leadership in Education
20240306
90
8/17/2018
Organizational Theory, Change, and Sustainability
20240307
90
8/17/2018
Teaching and Learning in the 21st Century: Interconnectivity and Shared Responsibility
20240308
90
8/17/2018
Practicum: The Superintendency
20240309
30
8/17/2018
School Finance
20240310
90
8/17/2018
Negotiations and Dispute Resolution
20240311
90
8/17/2018
Human Resources and Negotiations
20240312
90
8/17/2018
Eric Lech | 610-769-4111 ext 1201 | leche@cliu.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
District Leadership in the 21st Century
20240284
90
3/31/2017
District Strategic Leadership
20240285
90
3/31/2017
District Instructional Leadership
20240286
90
3/31/2017
District Organizational Leadership
20240287
90
3/31/2017
Keely Baronak | kobaronak@carlow.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Administrator Internship
20240314
90
4/16/2024
Improvement Science
20240315
90
4/16/2024
District Administration
20240316
90
4/16/2024
Instructional Leadership
20240317
90
4/16/2024
Leadership in a Socially & Politically Charged Environment
20240318
90
4/16/2024
Policy, Advocacy & Governance
20240319
90
4/16/2024
School District Climate & Culture
20240320
90
4/16/2024
Culture, Power, Place & Space
20240321
90
4/16/2024
Karissa Lookingbill | karissal@cciu.org
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Strategic and Cultural Leadership
20240322
90
2/15/2019
Leadership for Learning
20240322
90
2/15/2019
Professional and Community Leadership
20240323
90
2/15/2019
Systems Leadership
20240324
90
2/15/2019
Dennis Riker | dennis.riker@delval.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Educational Leadership and Change Theory
20240325
90
5/28/2019
Using and Integrating Learning Technologies
20240326
90
5/28/2019
Planning and Managing Financial Resources
20240327
90
5/28/2019
Legal and Ethical Leadership
20250114
90
5/28/2019
Educational Leadership, Diversity, and Societal Change
20240329
30
5/28/2019
Negotiations and Conflict Resolution
20240330
90
5/28/2019
Educational Policy, Politics, and Current Issues
20240331
90
5/28/2019
Superintendent Practicum and Field Experience I
20240332
90
5/28/2019
Superintendent Practicum and Field Experience II
20240333
90
5/28/2019
Sarah Ulch | spr37@drexel.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Curriculum Models
20240571
90
7/26/2010
School Superintendency
20240572
90
7/26/2010
Parents and Schools
20240573
90
7/26/2010
School Superintendent's Internship: Curriculum Models
20240574
90
7/26/2010
School Superintendent's Internship: Parents and Schools
20240575
30
7/26/2010
School Superintendent's Internship: Budget and Finance
20240576
90
7/26/2010
School Superintendent's Internship: Human Resource Development
20240577
90
7/26/2010
Instructional & Curriculum Leadership in Special Education
20240578
90
7/26/2010
Gretchen Givens Genett | generettg@duq.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Superintendent Letter of Eligibility District Level Leadership Field Experience and Internship
20240579
90
5/24/2017
Superintendent Letter of Eligibility Commission Competencies
20240580
90
5/24/2017
Stewardship of Practice
20240581
90
5/24/2017
Education and Social Justice
20240582
90
5/24/2017
Research and Development
20240583
30
5/24/2017
Ethics and Accountability
20240584
90
5/24/2017
Learning and Accountability
20240585
90
5/24/2017
Leadership Design and Practice
20240586
90
5/24/2017
Problems of Practice Seminar I
20240587
90
5/24/2017
Research and Development Rotation Learning Environments
20240588
90
5/24/2017
Problems of Practice Seminar II
20240589
90
5/24/2017
Research and Development Rotation Evaluation
20240590
90
5/24/2017
Problems of Practice Seminar III
20240591
90
5/24/2017
Research and Development Rotation Policy
20240592
90
5/24/2017
Dissertation of Practice Seminar I
20240593
90
5/24/2017
Dissertation of Practice Study I
20240594
90
5/24/2017
Dissertation of Practice Seminar II
20240595
90
5/24/2017
Dissertation of Practice Study II
20240596
90
5/24/2017
Dissertation of Practice Seminar III
20240597
90
5/24/2017
Dissertation of Practice Study III
20240598
90
5/24/2017
Brooke Langan | blangan1@esu.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Instructional & Curriculum Leadership in Special Education
20240599
90
9/26/2016
PSED Leadership: A Case Study Approach
20240600
90
9/26/2016
PSED Curriculum Analysis
20240601
90
9/26/2016
PSED Advanced Topics Human Development
20240602
90
9/26/2016
PSED Doctoral Seminar in Advanced Research Methods
20240603
30
9/26/2016
PSED Critical Analysis of Issues and Innovations in Education
20240604
90
9/26/2016
PSED Analysis of Effective Instruction
20240605
90
9/26/2016
PSED School and Community
20240606
90
9/26/2016
PSED Conflict Resolution
20240607
90
9/26/2016
PSED School Law and Negotiations
20240608
90
9/26/2016
PSED School Finance
20240609
90
9/26/2016
PSED Special Topics in Education
20240610
90
9/26/2016
PSED Research Instrument Design for Leadership Studies
20240611
90
9/26/2016
PSED Analysis of Qualitative Data in Leadership Studies
20240612
90
9/26/2016
Kyle LaPaglia | lapaglia003@gannon.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
GEDU 730 Diverse Learner Competencies for School Leaders
20240613
90
8/20/2010
740 Superintendent as Architect of Standards Based Reform
20240614
90
8/20/2010
Collective Bargaining and Labor Relations
20240617
30
8/20/2010
Business Administration and Finance in Public Education
20240618
90
8/20/2010
Educational Facilities Developmental Internship
20240619
90
8/20/2010
Collective Bargaining and Labor Relations Developmental Internship
20240620
90
8/20/2010
Business Administration and Finance Developmental Internship
20240621
90
8/20/2010
Superintendent Introductory Internship
20240622
90
8/20/2010
Superintendent Mastery Internship
20240623
90
8/20/2010
Superintendent Professional Portfolio
20240624
90
8/20/2010
Lisa McGarry | mcgarry.l@gmercyu.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
The Principalship
20240625
90
9/9/2016
School Law and Policy Issues
20240626
90
9/9/2016
Human Resources and Staff Development
20240627
90
9/9/2016
Educational Policy in Research and Practice in the US
20240628
90
9/9/2016
The Superintendency
20240629
30
9/9/2016
School Boards and District Governance
20240630
90
9/9/2016
School District Practicum I
20240631
90
9/9/2016
School District Practicum II
20240632
90
9/9/2016
Patricia Joergensen | pjoergensen@holyfamily.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Ethical Leadership
20240633
90
5/8/2012
Communication Theory, Practice and Technology
20240634
90
5/8/2012
Organizational Development and Change Theory
20240635
90
5/8/2012
Program Assessment and Evaluation
20240636
90
5/8/2012
Leadership in a Linguistically and Culturally Diverse Society
20240637
30
5/8/2012
Leadership and Special Education
20240638
90
5/8/2012
Building Community Relations
20240639
90
5/8/2012
Leadership Internship I
20240640
90
5/8/2012
Leadership Internship II
20240641
90
5/8/2012
Melissa Reed | mreed3@immaculata.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Special Education for School Leaders
20240553
90
5/11/2010
School leadership in Teaching and Learning
20240554
90
5/11/2010
Personnel Management and Labor Relations
20240555
90
5/11/2010
School Business Management
20240556
90
5/11/2010
Organizational Development and Change Theory
20240557
30
5/11/2010
Communication Theory and Practices
20240558
90
5/11/2010
Political, Economic and Social structures of the Culture
20240559
90
5/11/2010
Pennsylvania School Code and School Board Policies
20240560
90
5/11/2010
Curriculum Theory and Evaluation
20240561
90
5/11/2010
Pupil Personnel Services
20240562
90
5/11/2010
Advanced Supervision
20240563
90
5/11/2010
Superintendency
20240564
90
5/11/2010
Clinical Experience
20240565
90
5/11/2010
Edel Reilly | ereilly@iup.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Leadership: Applied Practice
20240642
90
3/18/2010
School and Community
20240643
90
3/18/2010
Internship in Administration and Leadership Studies (taken twice for 12 total credits)
20240644
180
3/18/2010
Lisa Collins | lic212@lehigh.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Instructional Leadership
20240421
90
2/18/2019
Leading Inclusive Learning Systems
20240422
90
2/18/2019
Intro to Relational Leadership: Theory and Practice
20240423
90
2/18/2019
School District Governance: Planning, Policy, Ethics and Law
20240424
90
2/18/2019
School District Resource Management
20240425
30
2/18/2019
Program Evaluation
20240426
90
2/18/2019
Leading and Managing Change
20240427
90
2/18/2019
The Superintendency
20240428
90
2/18/2019
Central Office Internship I and II
20240429
90
2/18/2019
Suzanne Galella | sgalella@maryu.marywood.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
School and Community Relations
20240430
90
8/22/2019
Communication Theory and Organizational Dynamics
20240431
90
8/22/2019
Labor Relations and Negotiations
20240432
90
8/22/2019
Business and Facilities Management
20240433
90
8/22/2019
Superintendent Internship - Part I
20240434
90
8/22/2019
Administrative Internship - Part II
20240435
90
8/22/2019
School Leadership and Special Education
20240436
90
8/22/2019
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Intro Advanced Level Leadership
20240437
90
2/1/2024
Resource Leadership
20240438
90
2/1/2024
Governance
20240439
90
2/1/2024
Leadership if Instruction and Learning
20240440
90
2/1/2024
Leadership for Equity and Inclusion
20240441
90
2/1/2024
Facilities and Technology Leadership
20240442
90
2/1/2024
Amy G Hoyle | HOYLEA@neumann.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Superintendent as Learning Leader
20240443
90
3/31/2017
Superintendent as Equity Leader
20240444
90
3/31/2017
Superintendent as Human Resource and Professional Growth Leader
20240445
90
3/31/2017
Superintendent as Strategic Leader
20240446
90
3/31/2017
Superintendent as Legal & Fiscal Leader
20240447
90
3/31/2017
Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility Internship
20240448
90
3/31/2017
Leadership In Education
20250002
90
3/31/2017
Ethical Issues in Educational Leadership: A Franciscan Perspective
20250003
90
3/31/2017
Instructional Supervision
20250004
90
3/31/2017
Contemporary Issues in Education and Educational Leadership
20250005
90
3/31/2017
Development Of Curriculum and Instruction
20250006
90
3/31/2017
Organizational Development and Change Theory
20250007
90
3/31/2017
Fiscal Management in the Educational Environment
20250008
90
3/31/2017
School Code and School Board Policies
20250009
90
3/31/2017
School Business Management
20250010
90
3/31/2017
Leading and Managing in the School Environment
20250011
90
3/31/2017
Strategic Planning for the Diverse Learning and Teaching Environment
20250012
90
3/31/2017
The Superintendent as Instructional Leader
20250013
90
3/31/2017
Kimberly Lawless | KLawless@psu.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Politics of Local School Districts
20240645
90
6/3/2010
District Improvement and Systemic Change
20240646
90
6/3/2010
Personnel Management and Contract Administration
20240647
90
6/3/2010
Public School Finance
20240648
90
6/3/2010
Schools as Organizations
20240649
90
6/3/2010
Curriculum Leadership
20240650
90
6/3/2010
Superintendent Internship
20240651
90
6/3/2010
Deborah Grubb | grubb@pennwest.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
EDLR 7000 The Superintendency: Theory and Organization
20240292
90
8/1/2022
EDLR 7100 Comprehensive Planning and Policy Analysis
20240291
90
8/1/2022
EDLR 7200 Educational Facilities and Technology
20240293
90
8/1/2022
EDLR 7300 Personnel Leadership for School District Improvement
20240294
90
8/1/2022
EDLR 7400 Superintendent Internship 1
20240295
90
8/1/2022
EDLR 7500 Superintendent Internship 2
20240296
90
8/1/2022
EDLR 8700 District Leadership for Human Resources
20240297
90
8/1/2022
Darlene Marnich | dmarnich@pointpark.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Art & Science Authenticity in Leadership
20240543
90
9/9/2016
Art & Science Visionary Leadership
20240544
90
9/9/2016
Art & Science Cultural/Relational Leadership
20240545
90
9/9/2016
Art & Science Quality/Capacity in Leadership
20240546
90
9/9/2016
Art & Science Systems/Service in Leadership
20240547
90
9/9/2016
Art & Science Communication in Leadership
20240548
90
9/9/2016
Theory Practice of Leadership
20240549
90
9/9/2016
Organizational Development
20240550
90
9/9/2016
Stephen Ivory | sivory@francis.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
School and Community Relations
20240670
120
3/18/2010
School District Operations
20240671
120
3/18/2010
Human Resource Management
20240672
120
3/18/2010
Superintendency
20240673
120
3/18/2010
Internship
20240674
120
3/18/2010
Joshua Power | jpower@sju.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Policy & School Law
20240675
90
5/17/2010
Educational Environment
20240676
90
5/17/2010
Ed Planning & Evaluation
20240677
90
5/17/2010
Wendy Kubasko | elfetter@ship.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Strategic Leadership in District Governance
20250052
90
03/01/2025
Ethical and Legal Decision-making at District Level
20250053
90
03/01/2025
Negotiations and Personnel Strategic Decision Making
20250054
90
03/01/2025
Optimizing Financial Resources to Support District Level Achievement
20250055
90
03/01/2025
Instructional and Technology Leadership at the Executive Level
20250056
90
03/01/2025
The Impact of Facilities and Plant Management Decisions on School Effectiveness
20250057
90
03/01/2025
Monica W Shealey | CEHDDean@temple.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
The School Superintendent: Chief Educator and Chief Executive I
20240476
90
2/25/2019
The School Superintendent: Chief Educator and Chief Executive II
20240477
90
2/25/2019
Profile Demo Ethical Lds
20240478
90
2/25/2019
Current Issues in Educational Policy
20240479
90
2/25/2019
Understanding Organizational Dynamics in Educational Settings
20240480
90
2/25/2019
Internship in Administration (Part I)
20240481
90
2/25/2019
Internship in Administration (Part II)
20240482
90
2/25/2019
Ethical Educational Leadership
20240483
90
2/25/2019
Michelle Sobolak | mjsobolak@pitt.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Foundations 2: Leadership in Groups and Organizations
20250126
90
4/8/2019
Foundations 3: Contexts of Education
20250127
90
4/8/2019
Foundations 4: Policy as a Lever of Change
20250128
90
4/8/2019
Competent Knowledge Management and Utilization
20250129
90
4/8/2019
Competent Management of Human Resources
20250130
90
4/8/2019
Internship in Central Office Administration
20250131
90
4/8/2019
Competent Management of Student Personnel Services
20250132
90
4/8/2019
Competent Management of Fiscal Resources
20250133
90
4/8/2019
Rene A Pico II | picora@westminster.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Superintendency
20240492
90
5/10/2017
Business Affairs and Resource Management
20240493
90
5/10/2017
Strategic Planning: Environment for Student Achievement
20240494
90
5/10/2017
Collective Bargaining and Human Resources
20240495
90
5/10/2017
Topics in School Leadership
20240496
90
5/10/2017
Internship: Superintendent
20240497
90
5/10/2017
Robin Dole | rldole@widener.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
Values & Ethics in Education
20240678
90
9/16/2016
Leadership Communication & Decision-Making
20240691
90
9/16/2016
Financial Management School Administration
20240679
90
9/16/2016
Personnel Management School Discipline
20240680
90
9/16/2016
Internship School Superintendent I
20240681
90
9/16/2016
Internship in School Superintendent II
20240682
90
9/16/2016
Policy Concepts
20240683
90
9/16/2016
Technology & Leadership
20240684
90
9/16/2016
Charles Smargiassi | charles.smargiassi@wilkes.edu
Program/Course
Course Number
Hours Earned
Date Approved
|Strategic Planning and Thinking
|20250079
|90
|10/25/2010
Professional Seminar in Educational Leadership
20240685
90
10/25/2010
Professional Development and Supervision
20240686
90
10/25/2010
Advanced Issues in Educational Law
20240687
90
10/25/2010
Curriculum Design & Instructional Models
20240688
90
10/25/2010
School Finance and Facilities Administration
20240689
90
10/25/2010
Superintendent Internship
20240690
90
10/25/2010