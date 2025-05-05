An Intermediate Unit (IU) Executive Director is expected to have the knowledge, competence, and leadership required to provide administrative services to member schools and serve as a liaison between member schools and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate/Letter of Eligibility

A person holding a valid Letter of Eligibility for IU Executive Director PK-12 is qualified for assignment to administer intermediate unit operations. This letter also certifies the holder to serve as an IU Assistant Executive Director.

Certification Assignment

An administrator holding a valid IU Executive Director PK-12 Letter of Eligibility and serving as an IU Executive Director is responsible for fulfilling the following responsibilities in addition to other responsibilities as directed by the IU's Board of Directors:

Instructional leadership focusing on the following: Comprehensive planning for the IU as required by Chapter 4 of the Pennsylvania School Code.

Planning and initiation of programs and policies concerning organizational, operational, and educational functions of the IU.

Data driven decision-making and problem solving.

Professional development that focuses on student learning; and

Effective management of the IU. Oversight of all employment actions of the IU as directed by the IU's Board of Directors, including the hiring and supervision of instructional and non-instructional staff required for IU operation.

Assurance that all IU employees and individuals who provide instruction and services to IU students are properly certificated. Strategic planning for fiscal operations and resource allocation as required by law as well as maintenance of adequate records for the IU including a system of financial accounts, business and property records, personnel, and scholastic records as required by law. Alignment of IU curricula with state standards.

Certificate Clarification

An educator who holds a Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility or a Commission Qualification Letter is also certified to serve as an IU Executive Director or Assistant IU Executive Director.

Restrictions:

An educator with an IU Executive Director PK-12 certificate is not certified to serve as a Superintendent or Assistant Superintendent of a school district without a Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility or Commission Qualification Letter.