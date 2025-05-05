An Intermediate Unit (IU) Executive Director is expected to have the knowledge, competence, and leadership required to provide administrative services to member schools and serve as a liaison between member schools and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate/Letter of Eligibility
A person holding a valid Letter of Eligibility for IU Executive Director PK-12 is qualified for assignment to administer intermediate unit operations. This letter also certifies the holder to serve as an IU Assistant Executive Director.
Certification Assignment
An administrator holding a valid IU Executive Director PK-12 Letter of Eligibility and serving as an IU Executive Director is responsible for fulfilling the following responsibilities in addition to other responsibilities as directed by the IU's Board of Directors:
- Instructional leadership focusing on the following:
- Comprehensive planning for the IU as required by Chapter 4 of the Pennsylvania School Code.
- Planning and initiation of programs and policies concerning organizational, operational, and educational functions of the IU.
- Data driven decision-making and problem solving.
- Professional development that focuses on student learning; and
- Effective management of the IU.
- Oversight of all employment actions of the IU as directed by the IU's Board of Directors, including the hiring and supervision of instructional and non-instructional staff required for IU operation.
- Assurance that all IU employees and individuals who provide instruction and services to IU students are properly certificated.
- Strategic planning for fiscal operations and resource allocation as required by law as well as maintenance of adequate records for the IU including a system of financial accounts, business and property records, personnel, and scholastic records as required by law.
- Alignment of IU curricula with state standards.
Certificate Clarification
An educator who holds a Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility or a Commission Qualification Letter is also certified to serve as an IU Executive Director or Assistant IU Executive Director.
Restrictions:
An educator with an IU Executive Director PK-12 certificate is not certified to serve as a Superintendent or Assistant Superintendent of a school district without a Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility or Commission Qualification Letter.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
PA Public School Code: §9-913-A(b)(c), §10-1003(b), §12-1202
22 PA Code: §49.182
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #98
|12/2025
Revisions made to permit a “Commission Qualification Letter” as per Act 47 of 2025.