Middle Level Social Studies Grades 6-9 is a combination of disciplines that study, but are not limited to, individuals' rights and responsibilities, including how individuals facilitate governmental functions and contribute to the well-being of their community through civic action (civics and government); analyze and interpret past events; describe physical and human phenomena that make up the world's environments and places (geography); and describe portions of behavior, past and present activities, interactions and organizations of people associated together for benevolent, cultural, religious, scientific, political, patriotic, or other purposes.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Social Studies is qualified to teach respective courses in grades 6 through 9.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Social Studies is qualified to teach history, personal finance, civics and government, geography, political science, sociology, psychology, or anthropology.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skill;

serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

assist students in understanding the "reading" content area materials related to this subject area.

Restrictions

The certified Middle Level Social Studies educator may teach social studies courses in grades 6, 7, 8 and 9.