    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 52 - Middle Level Social Studies Grades 6-9

    Instructional Area Code 2870
    Modified: April 13, 2023

    Middle Level Social Studies Grades 6-9 is a combination of disciplines that study, but are not limited to, individuals' rights and responsibilities, including how individuals facilitate governmental functions and contribute to the well-being of their community through civic action (civics and government); analyze and interpret past events; describe physical and human phenomena that make up the world's environments and places (geography); and describe portions of behavior, past and present activities, interactions and organizations of people associated together for benevolent, cultural, religious, scientific, political, patriotic, or other purposes.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Social Studies is qualified to teach respective courses in grades 6 through 9.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Social Studies is qualified to teach history, personal finance, civics and government, geography, political science, sociology, psychology, or anthropology.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skill;
    • serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • assist students in understanding the "reading" content area materials related to this subject area.

    Restrictions

    The certified Middle Level Social Studies educator may teach social studies courses in grades 6, 7, 8 and 9.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification.

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22(c)(4), §4.23(c)(4), §4.23(e)

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject.  Previous printing dates on this subject:  1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #52
    November, 2025Removed Certificate Clarification section
    ​April 13, 2023
    		​Updated formatting
    Updated terminology to be more consistent with other Social Studies-related CSPGs 
    January 1, 2020
    		Updated the CSPG with the current grade scope of the certificate from 7-9 to 6-9
    July 1, 2004Initial CSPG for Middle Level Social Studies 7-9