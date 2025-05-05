Shapiro Administration: Pennsylvania’s Information Literacy Toolkit is Preparing Students to be Informed Citizens of the Digital World

Carlisle, PA – Today during U.S. Media Literacy Week, Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe visited the Carlisle Area School District to lead a discussion with students about the importance of information and media literacy in today’s ever-evolving digital landscape and remind teachers, parents, and students about the free online toolkit PDE has made available to help students build those crucial skills.

Following Governor Shapiro’s 2024 budget address, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) was tasked with developing resources to help schools navigate and incorporate information literacy in their classrooms. PDE released the Information and Media Literacy Toolkit in September 2024, equipping students, teachers, and parents with skills to use digital spaces responsibly.

The toolkit has been accessed more than 1,700 times, and gives students the power to distinguish between credible, factual information and misinformation – putting new resources and tools directly in the hands of students. PDE, along with support from Governor Shapiro and the First Lady, has championed this initiative as a way to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to information that helps them become more informed citizens of the world, and confident in their knowledge and critical thinking skills. The Information and Media Literacy Toolkit provides up-to-date resources such as fact-checking tools, resources for educators and families, organizations and online communities, and more.

“Our students are growing up in a world where information moves faster than ever, and where not all information is accurate, fair, or complete,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Helping students recognize credible sources, question what they see and share, and understand how their own words and actions shape the online environment is essential to preparing them for success in life. The Information and Media Literacy Toolkit gives everyone the tools they need to navigate digital spaces responsibly, think critically, and contribute thoughtfully.”

The toolkit offers resources for recognizing biases; distinguishing credible information from misinformation; creating, consuming, and sharing content in a responsible manner; and developing critical thinking and information literacy skills.

“In today’s world, where technology and information are constantly evolving, it is essential that students learn to think critically about what they see, read, and share. Teaching information and media literacy is not simply about using digital tools; it is about helping students become thoughtful and responsible communicators, said Dr. Colleen Friend, Superintendent. “When these skills are embedded across all content areas, students gain the ability to analyze information, make informed decisions, and engage meaningfully in their communities. This commitment reflects Pennsylvania’s dedication to preparing adaptable and empowered citizens who are ready to lead, learn, and contribute in a globally connected society.”

Carlisle Area School District provides a comprehensive, developmentally aligned approach to digital and informational literacy from Kindergarten through grade 12. In elementary school, students build foundational skills through the board-approved K-5 Library Curriculum, learning digital citizenship, research strategies, and how to evaluate sources with increasing sophistication. At the middle school level, certified librarians continue to guide students in accessing, selecting, and using library and digital resources effectively, with structured support available throughout the school day. In high school, digital and media literacy is embedded across content areas, particularly in English and Social Studies, where students engage in authentic research, critically evaluate information for credibility and bias, and learn to use digital tools responsibly. Across secondary coursework, students are also taught to be thoughtful consumers and ethical producers of content, including the responsible use of AI.

By intentionally embedding these concepts across academic programs, the district is ensuring that all students develop the confidence, discernment, and skills needed to navigate complex information environments in school, career, and life.

Governor Shapiro has made education a top priority of his administration since his first day in office. Since taking office, he has secured more than $2 billion in additional K-12 education funding. His 2025-26 budget proposal continues to build on the foundation the administration has laid over the past few years, including a $75 million increase for public K-12 schools and an additional $526 million to drive dollars out to the schools and students that need them most.