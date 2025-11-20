Shapiro Administration Highlights Significant New Investments in K-12 Education in the 2025-26 Budget

Lewisburg, PA – Today, Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe visited Lewisburg Area School District to highlight how the Shapiro Administration is giving every student the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed through significant new investments secured in the 2025-26 budget that included an increase of more than $900 million for public schools across the Commonwealth.

“The budget Governor Shapiro signed last week reiterates the Administration’s commitment to transforming education in the Commonwealth and ensuring our students have access to the world-class education they deserve” said Dr. Rowe. “When we invest in our schools and our learners, we are making an investment in Pennsylvania’s future – our future workforce, economy, and overall success. By passing this budget, we are saying to students across the Commonwealth, like those right here in Lewisburg, that they are worth investing in and that we believe in them and their future.”

Lewisburg Area School District, located in Union County, serves a diverse population of students, with more than 1,700 students enrolled across its four school buildings. During her visit, Dr. Rowe was given a tour by students and was able to see firsthand how the investments the Shapiro Administration is making in Pennsylvania’s students is setting them up for long-term success.

“The Lewisburg Area School District is honored to welcome Acting Secretary Rowe to our high school. Her commitment to creating welcoming classrooms where students learn and grow aligns with our mission of belonging, exploration, and learning. The recently passed state budget provides important support for this work, and we are grateful for the investment in public education,” said Vincent Hoover, Superintendent. “We are proud to showcase the exceptional opportunities our students experience every day, including our AP offerings, our Sustainability: Farm to Table course and greenhouse, and our world language programs. We appreciate the Secretary’s dedication to supporting public education and are grateful for the opportunity to highlight the work happening in Lewisburg.”

Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro signed his 2025-26 budget into law, marking the third consecutive year of historic investments in education, upholding and uplifting PDE’s long time commitment of providing a world-class education to all learners, no matter what zip code they live in or where they call home.

Following last year’s record-setting K-12 funding, the 2025-26 budget secures $50.1 billion for families, schools, and communities by increasing education funding by more than $900 million, including a $565 million increase in public school adequacy funding, $105 million for Basic Education Funding, a $40 million increase for Special Education Funding, and a Pre-K rate increase for teachers. It continues critical funding for universal free breakfast, mental health support in schools, and repairing school infrastructure. This budget also includes updates to student safety, provides new pathways to certification for prospective career and technical education teachers, and more.