Shapiro Administration Encourages Pennsylvanians to Nominate an Outstanding Educator for 2027 Teacher of the Year

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today encouraged Pennsylvanians to nominate an outstanding educator to be the Commonwealth’s 2027 Teacher of the Year.

“Pennsylvania is home to some of the best and brightest educators in the nation, who serve their learners and communities with compassion, integrity, and fidelity,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year exemplifies what it means to be an excellent educator; to inspire young minds, embrace learners’ unique potential, and shape the future of our Commonwealth.”

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence in teaching and honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to learners in Pennsylvania. Nominations will be accepted until December 15, 2025.

The 2027 Teacher of the Year will be announced at an awards ceremony in December 2026 and will represent Pennsylvania at various local, regional, and national functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.

Through the National State Teacher of the Year (NSTOY) program, PDE identifies and honors exemplary teaching and classroom practices across the Commonwealth. NSTOY annually recognizes a professional who inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn; who has the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues; and who plays an active role in their school and community.

The Teacher of the Year program is co-sponsored by PDE and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National State Teacher of the Year (NSTOY-PA), which was founded in 1995.

The 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, named last December at PDE’s SAS Institute, was Leon Smith, who teaches 9th Grade Honors and Advanced Placement Social Studies, as well as 10th-12 Grade African American Studies at Haverford Township School in Havertown. The 2026 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be announced at PDE’s SAS Institute on December 8th, 2025.