Shapiro Administration Congratulates Two Pennsylvania Students for Being Named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today congratulated two Pennsylvania students for being named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE). The students were among 161 high school seniors from across the nation to receive recognition for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

“The U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best and brightest of learners across the nation, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education commends Aarushi Dedhiya and Theodore Henry Engelman for their dedication to their schools and communities,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Ms. Dedhiya and Mr. Engelman are role models to their peers, demonstrating academic excellence, public service, and outstanding leadership qualities.”

Pennsylvania’s awardees are:

Aarushi Dedhiya, Cumberland Valley High School, Cumberland County

Theodore Henry Engelman, Episcopal Academy, Delaware County

Aarushi served as a student member on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education from 2023 to 2025.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

More than 4,000 candidates qualified for the awards, determined by exceptional performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams, or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), other partner recognition organizations, and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts™ program.

“I’d like to applaud Ms. Dedhiya and Mr. Engleman on the distinguished honor of being named U.S Presidential Scholars,” said Karen Farmer White, Chair of the Pennsylvania State Board of Education. “As a student member of the State Board, Ms. Dedhiya demonstrated both noteworthy academic excellence and exemplary leadership qualities that make her deserving of this recognition.”

Since 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of two students from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education.

View the complete list of 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars.