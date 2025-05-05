DRAFT PA CareerLink® Certification and Continuous Improvement Policy Package

Public comment opens on August 12, 2026, and runs through 5 p.m. on September 11, 2026. Send comments in writing to ra-li-bwda-policy@pa.gov.

This policy provides information relating to the certification and continuous improvement of Pennsylvania’s one-stop centers and one-stop workforce delivery system as required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Sec. 121(g), and 20 CFR § 678.800. The policy and guidance describe the required objective criteria and processes for PA CareerLink® center certification that is compliant with WIOA and complements the implementation of the local workforce delivery systems throughout the commonwealth.