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    DRAFT PA CareerLink® Certification and Continuous Improvement Policy Package

    Added: August 12, 2026

    For Public Review

    The following is published for a period of public comment. All comments, from all parties, are welcome and will be considered equally and in full by L&I BWDA Policy & Planning Coordination Services, L&I leadership, and the policy’s drafting partners. Responses to submitted comments will be published as an attachment to the final policy.

    Public comment opens on August 12, 2026, and runs through 5 p.m. on September 11, 2026. Send comments in writing to ra-li-bwda-policy@pa.gov.

    This policy provides information relating to the certification and continuous improvement of Pennsylvania’s one-stop centers and one-stop workforce delivery system as required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Sec. 121(g), and 20 CFR § 678.800. The policy and guidance describe the required objective criteria and processes for PA CareerLink® center certification that is compliant with WIOA and complements the implementation of the local workforce delivery systems throughout the commonwealth.