$431.90 Plus $0.88 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area

$414.49 Plus $0.84 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area

$1,777.39 Plus $0.88 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

$1,705.75 Plus $0.84 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

2. Permit for new structures and facilities other than buildings

$2,643.88 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

$2,537.32 Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

$431.90 Plus $87.46 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant

$419.49 Plus $83.93 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant

Expedited Permits

$1,705.75

Plus $83.93 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours