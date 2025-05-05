Service
Current Fee
New Fee Effective October 31st, 2026
1. Permit for new buildings and additions
Standard fee
$414.49
Plus $0.84 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area
$431.90
Plus $0.88 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area
Expedited Permits
$1,705.75
Plus $0.84 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
$1,777.39
Plus $0.88 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
2. Permit for new structures and facilities other than buildings
Standard fee
$1,246.06
$1,298.40
Expedited Permits
$2,537.32
Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
$2,643.88
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
3. Permit for alterations, renovations or modifications to existing building structures
Standard fee
$419.49
Plus $83.93 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant
$431.90
Plus $87.46 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant
Expedited Permits
$1,705.75
Plus $83.93 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
$1,777.39
Plus $87.46 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
4. Accessibility plan review and inspection
Standard fee
$832.86
$867.84
Expedited Permits
$2,124.12
Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
$2,213.33
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
5. Permit for building or structure demolition
Standard fee
$414.49
$431.90
Expedited Permits
$1,705.75
Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
$1,777.39
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
6. Annual Permit
Standard fee
$414.49
$431.90
Expedited Permits
$1,705.75
Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
$1,777.39
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
7. Revision of approved plans
Standard fee
$645.63
$672.74
Expedited Permits
$1,936.89
Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
$2,018.23
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
8. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
$414.49
$431.90
Expedited Permits
$1,705.75
$1,777.39
9. Accessibility Advisory Board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
$414.49
$431.90
Expedited Permits
$1,705.75
$1,777.39
10. Permit phased (accelerated) approval
$300.00
$300.00
11. Permit for in home day care
$100.00
$100.00
12. Copies of approved construction documents
$5.00 per page
$5.00 per page
13. Duplicate certificate of occupancy
$5.00 each
$5.00 each