SERVICE
CURRENT FEE
NEW FEE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31st, 2026
1. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,000 gallons or less
Standard fee
$464.85
$484.38
Expedited registration and approval
$1,756.11
$1,829.86
2. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,001-90,000 gallons
Standard Fee
$555.24
$578.56
Expedited registration and approval
$1,846.50
$1,924.05
3. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 90,001 gallons or more
Standard fee
$613.35
$639.11
Expedited registration and approval
$1,904.60
$1,984.60
4. New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 2,001-30,000 gallons
Standard fee
$322.81
$336.37
Expedited registration and approval
$1,614.07
$1,681.86
5. New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 30,001-180,000 gallons
Standard fee
$464.85
$484.38
Expedited registration and approval
$1,756.11
$1,829.86
6. Registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 180,001 gallons or more
Standard fee
$613.35
$639.11
Expedited registration and approval
$1,904.60
$1,984.60
7. Plan approval of dispensing stations (please include applicable distributor registration fee with application)
Standard fee
$50.00
$50.00
8. Registration and plan approval for retail cylinder or exchange cabinets
Standard fee
$193.69
$201.82
Expedited registration and approval
$1,484.94
$1,547.31
9. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having less than 1,000 customers
$225.97
$235.46
10. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 1,000-2,999 customers
$387.38
$403.65
11. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 3,000- 5,999 customers
$484.22
$504.56
12. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 6,000 or more customers
$645.63
$672.74
13. Copy of department LP gas regulations
$6.46
$6.73
14. Annual registration renewal for bulk plants and industrial users
$174.32
$181.64
15. Annual registration renewal for cylinder or exchange cabinets
$96.84
$100.91
16. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
$414.49
$431.90
Expedited request
$1,705.75
$1,777.39
Fee Schedule - Liquified Petroleum Gas
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Department of Labor & Industry
Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
Boiler Division