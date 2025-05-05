SERVICE CURRENT FEE NEW FEE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31st, 2026

1. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,000 gallons or less

Standard fee $464.85 $484.38

Expedited registration and approval $1,756.11

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $1,829.86

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

2. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,001-90,000 gallons

Standard Fee $555.24 $578.56

Expedited registration and approval $1,846.50

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $1,924.05

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

3. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 90,001 gallons or more

Standard fee $613.35 $639.11

Expedited registration and approval $1,904.60

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $1,984.60

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

4. New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 2,001-30,000 gallons

Standard fee $322.81 $336.37

Expedited registration and approval $1,614.07

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $1,681.86

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

5. New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 30,001-180,000 gallons

Standard fee $464.85 $484.38

Expedited registration and approval $1,756.11

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $1,829.86

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

6. Registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 180,001 gallons or more

Standard fee $613.35 $639.11

Expedited registration and approval $1,904.60

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $1,984.60

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

7. Plan approval of dispensing stations (please include applicable distributor registration fee with application)

Standard fee $50.00 $50.00

8. Registration and plan approval for retail cylinder or exchange cabinets

Standard fee $193.69 $201.82

Expedited registration and approval $1,484.94

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $1,547.31

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

9. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having less than 1,000 customers $225.97 $235.46

10. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 1,000-2,999 customers $387.38 $403.65

11. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 3,000- 5,999 customers $484.22 $504.56

12. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 6,000 or more customers $645.63 $672.74

13. Copy of department LP gas regulations $6.46 $6.73

14. Annual registration renewal for bulk plants and industrial users $174.32 $181.64

15. Annual registration renewal for cylinder or exchange cabinets $96.84 $100.91

16. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time

Standard fee $414.49 $431.90