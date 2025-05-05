SERVICE
CURRENT FEE
NEW FEE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31st, 2026
1. Training Course Accreditation (cost per course)
Initial training course accreditation
$2,582.52
$2,690.98
Refresher training course accreditation
$1,936.88
$2,018.23
Renewal of initial or refresher training course accreditation
$1,936.88
$2,018.23
2. Company Application
$645.63
$672.74
3. Occupation Certification Application
Worker:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate's anniversary date
$38.74
$40.36
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$77.48
$80.73
Supervisor:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$74.89
$78.04
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$149.79
$156.08
Project Designer:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$225.97
$235.46
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$451.94
$470.92
Inspector:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$225.97
$235.46
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$451.94
$470.92
Risk Assessor:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$225.97
$235.46
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$451.94
$470.92
Inspector & Risk Assessor (application made for both at the same time):
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$225.97
$235.46
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
$451.94
$470.92
4. Third Party Exam
$64.56
$67.27
5. Duplicate license (bar code letter) or certificate
$32.28
$33.64
Fee Schedule - Lead Certification and Accreditation
Department of Labor & Industry
Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
CAL Division