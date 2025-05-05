SERVICE
CURRENT FEE
NEW FEE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31st, 2026
1. Permits for the installation or replacement of tanks and pumps or dispensers
Standard fee
$903.88
$941.84
Expedited Permits and Inspections
$2,195.13
$2,287.33
2. Permits for the installation or replacement of tanks
Standard Fee
$645.63
$672.74
Expedited Permits and Inspections
$1,936.88
$2,018.23
3. Permits for the installation or replacement of pumps or dispensers
Standard fee
$258.25
$269.10
Expedited Permits and Inspections
$1,549.51
$1,614.59
4. Permits for the installation and rebuild of containers for compressed natural gas
Standard fee
$645.63
$672.74
Expedited Permits and Inspections
$1,936.88
$2,018.23
5. Permits for the installation or replacement of compressed natural gas pumps and dispensers
Standard fee
$258.25
$269.10
Expedited Permits and Inspections
$1,549.51
$1,614.59
6.Duplicate Permit
$75.00
$75.00
7.Industrial board variance, appeal and requests for extension of time
Standard fee
$414.49
$431.90
For Expedited Action
$1,705.75
$1,777.39
Fee Schedule - Combustible and Flammable Liquids
Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
Boiler Division