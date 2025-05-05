SERVICE
CURRENT FEE
NEW FEE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31st, 2026
1. Plans/Permit Approval Application
A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 1-7 floors
Standard fee
$856.10
$892.06
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
$2,147.36
$2,237.55
B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 8-20 floors
Standard fee
$991.68
$1,033.34
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
$2,282.94
$2,378.82
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators). More than 20 floors
Standard fee
$1,226.69
$1,278.21
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
$2,517.95
$2,623.70
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators vertical lifts, inclined platform lifts, inclined stairway chair lifts, belt manlifts, orchestra lifts, stage lifts, organ lifts and other lifting devices
Standard fee
$750.22
$781.73
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
$2,041.48
$2,127.22
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)
Standard fee
$3,615.52
$3,767.37
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
$4,519.40
$4,709.21
Plus $430.56 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)
Standard fee
$774.75
$807.29
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
$2,066.01
$2,152.78
Plus $430.56 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
G. Escalators and moving walks
Standard fee
$720.52
$750.78
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
$2.011.78
$2,096.27
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
2. Alterations and major repairs
Standard fee
$898.71
$936.46
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
$2,189.97
$2,281.95
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
3. Certificate renewals
Two-year renewals
$92.97
$96.88
Four-year renewals
$185.94
$193.75
4. Elevator inspections
A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 1-7 floors
Standard fee
$258.25
$269.10
Expedited inspections fee
$387.38
$403.65
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 8-20 floors
Standard fee
$304.74
$317.54
Expedited inspections fee
$433.86
$452.08
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. More than 20 floors
Standard fee
$322.81
$336.37
Expedited inspections fee
$451.94
$470.92
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators and other lifting devices.
Standard fee
$267.29
$278.52
Expedited inspections fee
$396.42
$413.06
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)
Standard fee
$1,007.18
$1,049.48
Expedited inspections fee
$1,136.31
$1,184.03
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)
Standard fee
$225.97
$235.46
Expedited inspections fee
$355.10
$370.01
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
G. Escalators and moving walks
Standard fee
$193.69
$201.82
Expedited inspections fee
$322.81
$336.37
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
5. Witnessing periodic test
A. Electric elevators with one to ten openings
Standard fee
$561.70
$585.29
Expedited action fee
$819.95
$854.39
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
B. Electric elevators with 11 – 20 openings
Standard fee
$613.35
$639.11
Expedited action fee
$871.60
$908.20
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
C. Electric elevators with more than 20 openings
Standard fee
$684.37
$713.11
Expedited action fee
$942.62
$982.21
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
D. Roped hydraulic elevators and roped/chained vertical reciprocal conveyors
Standard fee
$684.37
$713.11
Expedited action fee
$942.62
$982.21
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
E. Hydraulic elevator, limited use/limited application elevator and direct hydraulic vertical reciprocating conveyor
Standard fee
$561.70
$585.29
Expedited action fee
$819.95
$854.39
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
F. Escalators and moving walk
Standard fee
$561.70
$585.29
Expedited action fee
$819.95
$854.39
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
G. Wheelchair lift or inclined stairchair lift
Standard fee
$361.55
$376.74
Expedited action fee
$619.80
$645.83
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
H. Orchestra lift, belt manlift, stage lift and organ lift
Standard fee
$684.37
$713.11
Expedited action fee
$942.62
$982.21
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
I. Aerial tramways and detachable aerial grips
Standard fee
$3,099.01
$3,229.17
Expedited action fee
$3,357.26
$3,498.27
Plus $430.56 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
J. Fixed grip aerial lifts
Standard fee
$3,099.01
$3,229.17
Expedited action fee
$3,357.26
$3,498.27
Plus $430.56 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
K. Other equipment
Standard fee
$561.70
$585.29
Expedited action fee
$819.95
$854.39
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
6. Special Approval
Standard fee
$1,291.26
$1,345.49
Expedited special approval inspections fee
$2,582.51
$2,690.98
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
7. Reinspection following failed acceptance inspection
Standard fee
$645.63
$672.74
Expedited special approval inspections fee
$1,936.88
$2,018.23
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
8. Reinspection following failure to correct violations within allotted time period
Standard fee
$258.25
$269.10
Expedited special approval inspections fee
$1,549.51
$1,614.59
Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
9. Copy of UCC Regulations for Elevators
$7.00
$7.00
10. Duplicate certificate of operation
$32.28
$33.64
11. PA Elevator Safety Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time
Standard fee
$414.49
$431.90
Expedited action fee
$1,705.75
$1,777.39
12. PA Accessibility Advisory Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time
Standard fee
$414.19
$431.90
Expedited action fee
$1,705.75
$1,777.39
Effective 10/31/2026