SERVICE CURRENT FEE NEW FEE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31st, 2026

1. Plans/Permit Approval Application

A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 1-7 floors

Standard fee $856.10 $892.06

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,147.36

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,237.55

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 8-20 floors

Standard fee $991.68 $1,033.34

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,282.94

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,378.82 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators). More than 20 floors

Standard fee $1,226.69 $1,278.21

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,517.95

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,623.70 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators vertical lifts, inclined platform lifts, inclined stairway chair lifts, belt manlifts, orchestra lifts, stage lifts, organ lifts and other lifting devices

Standard fee $750.22 $781.73

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,041.48

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,127.22 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)

Standard fee $3,615.52 $3,767.37

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $4,519.40

Plus $413.20 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $4,709.21 Plus $430.56 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)

Standard fee $774.75 $807.29

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,066.01

Plus $413.20 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,152.78 Plus $430.56 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

G. Escalators and moving walks

Standard fee $720.52 $750.78

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2.011.78

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,096.27 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

2. Alterations and major repairs

Standard fee $898.71 $936.46

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,189.97

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,281.95 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

3. Certificate renewals

Two-year renewals $92.97 $96.88

Four-year renewals $185.94 $193.75

4. Elevator inspections

A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 1-7 floors

Standard fee $258.25 $269.10

Expedited inspections fee $387.38

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $403.65 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 8-20 floors

Standard fee $304.74 $317.54

Expedited inspections fee $433.86

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $452.08 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. More than 20 floors

Standard fee $322.81 $336.37

Expedited inspections fee $451.94

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $470.92 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators and other lifting devices.

Standard fee $267.29 $278.52

Expedited inspections fee $396.42

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $413.06 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)

Standard fee $1,007.18 $1,049.48

Expedited inspections fee $1,136.31

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $1,184.03 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)

Standard fee $225.97 $235.46

Expedited inspections fee $355.10

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $370.01 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

G. Escalators and moving walks

Standard fee $193.69 $201.82

Expedited inspections fee $322.81

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $336.37 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

5. Witnessing periodic test

A. Electric elevators with one to ten openings

Standard fee $561.70 $585.29

Expedited action fee $819.95

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $854.39 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

B. Electric elevators with 11 – 20 openings

Standard fee $613.35 $639.11

Expedited action fee $871.60

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $908.20 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

C. Electric elevators with more than 20 openings

Standard fee $684.37 $713.11

Expedited action fee $942.62

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $982.21 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

D. Roped hydraulic elevators and roped/chained vertical reciprocal conveyors

Standard fee $684.37 $713.11

Expedited action fee $942.62

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $982.21 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

E. Hydraulic elevator, limited use/limited application elevator and direct hydraulic vertical reciprocating conveyor

Standard fee $561.70 $585.29

Expedited action fee $819.95

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $854.39 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

F. Escalators and moving walk

Standard fee $561.70 $585.29

Expedited action fee $819.95

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $854.39 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

G. Wheelchair lift or inclined stairchair lift

Standard fee $361.55 $376.74

Expedited action fee $619.80

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $645.83 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

H. Orchestra lift, belt manlift, stage lift and organ lift

Standard fee $684.37 $713.11

Expedited action fee $942.62

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $982.21 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

I. Aerial tramways and detachable aerial grips

Standard fee $3,099.01 $3,229.17

Expedited action fee $3,357.26

Plus $413.20 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $3,498.27 Plus $430.56 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

J. Fixed grip aerial lifts

Standard fee $3,099.01 $3,229.17

Expedited action fee $3,357.26

Plus $413.20 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $3,498.27 Plus $430.56 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

K. Other equipment

Standard fee $561.70 $585.29

Expedited action fee $819.95

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $854.39 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

6. Special Approval

Standard fee $1,291.26

Plus $148.51 an hour $1,345.49

Plus $154.75 an hour

Expedited special approval inspections fee $2,582.51

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,690.98 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

7. Reinspection following failed acceptance inspection

Standard fee $645.63 $672.74

Expedited special approval inspections fee $1,936.88

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $2,018.23 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

8. Reinspection following failure to correct violations within allotted time period

Standard fee $258.25 $269.10

Expedited special approval inspections fee $1,549.51

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours $1,614.59 Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

9. Copy of UCC Regulations for Elevators $7.00 $7.00

10. Duplicate certificate of operation $32.28 $33.64

11. PA Elevator Safety Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time

Standard fee $414.49 $431.90

Expedited action fee $1,705.75 $1,777.39

12. PA Accessibility Advisory Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time

Standard fee $414.19 $431.90