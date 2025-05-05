Service Current Fee New Fee Effective October 31st, 2026

1. Certificates of Operation-Annual

Unfired Pressure Vessel $92.97 $96.88

Boiler $56.82 $59.20

2. Internal inspection of power boilers, high-pressure, high-temperature water boilers and miniature boilers

A. Boilers with heating surface of 50 sq. ft. or less

Standard fee $83.93 $87.46

Expedited inspections $213.06

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $222.01

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

B. Boilers with heating surface of 51 to 3,999 sq. ft.

Standard fee $161.41 $168.19

Expedited inspections $290.53

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $302.73

Plus $ 215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

C. Boilers with heating surface of 4,000 to 9,999 sq. ft.

Standard fee $225.97 $235.46

Expedited inspections $355.10

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $370.01

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

D. Boilers with heating surface of 10,000 sq. ft. or more

Standard fee $271.16 $282.55

Expedited inspections $400.29

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $417.10

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

E. Miniature boilers

Standard fee $45.19 $47.09

Expedited inspections $174.32

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $181.64

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

3. External inspection of power boilers, high-pressure, high-temperature water boilers

A. Boilers with heating surface of 50 sq. ft. or less

Standard fee $71.02 $74.00

Expedited inspections $200.14

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $208.55

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

B. Boilers with more than 50 sq. ft. of heating surface

Standard fee $103.30 $107.64

Expedited inspections $232.43

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $242.19

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

4. Internal or External inspection of low-pressure boilers

A. Heating boiler without a manhole

Standard fee $71.02 $74.00

Expedited inspections $200.14

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $208.55

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

B. Heating boiler with a manhole

Standard fee $129.13 $134.55

Expedited inspections $258.25

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $269.10

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

C. Hot water supply boiler/water heater

Standard fee $71.02 $74.00

Expedited inspections $200.14

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $208.55

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

5. Internal or External inspection of pressure vessels

A. Each pressure vessel subject to inspection having a cross-sectional area of 50 sq. ft. or less

Standard fee $58.11 $60.55

Expedited inspections $187.23

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $195.10

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

B. Each additional 100 sq. ft. of area in excess of 50 sq. ft.

Standard fee $58.11 $60.55

Expedited inspections $187.23

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $195.10

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

6. "Intent to Install" approval

A. High-pressure boilers and low-pressure boilers

Standard fee $129.13 $134.55

Expedited approval $1,420.38

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $1,480.04

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

7. Boiler Inspector Commission

Inspector's examination fee $193.69 $201.82

New credential card (annual renewal) $32.28 $33.64

8. Hydrostatic test (witnessed)

Standard fee $83.93 $87.46

Expedited action $213.06

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $222.01

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

9. Inspection of repair fee

Standard fee $83.93 $87.46

Expedited inspections $213.06

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $222.01

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

10. Copy of department boiler regulations (including mailing expense) $9.04 $9.42

11. Duplicate certificate of operation $5.00 $5.00

12. Boiler registry file $75.00 $75.00

13. Acceptance of boilers and pressure vessels not originally destined for use within this Commonwealth

Standard fee $1,936.88 $2,018.23

Expedited action $3,228.14

Plus $206.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours $3,363.72

Plus $215.28 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

14. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time

Standard fee $414.49 $431.90