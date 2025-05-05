SERVICE
|CURRENT FEE
NEW FEE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31st, 2026
1.
Training Course Accreditation (cost per course):
$2,582.51
$2,690.98
2.
Company Application:
$193.69
$201.82
3.
Occupation Certification Application
Worker:
Less than 6 months left on training certificate
$38.74
$40.36
6 months or more left on training certificate
$77.48
$80.73
Supervisor:
Less than 6 months left on training certificate
$74.89
$78.04
6 months or more left on training certificate
$149.79
$156.08
Project Designer:
Less than 6 months left on training certificate
$225.97
$235.46
6 months or more left on training certificate
$451.94
$470.92
Inspector:
Less than 6 months left on training certificate
$225.97
$235.46
6 months or more left on training certificate
$451.94
$470.92
Management Planner:
Less than 6 months left on training certificate
$225.97
$235.46
6 months or more left on training certificate
$451.94
$470.92
Inspector & Management Planner (application made for both at the same time):
Less than 6 months left on training certificate
$225.97
$235.46
6 months or more left on training certificate
$451.94
$470.92
Contractor Individual:
Less than 6 months left on training certificate
$374.46
$390.19
6 months or more left on training certificate
$748.93
$780.38
Contractor Individual & Supervisor (application made for both at the same time):
Less than 6 months left on training certificate
$374.46
$390.19
6 months or more left on training certificate
$748.93
$780.38
4.
Duplicate license (bar code letter) or certificate:
$32.28
$33.64
Fee Schedule - Asbestos Certification & Accreditation
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Department of Labor & Industry
Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
CAL Division