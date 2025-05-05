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    SERVICE

    FEE EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 8th, 2025

    Standard

    Request for Variance Appeal from Building Code Official 
    Request for Extension of Time

    $414.49

    Expedited

    Request for Variance Appeal from Building Code Official 
    Request for Extension of Time

    $1,705.75

    Please make checks payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania"

    Standard versus Expedited Review: Generally, beginning ten (10) days before a meeting, petitions are automatically set to be reviewed for the next month’s meeting.  For the AAB, requesting Expedited review does not guarantee a project will be on a particular month.  Expedited review simply moves the project to the head of the line to be reviewed.

    *Due to variations between variance requests, no guarantees can be given to go before the Board in a certain month. Please be sure to follow all instructions on the petition form, or your submittal may be delayed.