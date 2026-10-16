Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2026.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.6 percent in September, the lowest rate in three years and only one-tenth above the record low set in summer 2023 just five months after Governor Josh Shapiro took office. The PA rate was six-tenths of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate, which was up one-tenth from August to 4.2 percent.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate has declined by eight-tenths of a percentage point from its September 2025 level of 4.4 percent. The United States’ rate has declined just two-tenths over the past 12 months.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 4,000 over the month to a record high 6,663,000 in September. Employment also rose to a record level while unemployment dropped 9,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were essentially unchanged from August’s record high level. Jobs increased over the month in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in education & health services, up 4,600.

Over the year, jobs were up 45,000 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last September was in education & health services (+32,600).

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

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Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from September August September August 2026 September 2025 2026 2026 2025 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,663 6,659 6,553 4 0.1% 110 1.7% Employment 6,423 6,410 6,264 13 0.2% 159 2.5% Unemployment 241 250 289 -9 -3.6% -48 -16.6% Rate 3.6 3.7 4.4 -0.1 ---- -0.8 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 170,262 169,777 171,261 485 0.3% -999 -0.6% Employment 163,152 162,746 163,656 406 0.2% -504 -0.3% Unemployment 7,109 7,031 7,605 78 1.1% -496 -6.5% Rate 4.2 4.1 4.4 0.1 ---- -0.2 ---- Note:October 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 20, 2026.