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    Pennsylvania Unemployment Rate Reaches Lowest Level in Three Years, Drops to 3.6 Percent in September

    This is Pennsylvania’s lowest unemployment rate since September 2023.

     

    The U.S. rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point in September, rising to 4.2 percent.

    October 16, 2026

    Harrisburg, PAThe Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2026. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.6 percent in September, the lowest rate in three years and only one-tenth above the record low set in summer 2023 just five months after Governor Josh Shapiro took office. The PA rate was six-tenths of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate, which was up one-tenth from August to 4.2 percent.

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate has declined by eight-tenths of a percentage point from its September 2025 level of 4.4 percent. The United States’ rate has declined just two-tenths over the past 12 months.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 4,000 over the month to a record high 6,663,000 in September. Employment also rose to a record level while unemployment dropped 9,000 over the month.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were essentially unchanged from August’s record high level. Jobs increased over the month in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in education & health services, up 4,600. 

    Over the year, jobs were up 45,000 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last September was in education & health services (+32,600).

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

    The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

     

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     SeptemberAugustSeptemberAugust 2026September 2025
     202620262025volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,6636,6596,55340.1%1101.7%
    Employment6,4236,4106,264130.2%1592.5%
    Unemployment241250289-9-3.6%-48-16.6%
    Rate3.63.74.4-0.1-----0.8----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force170,262169,777171,2614850.3%-999-0.6%
    Employment163,152162,746163,6564060.2%-504-0.3%
    Unemployment7,1097,0317,605781.1%-496-6.5%
    Rate4.24.14.40.1-----0.2----
            
            
    Note:October 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 20, 2026.

     

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     SeptemberAugustSeptemberAugust 2026September 2025
     202620262025volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,212.66,213.26,167.6-0.60.0%45.00.7%
            
    Goods Producing Industries843.6842.4839.51.20.1%4.10.5%
      Mining & Logging21.521.721.3-0.2-0.9%0.20.9%
      Construction262.9261.8264.31.10.4%-1.4-0.5%
      Manufacturing559.2558.9553.90.30.1%5.31.0%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,369.05,370.85,328.1-1.80.0%40.90.8%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,132.81,132.81,133.60.00.0%-0.8-0.1%
      Information86.787.089.4-0.3-0.3%-2.7-3.0%
      Financial Activities342.4344.3340.7-1.9-0.6%1.70.5%
      Professional & Business Services837.4835.1831.42.30.3%6.00.7%
      Education & Health Services1,430.41,425.81,397.84.60.3%32.62.3%
      Leisure & Hospitality575.9584.8572.5-8.9-1.5%3.40.6%
      Other Services261.5260.3258.81.20.5%2.71.0%
      Government701.9700.7703.91.20.2%-2.0-0.3%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note:October 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on November 20, 2026. 

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor J. Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Danielle L. Woods

    Press Secretary
    Department of Labor and Industry Media