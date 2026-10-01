Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced that the average call wait time for Pennsylvanians seeking assistance through the Unemployment Compensation Service Center has dropped to seven minutes – a new milestone and two minutes faster than the Administration’s previous benchmark of under 10 minutes, achieved in 2025.

Before Governor Josh Shapiro took office in January 2023, unemployment compensation (UC) call wait times regularly exceeded one hour, and claimants often had to call multiple times to reach a representative. In 2023, it took an average of 11.4 attempts to reach someone. By the start of 2025, that number had dropped to just 2.8 attempts, a 75 percent improvement. In 2026, it declined even further to 1.5 attempts.

These major milestones are the latest examples of Governor Shapiro’s commitment to modernizing Pennsylvania’s UC system and providing faster, more efficient service to Pennsylvanians during periods of job loss.

“Since Governor Shapiro took office, L&I has made significant progress modernizing Pennsylvania’s UC system. We’ve expanded in-person help through UC connect to reach more Pennsylvanians and launched a 24/7 live chat option that recently reached an average response time of just 11 seconds,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Achieving another milestone in UC call wait times shows these investments are making a real difference by delivering faster, better service when Pennsylvanians need it most.”

As seasonal work begins to wind down in some industries, L&I is also reminding Pennsylvanians that if they return to unemployment within their benefit year, they may be able to reopen an existing UC claim instead of filing a new one. Workers can check their claim status online and contact the UC Service Center by phone, online live chat, email, or through a UC Connect in-person appointment if they need assistance with the process.

Since launching in May 2022, UC Connect has helped more than 141,683 Pennsylvanians resolve claims, navigate eligibility issues, and connect to community-based resources. The program provides essential in-person assistance to Pennsylvanians looking for help navigating the UC system.

The upgraded UC Live Chat system provides improved responses, enhanced conversation flow, and more robust guidance on common filing questions. Pennsylvanians can access the virtual assistant by selecting the chat icon on the right side of the UC webpage.

Pennsylvanians experiencing job loss can always contact L&I directly for assistance through the Department’s UC helpline (888-313-7284), by email (UCHelp@pa.gov) or the live chat service.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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