Harrisburg, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to standing up for workers and fighting wage theft, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced it recovered $518,105 in owed wages for 124 workers and an additional $64,723 in damages for 108 of those workers after an investigation found Wage Payment and Collection Law violations by Bald Birds Brewing Company at its Lycoming and Montgomery County locations.

“Pennsylvania workers deserve to be paid what they earn and know their rights will be protected,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “When employers fail to pay workers on time, there are consequences. This case secured not only the unpaid wages workers had earned, but also the liquidated damages they were entitled to under the law. The Shapiro Administration will continue fighting to make sure workers receive every dollar they are owed.”

The case began after L&I received over 50 employee complaints this year about late payments being made to employees. After reviewing the complaints and auditing the employer’s records, L&I determined Bald Birds Brewery failed over the course of several months to pay employees on time. Most recently, payroll was not issued for five weeks for many of the workers.

After intervention by L&I, Bald Birds Brewery paid a total of $582,828 in owed wages and liquidated damages to impacted workers.

L&I is responsible for administering and enforcing Pennsylvania’s labor laws. Through investigations like this one, the Shapiro Administration is protecting workers’ rights, returning wages to workers, and holding employers accountable when they violate the law. In 2025 alone, L&I completed more than 5,800 labor law complaints statewide, recovered more than $5.65 million in unpaid wages, and collected more than $2.1 million in fines from employers who violated Pennsylvania labor laws.

Workers who believe they may not have been paid properly can file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. More information about Pennsylvania labor law protections is available on the L&I website.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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