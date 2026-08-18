Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced the launch of the Reentry Employment in Skilled Trades, Advanced Manufacturing, Registered Apprenticeships, and Training (RESTART) initiative, which helps justice-involved Pennsylvanians build workforce skills and secure employment.

Through a $2,999,999 U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investment, L&I is leading the implementation of the program and has partnered with four local workforce boards in Allegheny, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties to carry out the work of serving approximately 400 justice-impacted youth and young adults across the Commonwealth.

“RESTART bridges the gap between employers and traditional work-based learning, such as job shadows and pre-apprenticeships, so justice-involved Pennsylvanians can overcome barriers to employment and reach their fullest potential,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “This initiative is unique in the population that it serves, creating job training and career opportunities for Pennsylvanians who have too often been overlooked.”

RESTART connects justice-involved Pennsylvanians with training for in-demand industries as they reintegrate into their communities and prepare to enter or return to the workforce.

“Preparing people for successful reentry begins well before they leave a PADOC facility. The PADOC provides education and vocational training, treatment and mental health services, workforce preparation, and connections to housing, community resources, and other supports that help individuals address the barriers they may face when returning home,” said Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary Dr. Laurel R. Harry. “Through RESTART, we are building on that work by connecting justice-involved Pennsylvanians with workforce partners, educators, and employers so they can turn the skills they develop into meaningful career opportunities. When we give people the tools and opportunity to succeed, we strengthen families and communities, support successful reentry, and contribute to a safer Pennsylvania.”

This new initiative is one of the many ways the Shapiro Administration is investing in Pennsylvania workers, addressing workforce shortages across industries with real solutions, and empowering Pennsylvanians to chart their own course and access the training they need to succeed.

The Governor’s bipartisan 2026-27 budget builds on the Administration’s commitment to investing in Pennsylvania’s workforce, increasing funding for career and technical education (CTE) by another $10 million, bringing the total spent on workforce development initiatives, including CTE, pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships, to $193 million – a 60 percent increase since Governor Shapiro took office.

L&I received $335,999 to implement RESTART, and the following workforce boards received a total of $2,664,000 to begin programming:

Partner4Work (Allegheny County – $851,000)

Partner4Work (P4W), the workforce board for Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, will serve 115 local young adults ages 18–24. Utilizing community-based organizations, skills training and educational intuitions, P4W’s service delivery model will focus on five areas: behavioral intervention, coaching and mentoring, education, workforce and training, and case management and support services.

Lancaster County Workforce Development Board (LCWDB) (Lancaster County – $518,000)

Through its REFORM Work Matters program, LCWDB will create pathways to employment in skilled trades for 70 local young adults ages 18-24. REFORM Work Matters uses a proven model of reentry strategies to bring together public agencies, workforce systems, training providers, and employers to help participants prepare for and secure employment.

Montgomery County Workforce Development Board (MCWDB) (Montgomery County – $444,000)

MCWDB plans to serve 60 youth and young adults ages 15-24. The youth‑centered RESTART service model will be focused on foundational employability skills, career readiness, and work‑based learning, with the goal of helping participants obtain education and training, develop in-demand skills, and secure and train skills-based employment.

Philadelphia Works Inc. (Philadelphia County – $851,000)

Philadelphia Works, Inc., the workforce board for Philadelphia, through its citywide Career Connected Learning Philadelphia (C2L-PHL) initiative, will serve 115 youth and young adults ages 15–24. The pre- and post-release pre-apprenticeship model will connect participants with skills training and employment opportunities for in-demand industries, including welding and industrial fabrication, advanced manufacturing, health care support operations, and information technology.

The RESTART program is entirely federally funded, with $2,999,999 (100 percent) provided through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Reentry Employment Opportunities funds.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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