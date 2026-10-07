Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced its new Advanced Shipbuilding and Maritime Manufacturing Program, a unique initiative that will partner with industry employers to provide tailored skills training to current or new workers. L&I will implement and lead the program, made possible thanks to a $6.74 million investment from the Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund Grant – a US Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration grant program that supports employer-driven training in high growth sectors like advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, shipbuilding, nuclear energy, and IT.

Pennsylvania is one of seven states to receive this federal grant investment this round.

“Pennsylvania's workforce is one of our greatest strengths, and investing in the skills of our workers is an investment in our Commonwealth's future. This new program will help connect Pennsylvanians to specialized training, support employers as they grow, and ensure our workforce is prepared to meet the needs of an evolving advanced shipbuilding and maritime manufacturing industry,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “By partnering directly with employers, we're creating opportunities that strengthen our economy while opening the door to family-sustaining careers across Pennsylvania.”

Applications for the program are anticipated to open January 1, 2027; at that time, information for interested employers will be available on the L&I website. Eligible employers must operate in Pennsylvania and conduct business in shipbuilding, maritime manufacturing, or a related supply chain. They must commit to recruiting and training new hires and/or upskilling current employees, working with L&I to identify training needs and develop a training strategy, ensuring training aligns with industry workforce needs, and reporting required training, employment, and grant data for reimbursement and reporting purposes.

Today’s announcement comes as Pennsylvania, under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, continues to secure bold, historic investments in support of our workforce and economy. Pennsylvania’s annual investment in workforce development initiatives — including career and technical education, vo-tech, registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships — has grown drastically from $118 million before Governor Shapiro took office to $193 million today, a 60 percent increase. Since the start of his Administration, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $43 billion in private-sector investment while creating nearly 29,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth.

The Advanced Shipbuilding and Maritime Manufacturing Program is supported entirely with $6.74 million in federal funds through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Dislocated Worker National Reserve Demonstration Funding, a U.S. Department of Labor & Industry Employment and Training Administration grant.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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