Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2026.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent in October, matching the lowest rate on record. This was the fifth rate decline in a row. The PA rate was six-tenths of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, which was also down one-tenth from September.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 5,000 from September to 6,658,000 in October. Employment rose 3,000 while resident unemployment dropped 9,000 over the month to its lowest level since July 2023.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs rose 3,300 to a record high 6,220,900. Jobs increased over the month in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in trade, transportation & utilities.

Over the year, jobs were up 44,700 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last September was in education & health services (+25,600).

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. October 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

There are no household survey estimates for October 2025. Household survey data, which provide the primary inputs to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, were not collected for October 2025 due to the federal government shutdown and were not collected retroactively. Therefore, this release does not include the typical analysis of over-the-year unemployment rate changes from October 2025 to October 2026.

# # #