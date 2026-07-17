Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2026.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent in June. The PA rate remained one-tenth of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.2 percent, which was also down a tenth of a point over the month.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a point from its June 2025 level of 4.3 percent. The United States’ rate was up one-tenth over the past 12 months.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 17,000 over the month to a record high 6,643,000 in June. Employment rose to a record high while unemployment fell 6,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 1,000 over the month to a record high of 6,209,600 in June. Jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in leisure & hospitality while the largest decline was in professional & business services. Education & health services rose to a record high level. Over the year, jobs were up 34,500 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last June was in education & health services (+28,400).

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

# # #

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from June May June May 2026 June 2025 2026 2026 2025 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,643 6,626 6,521 17 0.3% 122 1.9% Employment 6,371 6,350 6,242 21 0.3% 129 2.1% Unemployment 271 277 279 -6 -2.2% -8 -2.9% Rate 4.1 4.2 4.3 -0.1 ---- -0.2 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 169,358 170,078 170,380 -720 -0.4% -1,022 -0.6% Employment 162,264 162,771 163,327 -507 -0.3% -1,063 -0.7% Unemployment 7,094 7,307 7,054 -213 -2.9% 40 0.6% Rate 4.2 4.3 4.1 -0.1 ---- 0.1 ---- Note: July 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 21, 2026.