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    Pennsylvania Unemployment Rate Down to 4.1 Percent in June, New Record High Set for Total Pennsylvanians in Nonfarm Jobs

    Pennsylvania’s rate remains below national average once again.

    July 17, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2026. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent in June. The PA rate remained one-tenth of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.2 percent, which was also down a tenth of a point over the month.

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a point from its June 2025 level of 4.3 percent. The United States’ rate was up one-tenth over the past 12 months.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 17,000 over the month to a record high 6,643,000 in June. Employment rose to a record high while unemployment fell 6,000 over the month.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 1,000 over the month to a record high of 6,209,600 in June. Jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in leisure & hospitality while the largest decline was in professional & business services. Education & health services rose to a record high level. Over the year, jobs were up 34,500 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last June was in education & health services (+28,400).

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

    The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     JuneMayJuneMay 2026June 2025
     202620262025volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,6436,6266,521170.3%1221.9%
    Employment6,3716,3506,242210.3%1292.1%
    Unemployment271277279-6-2.2%-8-2.9%
    Rate4.14.24.3-0.1-----0.2----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force169,358170,078170,380-720-0.4%-1,022-0.6%
    Employment162,264162,771163,327-507-0.3%-1,063-0.7%
    Unemployment7,0947,3077,054-213-2.9%400.6%
    Rate4.24.34.1-0.1----0.1----
            
            
    Note: July 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 21, 2026.

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     JuneMayJuneMay 2026June 2025
     202620262025volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,209.66,208.66,175.11.00.0%34.50.6%
            
    Goods Producing Industries839.5838.1841.41.40.2%-1.9-0.2%
      Mining & Logging21.921.621.20.31.4%0.73.3%
      Construction261.7260.9263.30.80.3%-1.6-0.6%
      Manufacturing555.9555.6556.90.30.1%-1.0-0.2%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,370.15,370.55,333.7-0.40.0%36.40.7%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,132.01,130.31,136.71.70.2%-4.7-0.4%
      Information87.387.590.4-0.2-0.2%-3.1-3.4%
      Financial Activities342.2342.4341.0-0.2-0.1%1.20.4%
      Professional & Business Services839.0843.7833.6-4.7-0.6%5.40.6%
      Education & Health Services1,420.71,420.11,392.30.60.0%28.42.0%
      Leisure & Hospitality582.7580.2571.92.50.4%10.81.9%
      Other Services262.0261.8259.40.20.1%2.61.0%
      Government704.2704.5708.4-0.30.0%-4.2-0.6%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: July 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 21, 2026.  

     

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor J. Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Danielle L. Woods

    Press Secretary
    Department of Labor and Industry Media