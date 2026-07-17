Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2026.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent in June. The PA rate remained one-tenth of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.2 percent, which was also down a tenth of a point over the month.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a point from its June 2025 level of 4.3 percent. The United States’ rate was up one-tenth over the past 12 months.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 17,000 over the month to a record high 6,643,000 in June. Employment rose to a record high while unemployment fell 6,000 over the month.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 1,000 over the month to a record high of 6,209,600 in June. Jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in leisure & hospitality while the largest decline was in professional & business services. Education & health services rose to a record high level. Over the year, jobs were up 34,500 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last June was in education & health services (+28,400).
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.
The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.
# # #
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|June
|May
|June
|May 2026
|June 2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,643
|6,626
|6,521
|17
|0.3%
|122
|1.9%
|Employment
|6,371
|6,350
|6,242
|21
|0.3%
|129
|2.1%
|Unemployment
|271
|277
|279
|-6
|-2.2%
|-8
|-2.9%
|Rate
|4.1
|4.2
|4.3
|-0.1
|----
|-0.2
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|169,358
|170,078
|170,380
|-720
|-0.4%
|-1,022
|-0.6%
|Employment
|162,264
|162,771
|163,327
|-507
|-0.3%
|-1,063
|-0.7%
|Unemployment
|7,094
|7,307
|7,054
|-213
|-2.9%
|40
|0.6%
|Rate
|4.2
|4.3
|4.1
|-0.1
|----
|0.1
|----
|Note: July 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 21, 2026.
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|June
|May
|June
|May 2026
|June 2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,209.6
|6,208.6
|6,175.1
|1.0
|0.0%
|34.5
|0.6%
|Goods Producing Industries
|839.5
|838.1
|841.4
|1.4
|0.2%
|-1.9
|-0.2%
|Mining & Logging
|21.9
|21.6
|21.2
|0.3
|1.4%
|0.7
|3.3%
|Construction
|261.7
|260.9
|263.3
|0.8
|0.3%
|-1.6
|-0.6%
|Manufacturing
|555.9
|555.6
|556.9
|0.3
|0.1%
|-1.0
|-0.2%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,370.1
|5,370.5
|5,333.7
|-0.4
|0.0%
|36.4
|0.7%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,132.0
|1,130.3
|1,136.7
|1.7
|0.2%
|-4.7
|-0.4%
|Information
|87.3
|87.5
|90.4
|-0.2
|-0.2%
|-3.1
|-3.4%
|Financial Activities
|342.2
|342.4
|341.0
|-0.2
|-0.1%
|1.2
|0.4%
|Professional & Business Services
|839.0
|843.7
|833.6
|-4.7
|-0.6%
|5.4
|0.6%
|Education & Health Services
|1,420.7
|1,420.1
|1,392.3
|0.6
|0.0%
|28.4
|2.0%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|582.7
|580.2
|571.9
|2.5
|0.4%
|10.8
|1.9%
|Other Services
|262.0
|261.8
|259.4
|0.2
|0.1%
|2.6
|1.0%
|Government
|704.2
|704.5
|708.4
|-0.3
|0.0%
|-4.2
|-0.6%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
|Note: July 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 21, 2026.