Harrisburg, PA – On Monday, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker announced the largest child labor enforcement action in Pennsylvania history. The Shapiro Administration secured a historic $7.8 million settlement with Walmart for violations of Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act at stores across the Commonwealth. The settlement agreement includes compliance measures to protect young workers and prevent future violations at Walmart stores.

Under the settlement, Walmart will pay $7.68 million in administrative penalties, in addition to $142,785 in fines previously paid following L&I's initial investigations in this case. The combined $7.8 million in penalties is the largest Child Labor Act settlement in Pennsylvania history and represents one of the largest child labor settlements ever secured by a state labor enforcement agency in the United States.

L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) began investigating Walmart in February 2025 after receiving referrals from the Department's Bureau of Workers' Compensation about minors who were injured while working at Walmart stores. Investigators conducted 10 audits at eight Walmart locations throughout Pennsylvania, finding an average of 65 Child Labor Act violations per audit.

In addition to the financial penalties, several features of the settlement agreement are designed to prevent future child labor violations at Walmart. In the settlement, Walmart also agreed to pay an amplified penalty of double L&I’s typical fine figure if any violations are found in the future compliance checks outlined in the agreement.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about this announcement:

Beaver County Radio: Shapiro Administration Secures $7.8 Million Settlement with Walmart in Largest Child Labor Enforcement Action in Pennsylvania History

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