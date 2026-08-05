Harrisburg, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro recently recognized staff from the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) PennSERVE team for their critical role in responding to federal funding cuts and preserving AmeriCorps funding in Pennsylvania. Each year, PennSERVE administers approximately $16 million in AmeriCorps funding, supporting programs that advance education, workforce readiness, environmental restoration, disaster recovery, and services for veterans and military families.

In April 2025, PennSERVE received notice, without advance warning, that AmeriCorps funding for Pennsylvania programs had been terminated effective immediately. The abrupt decision placed millions of dollars in approved funding at risk and threatened 23 AmeriCorps programs and 856 service members serving in Pennsylvania.

Under the leadership of L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker, Acting Executive Director Amelia Anderson, Acting Assistant Executive Director Christopher Pratt, and L&I Chief Counsel Melissa Murphy, the PennSERVE team responded with urgency, clarity, and compassion to protect programs and restore funding.

Staff worked closely with grantees, the PennSERVE Advisory Board, and Commonwealth leadership to navigate this unprecedented funding challenge while playing a critical role in Governor Josh Shapiro’s multistate lawsuit. They fielded calls, convened stakeholder meetings, and compiled draft declarations that documented real-world impact of the funding terminations.

Staff also compiled declarations to illustrate the real-world harm the terminations would cause, including disrupted services for 57,382 students and youth, job training for 2,473 Pennsylvanians, support for 436 veterans and military families, restoration of 266 acres of public land, and more than 34,000 volunteers.

The Shapiro Administration was ultimately successful in that lawsuit, preserving AmeriCorps funding in Pennsylvania.

At a ceremony on July 28, Governor Shapiro honored the following PennSERVE team members:

Amy Anderson, Acting Executive Director

Christopher Pratt, Acting Assistant Executive Director

Komal Shah, Administrative Officer 3

Julia Pitts, Administrative Officer 2

Tina Cornelius, Administrative Officer 2

Priyambada Mishra, Administrative Officer 2

Amber Morris, Administrative Officer 1

“As the Shapiro Administration fought to defend AmeriCorps funding, the L&I PennSERVE team worked tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the expertise, coordination, and steadfast leadership needed to protect these programs and the Pennsylvanians who rely on them,” said Secretary Walker. “Their professionalism, resilience, and commitment throughout this unprecedented challenge exemplify the very best of public service. I am profoundly grateful for their dedication to the people of Pennsylvania.”

Because of this team’s leadership, service members remained in place, organizations maintained stability, and the community continued to receive essential support without interruption.

“By maintaining consistent, transparent communication PennSERVE kept a statewide network united at a time when fragmentation would have been easy,” said Scott Weiant, L&I Deputy Secretary for Administration. “Through diligent monitoring, training, and relationship-building, PennSERVE ensures that service is not only well-funded, but well-executed, accountable, and responsive to evolving community needs.”

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation, and increased efficiency. The L&I and PennSERVE team are among 83 employees from 17 state agencies honored by Governor Shapiro for accomplishments in 2025.

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