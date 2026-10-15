Pittsburgh, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today helped launch a new welding registered pre-apprenticeship program at Industrial Arts Workshop (IAW) made possible by a $250,000 investment from L&I. The program will prepare at least 15 high school students each year for high-demand, family-sustaining careers in the skilled trades.

The new program is made possible with support from L&I’s $250,000 Schools-to-Work investment awarded earlier this year; Iron Workers Local #3 and U.S. Steel are program sponsors.

“Seeing these students take their first steps toward careers in the skilled trades is a powerful reminder of why investments in workforce development matter,” said Secretary Walker. “Governor Shapiro knows our greatest asset is our people, and his continued commitment to expanding apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship opportunities is opening doors for the next generation of skilled workers. Through programs like this one, we’re giving young Pennsylvanians the tools, training, and support they need to build rewarding careers while strengthening the workforce that will keep Pennsylvania on the rise.”

Under Governor Josh Shapiro's leadership, Pennsylvania has made historic investments in workforce development to expand opportunities for workers and help employers build the skilled workforce they need. Since January 2023, the Commonwealth has increased funding for workforce development initiatives by 60 percent – from $118 million to $193 million – registered 286 new apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, and enrolled more than 32,300 new apprentices and pre-apprentices. Nearly 47,000 Pennsylvanians have participated in registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs during that time, opening doors to stable, family-sustaining careers.

During today’s celebration, Secretary Walker met with the program’s first cohort of pre-apprentices and saw firsthand the training they will receive over the course of their program. The pre-apprentices will earn industry-recognized welding certifications, gain invaluable exposure to career opportunities, receive career counseling, and have access to supportive services up to one year after graduation.

“We're grateful to be able to offer our students this opportunity. Every day at IAW we see the hard work that young people are putting into developing themselves, their skills, and their futures,” said IAW Assistant Director Maura Bainbridge. “The pre-apprenticeship designation, as well as support from our sponsors, helps to validate this work and makes sure that it can be appreciated beyond the walls of our workshop.”

L&I’s Schools-to-Work (STW) program bridges classroom learning with real-world opportunity, aligning training with in-demand industries and workforce needs across the Commonwealth. Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested more than $15 million in the program, with nearly 2,000 students enrolling in STW programming during that time.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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