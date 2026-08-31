Harrisburg, PA – As students across the Commonwealth return to school, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding employers, parents, and young workers about the rights and responsibilities under Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act – ensuring teens can gain valuable work experience while staying safe and prioritizing education.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act, enforced by L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC), protects the health, safety, and well-being of workers under the age of 18 by limiting the hours that may be worked, restricting hazardous job duties, requiring work permits, and setting clear conditions for lawful employment.

“As students head back to school, many will continue building valuable skills and earning income through part-time jobs, but those opportunities should never come at the expense of their safety or education,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Most employers want to do the right thing, and L&I is here to provide the guidance they need to comply with the law. But when employers cut corners or ignore protections for minors, we will take those violations seriously.”

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is committed to enforcing labor laws and making sure young people can safely participate in the workforce. In 2025 alone, L&I investigated 1,265 child labor cases and found 231 companies in violation of the Child Labor Act.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act includes specific rules for young workers based on age, type of work, school status, hours, breaks, work permits, and other requirements. This information is intended as general guidance only, and employers, parents, and young workers should review L&I’s Child Labor Act guidance for detailed information before a minor begins work.

Work Restrictions for Minors Under 14

Minors under 14 years of age may not be employed or permitted to work in any occupation, with some very limited exceptions.

Work Restrictions for 14- and 15-Year-Olds

When school is in session, 14- and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with a maximum of three hours per school day and 18 hours per school week (Monday-Friday).

Work Restrictions for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

When school is in session, 16- and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m., with a maximum of eight hours per school day and 40 hours per school week (Monday-Friday).

Prohibited Occupations

Minors are prohibited from working in occupations deemed hazardous under state and federal law. These include jobs involving dangerous machinery, elevated workspaces, demolition, and other unsafe conditions.

Examples of prohibited tasks can be found online and include:

Serving or dispensing alcoholic beverages

Crane operation

Electrical installation or repair

Excavation

Roofing

Woodworking with power tools

Wrecking and demolition work

Child Entertainment Permits

Children working or volunteering as performers are afforded special protections under state law, such as required breaks. Employers of child performers must apply for entertainment permits on behalf of each child performer, including those who perform live at Halloween-themed attractions. The BLLC approves permits that meet the requirements of the Act; haunted attraction operators must submit an approved safety plan before applying for permits for performers under the age of 18.

Reporting Violations

L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance investigates potential violations of the Child Labor Act and other labor laws. Workers, parents, employers, school officials, co-workers, and members of the public may submit a complaint through the online form on L&I’s website.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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