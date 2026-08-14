Department of General Services to Auction Approximately 300 Vehicles

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management announced today that approximately 300 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the June Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction begins at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, August 18, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

Included in this month’s lineup are retired state police vehicles, 4-wheel-drive SUVs, pickups, and utility vehicles from brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep, along with sedans, minivans, and seized vehicles from law enforcement agencies.

Pre-registration and in-person preview of vehicles begins on Saturday, August 15 through Monday, August 17 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. each day. Interested bidders must pre-register by 3 P.M. on Monday, August 17. There is no registration on the day of the sale. Cash will not be accepted for registration.

Buyers must make purchases with cash, or certified funds in the forms of money order, cashier's check, or certified check, made payable to “Cox Automotive.”

This auction is the fourth of six scheduled for 2026. A tentative schedule of additional 2026 sale dates, along with a full vehicle list, registration instructions, and payment details, is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

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