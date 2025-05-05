Before the auction

Register in advance

You must register before the auction. Register between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday before the sale. Registration is not available on the day of auction.

Print and complete the registration forms (PDF). You must pay a $200 entrance fee by money order to register. If buying a vehicle, the $200 will be applied to the purchase. If you do not purchase, it will be refunded by check the week after the auction. Once completed, email the form to KeystoneCommonwealth@coxautoinc.com. View the most updated offerings.

Inspect the vehicles

Bidders are responsible for personally inspecting the vehicles to determine the nature and extent of any defects.

Main lot: Vehicles for auction can be inspected on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday prior to the auction date from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles for auction can be inspected on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday prior to the auction date from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Off-site locations: Vehicles at off-site locations may be inspected the two weeks prior to the auction date, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Off-site units notice: Units 9-990 to 9-999 are located off the Manheim auction property and sold using photographs. For pickup, refer to the county location listed next to "Pickup –" (for example, "Pickup PA – Tionesta"). Call the auction to get the physical address and point of contact.