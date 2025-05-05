The Department of General Services holds public auctions for Commonwealth fleet vehicles at the end of their life cycle.
Upcoming auction dates
All dates are tentative.
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October 20, 2026
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December 15, 2026
General rules and eligibility requirements
Commonwealth fleet vehicle auctions are open to members of the general public, including dealers.
- Attendance is limited to individuals who are at least 18 years of age.
- Pets and chairs are not permitted.
Employee purchasing restrictions
- DGS Employees (or their agents) and members of their families are prohibited from purchasing at the Commonwealth used vehicle auctions conducted by or on behalf of DGS.
- Employees of other Commonwealth agencies (or their agents) may not buy a vehicle valued at more that $100 if that vehicle was disposed of by their employing agency.
- Members of the immediate family in the above scenarios include:
- A spouse residing in the employee's household
- Minors and/or dependent children
Before the auction
Register in advance
You must register before the auction. Register between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday before the sale. Registration is not available on the day of auction.
- Print and complete the registration forms (PDF).
- You must pay a $200 entrance fee by money order to register.
- If buying a vehicle, the $200 will be applied to the purchase. If you do not purchase, it will be refunded by check the week after the auction.
- Once completed, email the form to KeystoneCommonwealth@coxautoinc.com.
- View the most updated offerings.
Inspect the vehicles
Bidders are responsible for personally inspecting the vehicles to determine the nature and extent of any defects.
- Main lot: Vehicles for auction can be inspected on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday prior to the auction date from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Off-site locations: Vehicles at off-site locations may be inspected the two weeks prior to the auction date, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Off-site units notice: Units 9-990 to 9-999 are located off the Manheim auction property and sold using photographs. For pickup, refer to the county location listed next to "Pickup –" (for example, "Pickup PA – Tionesta"). Call the auction to get the physical address and point of contact.
Day of the auction
Location and schedule
- Address: Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania Auto Auction, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville, PA 17028 (Note: Use 411 Firehouse Road for GPS navigation; located off Interstate 81, Exit 80, Hershey/Grantville)
- Start time: Auctions begin at 10 a.m.
- Cancellations: Auctions may be canceled at the discretion of the Director of the Bureau of Vehicle Management.
Bidding rules
- Bidders are responsible for making distinct, clearly recognizable bids.
- Bidders must wear their bidder badge in a visible location.
- The Commonwealth or Auction reserves the right to reject any and all bids on a particular item.
- In the event a misunderstanding between two bidders, the auctioneer or manager has the authority to void all bids and re-auction the vehicle.
- Placing a bid is a binding agreement to purchase. Winning bidders may not back out of a sale.
All vehicles are released to the successful bidder by assigned registration number.
Payment
Full payment is due on the day of sale, before the office closes. Closing time varies with the number of vehicles offered. Scheduling adjustments are not accepted as grounds for late or non-payment.
Accepted vehicle payment methods
- Money order
- Certified check: Made payable to Cox Automotive.
- Cash: $50 and $100 bills are preferred.
- Note: Personal checks and company checks are not accepted.
Fees and taxes
- Buyer's fee: A buyer's fee will be charged based on a sliding scale from $150 to $350. Vehicles over $9,000 will incur buyer's fees of 4.5%, but will not exceed $450.
- Sales tax: All sales are subject to the prevailing PA sales tax at the time of application for title, unless the purchaser is a registered dealer or otherwise exempt.
Titles, transfers, and tags
- Applications for new license plates or transfers must be processed at the sale site.
- PA residents will pay an administrative document fee, temporary tag fee, registration fee, title fee, and sales tax based on the prevailing rates. Everyone that registers will receive a copy of all potential fees.
- Out-of-state residents will pay an administrative document fee and an in-transit tag fee.
- Proof of current automobile insurance is required when transferring or obtaining license plates.
- Motorcycle insurance is required to obtain motorcycle license plates. This is a separate policy from auto insurance.
- Certificate of title for each vehicle purchased will be assigned to the successful buyer upon receipt of final payment.
Tip
The checkout process takes time, similar to a DMV/MVA office. If you're buying only one unit, head straight to the pre-check counter after getting your slip from the auction block.
Removal of vehicles
- All units are MBT (Must Be Towed) unless announced otherwise.
- Vehicles may be removed at the Manheim location between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday – Friday, except holidays.
- Vehicles that are located at other installations may only be removed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday – Friday, except holidays.
- Buyers must remove vehicles from Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania Auto Auction's lot or outlying Commonwealth of Pennsylvania property within five working days. A $10 per day fee will be charged thereafter. The charge must be paid by money order prior to the removal of the vehicle.
- The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania are not responsible for vandalism, damage, or running condition of vehicles after they have been sold.
Terms and conditions of the auction
- All vehicles sold on "As Is, Where Is" basis. The Commonwealth and Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania Auto Auction offer no warranties or guarantees, express or implied, including without limitation, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose.
- There will be no refunds or adjustments if the sale of a vehicle in the sale does not meet the personal expectations of the buyer or if the buyer does not inspect the vehicle prior to the sale.
- There will be no arbitration and no returns.
- This is not an absolute sale. Units are remarketed to obtain the closest price as possible to current market conditions based on wholesale market value with many variables. (i.e., color, condition, mileage, options, etc.)
After the auction
Sales results are posted online for download after each auction.
Previous auction results:
All questions regarding the auction should be directed to 717-469-7900, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.