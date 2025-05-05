Beginning in November, the Department of General Services will begin the annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program.

The program will continue throughout the next few months daily between 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. until the crows have been effectively dispersed. The public is being made aware to prevent any unnecessary alarm when the program begins.

The crow dispersal program helps reduce slipping hazards for pedestrians due to the increased amount of crow waste that can accumulate on sidewalks – especially in wet weather. The program also helps reduce the damage from crow waste to buildings in the Capitol Complex.

Pennsylvania Capitol Police will use the U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved method of discharging exploding shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting. The use of these methods is non-lethal and not harmful to people, crows, other animals, or the environment.

