Harrisburg, PA – Nine Pennsylvania small businesses have completed the Department of General Services' Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP), concluding a year-long partnership that paired emerging businesses with experienced mentors to strengthen their competitiveness for Commonwealth contracting opportunities.

The program, launched under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, helps small, small diverse, and veteran-owned businesses build the relationships, knowledge, and experience needed to successfully compete in Pennsylvania's procurement process.

"Strong businesses build strong communities," said Acting DGS Secretary Sandra Aguilera. "The Mentor-Protégé Program helps more small companies compete for the Commonwealth’s business. When more qualified companies compete, taxpayers get better value for every dollar we spend on their behalf, businesses see more opportunities to expand, and communities across Pennsylvania benefit."

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis participated in the ceremony with a special pre-recorded message, applauding the graduates and reaffirming the Administration’s commitment to breaking down barriers for small, small diverse, and veteran-owned businesses.

“Governor Shapiro and I are laser-focused on making Pennsylvania more competitive, and that work is producing real results,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “CNBC ranked Pennsylvania as the top state for business in the northeast, and data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that we rank among the top states in the nation for five-year new business survival. We’re attracting new businesses to the Commonwealth, but we’re also investing in small businesses that got their start right here. The Mentor-Protege Program is a prime example of how we’re supporting homegrown businesses.”

The Mentor-Protégé Program continues to produce measurable results for participating businesses. Numerous graduating protégés have been successful in securing Commonwealth contracts and have credited MPP with expanding their access to procurement opportunities and reported significant business growth as a result of the mentoring relationships and training provided through the program.

“We have already increased our business volume by $5 million, which is a significant achievement,” said Debbie Sampson, Owner of Quality Patient Centered Services, LLC. “Overall, the progress we have made demonstrates that our strategic goals are moving in the right direction and that the work we are doing is creating meaningful growth and stability for QPCS.”

Shapiro-Davis Administration’s Support for Small Businesses

For three consecutive years, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has directed more than $1 billion in Commonwealth contracting opportunities to small businesses, underscoring a sustained, and ongoing commitment to expanding economic opportunity for the small business community. As a result of this work:

$76.7 million in contracts were awarded to qualified businesses through the Small Business Reserve Program.

In total, more than 1,436 purchase orders were spread across 365 participating small businesses, representing a 15.5 percent increase in participating businesses and an 11.1 percent increase in purchase orders year over year.

BISD established more than 336 SDB and VBE participation goals during FY 2025–26, including 198 construction goals, while participating in more than 107 Procurement Review Group meetings and supporting nine contractor debrief sessions.

The Commonwealth spent more than $198 million with veteran-owned businesses in FY 2025-26.

BISD engaged 3,060 participants through 45 statewide outreach events across the Commonwealth during FY 2025–26.

More information about the Mentor Protégé Program is available online.

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