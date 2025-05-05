Transforming Pennsylvania’s Workspaces for the Future

The Space Optimization and Utilization Project is a historic, first of its kind initiative by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) to modernize how the Commonwealth utilizes office space. With a focus on efficiency, cost savings, and employee satisfaction, this project aims to reduce leased space, consolidate and co-locate services, and invest in state-owned properties—creating sustainable, modern, and flexible work environments.

Why It Matters

For decades, the Commonwealth has expanded its leased footprint without fully optimizing its owned properties. This initiative is changing that by:

Savings to $180 million in lease costs by 2033.

Enhancing efficient, and technology-driven workspaces for government employees.

Improving public service delivery by centralizing agency locations for easier access.

Key Benefits

✔️ Cost Savings – Maximizing state-owned assets and reducing lease dependency.

✔️ Modern Workspaces – Flexible, energy-efficient office designs that support diverse operational needs.

✔️ Improved Public Access – One-stop service centers for multiple state services in a single location.

This transformation isn’t just about space—it’s about powering a smarter, more efficient government that meets the evolving needs of Pennsylvania’s workforce and communities.

📥 Download the full report to learn more about how the Space Optimization and Utilization Project is shaping the future of Commonwealth workplaces.