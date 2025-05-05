Apply for Business Certification

Overview
Pennsylvania provides a structured process to help you register, certify, and qualify your business for state contracting opportunities.
- Micro, Small, Diverse, and Veteran businesses get access to exclusive, reserved bidding programs and subcontracting goals.
- Midsize businesses become eligible to compete for larger state contracts tailored to their size.
Identify your business category
Review the requirements below to determine which certification paths match your business size, revenue, and ownership structure. You may qualify for more than one category within the same application.
|Category
|Requirements
|Approval time
|Micro Business (MCB)
|≤ 25 employees AND ≤ $1M 3-year average gross revenue
|Instant once tax data and size data is submitted
|Small Business (SB)
|≤ 100 employees AND ≤ $47M 3-year average gross revenue
|Instant once tax data and size data is submitted
|Small Diverse Business (SDB)
|
51%+ owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, and individuals with disabilities
Meets Small Business (SB) revenue and size standards
Holds valid third-party certification
|~10-day verification of tax data, size data, and third-party certificate
|Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE)
|
51%+ veteran-owned
Meets Small Business (SB) revenue and size standards
Holds valid third-party certification
|~10-day verification of tax data, size data, and third-party certificate
|Midsize Business (MDB)
|≤ 750 employees AND/OR ≤ $141M 3-year average gross revenue
|Instant once tax data and size data is submitted
Complete the certification process
Follow these steps to complete your certification.
- If you are seeking small diverse or veteran status, you must complete step 2.
- If you are only seeking micro, small, or midsize status, you can skip to step 3.
(Note: Certifications must be renewed every two years.)
-
1
Register as a Commonwealth supplier
Before applying for certification, all businesses must register through the Pennsylvania Supplier Portal.
After registration, you’ll receive your SAP vendor number to begin the PRISM application process.
-
2
Get third-party certification (for small diverse and veteran businesses only)
Pennsylvania does not certify that your business is diverse or veteran owned—it verifies it. You must obtain a certificate from a DGS-recognized third party before applying for Commonwealth certification. Once your small diverse business or veteran-owned business has its third-party certification, you can then apply for verification.
See a list of DGS-approved third-party certifiers below.
-
3
Submit your application in PRISM
Prepare your required information and then use the PRISM portal to complete your application and self-certify your business.
Required information
For all businesses:
- SAP vendor number: Six-digit number provided after registering through the Supplier Portal
- Your company’s federal income tax returns: Most recent three years (signed copies)
- Employee records: Documentation showing average full-time equivalents (FTE). This is only required if your employee count is close to the program's maximum limit.
For SDB/VBE only:
- Third-party certification: Active certificate uploaded as a PDF
- Certificate details: Document number and expiration date
Navigating the PRISM system
Inside the portal, you will need to complete two main areas.
- Self-certification section: Enter company information such as owner data, company location, etc., along with financial and employee information.
- Diversity section: Select your classification and upload third-party PDF certification.
Renewal and support
- Expiration: Certifications must be renewed every two years.
- Need help? Review the step-by-step PRISM application guide for assistance.
Special qualification routes: third-party and home state approvals
Third-party certification (for SDB/VBE only)
You must obtain a third-party certificate before applying for Small Diverse Business (SDB) or Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE) certification. Allow 90+ days for processing depending on the certifying organization.
Contact one of the organizations below based on your ownership type.
Disability:IN: Provides certification for disability-owned, veteran disability-owned, and service-disability-owned business enterprises.
National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC): Provides certification for LGBTQ-owned business enterprises.
- National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC): Provides certification to members of qualified minority groups, including Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, or Native American.
- U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Program: Provides certification for socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses.
- Unified Certification Program: Provides certification for disadvantaged business enterprises.
- U.S. Small Business Association Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert): Provides certification for veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.
- Disability:IN: Provides certification for veteran disability-owned, and service-disability-owned business enterprises.
- Woman's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC): Provides certification for women-owned businesses.
- U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Program: Provides certification for socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses.
- Unified Certification Program: Provides certification for disadvantaged business enterprises.
Home State Verification Program
The Home State Verification Program certifies that your Pennsylvania business is diverse owned and allows you to qualify for out-of-state diverse certification programs, even if you are too large to qualify for the Commonwealth's Small Diverse Business (SDB) programs.
- Register as a Commonwealth Supplier
- Obtain third-party diverse certification from one of the following entities:
- PA Unified Certification Program (UCP)
- Before you start, learn more about the PA Unified Certification Program (UCP).
- Woman Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
- National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)
- United States Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Program
- Vets First Verification Program at vetbiz.gov
- PA Unified Certification Program (UCP)
- Log in to the PA Supplier Portal
- Select "Bidder" tab > " Enterprise Applications" > "Home State Verification Program"
- Once your business has been verified, you will be included in the Home State Verified Business online database.
Note: View the Home State Verification Guide for step-by-step application instructions.