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    Department of General Services (DGS)

    Apply for Business Certification

    Learn how to become certified as a micro, small, small diverse, veteran, or midsize business. Once certified, your business can compete for and bid on Commonwealth contracts.

    Access the PRISM compliance portal
    Review the PRISM application guide

    Overview

    Pennsylvania provides a structured process to help you register, certify, and qualify your business for state contracting opportunities.

    • Micro, Small, Diverse, and Veteran businesses get access to exclusive, reserved bidding programs and subcontracting goals.
    • Midsize businesses become eligible to compete for larger state contracts tailored to their size.

    Identify your business category

    Review the requirements below to determine which certification paths match your business size, revenue, and ownership structure. You may qualify for more than one category within the same application.

    Category Requirements Approval time
    Micro Business (MCB) ≤ 25 employees AND ≤ $1M 3-year average gross revenue Instant once tax data and size data is submitted
    Small Business (SB) ≤ 100 employees AND ≤ $47M 3-year average gross revenue Instant once tax data and size data is submitted
    Small Diverse Business (SDB)

    51%+ owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ individuals, and individuals with disabilities

    Meets Small Business (SB) revenue and size standards

    Holds valid third-party certification

    		 ~10-day verification of tax data, size data, and third-party certificate
    Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE)

    51%+ veteran-owned

    Meets Small Business (SB) revenue and size standards

    Holds valid third-party certification

    		 ~10-day verification of tax data, size data, and third-party certificate
    Midsize Business (MDB) ≤ 750 employees AND/OR ≤ $141M 3-year average gross revenue Instant once tax data and size data is submitted

     

    Complete the certification process

    Follow these steps to complete your certification.

    • If you are seeking small diverse or veteran status, you must complete step 2.
    • If you are only seeking micro, small, or midsize status, you can skip to step 3. 

    (Note: Certifications must be renewed every two years.)

    1. 1

      Register as a Commonwealth supplier

      Before applying for certification, all businesses must register through the Pennsylvania Supplier Portal.

       

      After registration, you’ll receive your SAP vendor number to begin the PRISM application process. 

       

      Register as a Commonwealth supplier

    2. 2

      Get third-party certification (for small diverse and veteran businesses only)

      Pennsylvania does not certify that your business is diverse or veteran owned—it verifies it. You must obtain a certificate from a DGS-recognized third party before applying for Commonwealth certification. Once your small diverse business or veteran-owned business has its third-party certification, you can then apply for verification.

       

      See a list of DGS-approved third-party certifiers below.

    3. 3

      Submit your application in PRISM

      Prepare your required information and then use the PRISM portal to complete your application and self-certify your business.


      Required information

      For all businesses:

      • SAP vendor number: Six-digit number provided after registering through the Supplier Portal
      • Your company’s federal income tax returns: Most recent three years (signed copies)
      • Employee records: Documentation showing average full-time equivalents (FTE). This is only required if your employee count is close to the program's maximum limit. 

      For SDB/VBE only:

      • Third-party certification: Active certificate uploaded as a PDF
      • Certificate details: Document number and expiration date

       

      Navigating the PRISM system

      Inside the portal, you will need to complete two main areas.

      • Self-certification section: Enter company information such as owner data, company location, etc., along with financial and employee information. 
      • Diversity section: Select your classification and upload third-party PDF certification. 

       

      Renewal and support 

      • Expiration: Certifications must be renewed every two years.
      • Need help? Review the step-by-step PRISM application guide for assistance.

    Special qualification routes: third-party and home state approvals

    Third-party certification (for SDB/VBE only)

    You must obtain a third-party certificate before applying for Small Diverse Business (SDB) or Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE) certification. Allow 90+ days for processing depending on the certifying organization.

    Contact one of the organizations below based on your ownership type.

    Disability:IN: Provides certification for disability-owned, veteran disability-owned, and service-disability-owned business enterprises.

    National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC): Provides certification for LGBTQ-owned business enterprises.

    Home State Verification Program

    The Home State Verification Program certifies that your Pennsylvania business is diverse owned and allows you to qualify for out-of-state diverse certification programs, even if you are too large to qualify for the Commonwealth's Small Diverse Business (SDB) programs.

    1. Log in to the PA Supplier Portal
    2. Select "Bidder" tab > " Enterprise Applications" > "Home State Verification Program" 
    3. Once your business has been verified, you will be included in the Home State Verified Business online database. 

    Note: View the Home State Verification Guide for step-by-step application instructions. 

    Email: ra-gshsv@pa.gov

    Phone: 877-435-7363 

    Contact us

    Email

    ra-smallbusiness@pa.gov

    Phone

    717-783-3119