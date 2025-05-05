Schedule a Public Event at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex

Q: Which type of events can I host at the Capitol Complex?

A: Public events are permitted in a content-neutral manner and may include rallies, exhibits, news conferences, protests, and other expressions of First Amendment rights by ​Pennsylvania citizens. Wedding ceremonies are also permitted after 4 p.m. on weekends. These events are not hosted nor planned by the Department of General Services (DGS), and permission to hold events does not constitute endorsement of the persons or organizations conducting the events, or the views or content expressed during such events, by the Department of General Services or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Q: How far in advance should I reserve an event space?

A: Please reserve your event space at least one week in advance of the event date.



Q: How do I book an event at the Capitol Complex?

A: Please visit this link to reserve space for your event. You must provide the event organizer's name, event time and date, contact information, event description, group size, amenities needed, and other relative information.



Q: How much does it cost to reserve space for an event at the Capitol Complex?

A: Reserving a space is free; however, event organizers are responsible for damage, equipment rentals, and additional security/traffic control. Event organizers also must purchase $1 million in event liability insurance and email the certificate of insurance to raspecialevents@pa.gov.



Q: What fees must I pay to hold an event at the Capitol Complex?

A: Fees are charged for security at a rate of $70 per hour per Capitol Police officer required. Event size may dictate the number of officers needed at the discretion of DGS. Security is required for after-hour events, events serving beer and wine, and weddings. If traffic control is needed at your event, Capitol Police officers are provided at a charge of $70 per hour each. A rental fee of $1 per chair is charged for weddings. In some instances, fees are charged to rent Commonwealth equipment and furniture. Please email raspecialevents@pa.gov for additional fee information.



Q: Am I responsible for taxes associated with my event?

A: Depending on the nature of the event, certain licenses and taxes may apply to your use of the assigned area. Users of space must, upon request by DGS, provide DGS with evidence of payment of all such licenses and taxes when applicable. Should you have any questions regarding these licenses or taxes, please contact DGS in advance of your event.



Q: Do I need to bring my own equipment?

A: Arrangements may be made with DGS to rent available Commonwealth-owned equipment upon payment of charges. The applicant should contact DGS at 717-783-9100 or raspecialevents@pa.gov to discuss availability, intended use, and charges. Equipment rental requests should be made at least one week in advance of the event/exhibit. A list of available Commonwealth-owned equipment and the charges is available from DGS upon request.



Q: Do I have to sign paperwork to hold an event at the Capitol Complex?

A: When requesting to schedule an event or exhibit, you will be required to sign an acknowledgment that the event organizer has read, understood, and will abide by the procedures governing the use of the public areas of the buildings within the Capitol Complex.



Q: Are there policies and procedures we must follow while using reserved space in the Capitol complex?

A: Yes, you must read the policies and procedures in Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Code, Chapter 86, and agree to abide by all of the conditions, restrictions, and prohibitions contained therein.



Q: Can I play music or schedule a band to play at my event in a Capitol Complex building?

A: A public event or exhibit within the Capitol Complex may not interfere with a legislative session or the conducting of public business by agencies of the Commonwealth. An event or exhibit may not threaten the safety and wellbeing of the individuals conducting the work of the General Assembly or Commonwealth agencies. Large bands, brass, or percussion instruments are permitted to play, but not within the Capitol Rotundas due to the volume of musical performances/instruments echoing through the rotundas and impacting the working environment of surrounding offices and operations – including legislative sessions.



Q: Can I serve beer and wine at my event?

A: Special permission must be granted by the Deputy Secretary for Property and Asset Management to serve alcohol at the Capitol Complex. Requests to serve alcohol will be included in your application. Approval of your application serves as your approval to serve alcohol.



Q: Am I responsible for property damage caused by my event?

A: Yes, any property damage caused during a Capitol Complex event is the event organizer's responsibility. Anyone who reserves space for an event is responsible for cleaning and returning the assigned area to its original condition as it existed prior to the event/exhibit. Any cost incurred due to damage caused during an event is incurred by the party who reserved the space.



Q: What if I am injured during my event?

A: If you book space in the Capitol Complex, you waive your right to sue or hold the Commonwealth responsible for injuries, property damage, or any other harm that might occur while using the Capitol Complex.



Q: What if my entire party doesn't vacate the premises after my event ends?

A: Should anyone in your party not vacate all or a portion of the assigned area by the approved ending date and time, DGS is authorized to remove from the assigned area, at the reserving party's expense, all goods, wares, merchandise, signs, and property of any kind, which may be occupying said area, when the term has expired, and to dispose of it within DGS's sole discretion. DGS is released from all such claims for damages arising out of its action in this regard.



Q: Will DGS have access to my event?

A: DGS employees and event staff shall have access to the entire assigned area during the Event/Exhibit for the purpose of supervision and inspection. The keys to the building shall always be in the possession and under control of DGS.



Q: Can the Department of General Services (DGS) cancel my event at the Capitol Complex?

A: DGS reserves the right to cancel or terminate an event/exhibit under the following conditions:

Improper Use: If the assigned area is used improperly.

Property Damage: If the event/exhibit causes damage to the property.

Unusable Area: If the assigned area is rendered unusable due to damage from riot, fire, explosion, elements, or other causes.

Governmental Needs: If the assigned area is needed for governmental purposes.

Policy Violations: If there is sufficient cause for termination as per the Department's policies and procedures in Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Code, Chapter 86.

Security Threats

Health Emergencies

If DGS cancels the event/exhibit in advance, fees will be waived, and any advance payments will be refunded. In other cases, DGS may retain all or part of the fees at its discretion. No claims for damages or compensation will be entertained due to such cancellations.



Q: How do I make an illumination request to light the Capitol building certain colors in response to specific occasions and timeframes such as days, weeks, or months?'

A: A Capitol light request must be submitted through a special event request. Requests should include details such as the occasion, preferred colors, and the duration of the lighting display. Approval or denial of requests will be communicated in a timely manner. For day recognition requests (e.g., Women's Day) the Capitol will be lit in the respective colors for one day only. The Capitol will be lit in respective colors for a maximum of two consecutive days for week and month requests (e.g., Pride Month). External requests for specific colors on designated days must be submitted well in advance to coordinate for approval.



Q: How do I tour the Capitol?

A: Please visit the PA Capitol tour page.



Q: What are the fees to rent the Forum Auditorium?

A: The fee for a nonprofit event is $650. The fee for a for-profit event is $1,400.