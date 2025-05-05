The Office of the Governor's Residence upholds the integrity of the Governor's residence and grounds by providing administrative, domestic, housekeeping, landscaping, and maintenance services.
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Governor's Residence HistoryLearn about the current Governor’s Residence along the Susquehanna River and see how the Pennsylvania executive homes have changed over time.
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Governor's Residence Gardens and Green FeaturesExplore the gardens and eco-friendly features of the Governor’s Residence, including native plants, sustainable design, and innovative environmental practices.
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Governor's Residence Art at the Residence