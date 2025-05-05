​The Pennsylvania Capitol Police have made it a priority to take steps to improve the safety for pedestrians who walk on or around the Capitol Complex. In addition to vehicle traffic details to ensure the safe crossing of high-traffic roadways on the Capitol Complex, the Capitol Police have spearheaded efforts to install raised crosswalks, reduce the speed limit to all roadways on the capitol Complex to 15 MPH, and making crosswalks more visible through reflective materials and brighter colors.

While we are making strides to enforce better behavior by vehicle operators, we must also ensure that pedestrians understand their role and responsibility in ensuring their safety as well under Pennsylvania's Vehicle Code.

In urban areas, such as the area where the Capitol Complex is located, it is against the law to cross the street or road at any place other than a designated crosswalk. (PA Title 75, Chapter 35, § 3543, (c))

According to a 2023 analysis from the Governors Highway Safety Administration, drivers in Pennsylvania killed 192 pedestrians. This total is eight more than in 2022, and 25% more than in 2019.

Follow these safety tips to ensure that you are obeying the law and applying safe pedestrian practices: