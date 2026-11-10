Lebanon, PA – Today, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones highlighted how the Shapiro Administration’s strategic investments are expanding access to substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and meeting the needs of Pennsylvanians in one of the Commonwealth’s most rural counties.



Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, his Administration has invested more than $1.4 million in Lebanon County to expand access to treatment and put more Pennsylvanians on a path to recovery, including helping to connect justice-involved individuals with treatment services and recovery supports, expanding the availability of halfway housing, and supporting multiple pathways for someone in need to get into treatment. As part of that investment, the Lebanon Comprehensive Treatment Center has been able to serve more than 400 Lebanon County residents annually at its facility by offering multiple forms of medications for opioid use disorder.

“Thanks to strong, intentional partnerships with treatment providers across the Commonwealth, the Shapiro Administration is removing barriers to care, pushing back against the stigma associated with substance use disorder, and paving the way for more Pennsylvanians to take that first step on the road to recovery,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “The Lebanon Comprehensive Treatment Center illustrates the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to ensuring a continuum of care is not just available, but accessible, especially in rural areas.”

The Lebanon Comprehensive Treatment Center is one of DDAP’s more than 750 licensed SUD treatment facilities across Pennsylvania. The center is an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment facility that specializes in whole-person care. It offers medications for opioid use disorder, counseling, same-day appointments, and connections to peers and community resources.

“Our goals are to provide hope and recovery to anyone who is seeking it and to provide each of them with nothing short of exceptional patient care and programming – and key partnerships help us to achieve those goals,” said Lebanon Comprehensive Treatment Center Program Director Kylee Zeller.

All-Hands-On-Deck, All Levels of Government Approach

The Lebanon County Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse is of Pennsylvania’s 47 county drug and alcohol offices, known as Single County Authorities (SCA). SCAs administer local SUD prevention, treatment, and recovery services throughout their geographic region.

Through further funding provided by DDAP, the Lebanon County Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse is able to provide treatment services for uninsured and underinsured individuals at various facilities in Lebanon County. Specifically, through a $596,000 DDAP investment, the Commission is funding medication-assisted treatment services, such as methadone, vivitrol, and suboxone, for 55 Lebanon County residents at the Lebanon Comprehensive Treatment Center.

“The Lebanon County Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse is very fortunate to have strong partnerships with DDAP and our local treatment providers,” said Lebanon County Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse Director James Donmoyer, Jr. “These partnerships allow us to expand access to treatment and strengthen our treatment system, including offering Lebanon County residents medication-assisted treatment.”



The care offered at the Lebanon Comprehensive Treatment Center aligns with two of the Administration’s multi-agency priorities – strengthening both rural health and behavioral health care:

The Rural Health Transformation Plan is providing $193 million for year one of a five-year plan to improve health care access, quality, and outcomes in rural communities like Lebanon across Pennsylvania; and

The Administration’s Behavioral Health Council Action Plan provides new pathways to increase and improve the quality and accessibility of Pennsylvania’s behavioral health care system.

Pennsylvanians seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas. Treatment Atlas is a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.



Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts in combating the overdose crisis at ddap.pa.gov.

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