Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) hosted a Wellness and Resource Fair on the Capitol grounds bringing together individuals in recovery and their families, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery providers, advocacy organizations, and state legislators for a day centered on recovery and the many resources available as part of National Recovery Month in Pennsylvania.



National Recovery Month is an annual recognition observed throughout the month of September to highlight individuals living in recovery from SUD and show that people can and do recover every day. Millions of Americans are recovering from SUD, including thousands of Pennsylvanians.

“Recovery Month reminds us that no one builds recovery alone. Recovery is strengthened by recovery capital – the stable housing, meaningful work, education, caring relationships, and community connections that make a healthier life possible,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “The Shapiro Administration is focused year-round on growing that capital by expanding access to treatment but also reinforcing the supports that sustain recovery over time so that every Pennsylvanian has a real opportunity not just to enter treatment, but to build a life in recovery.”

Saving Lives and Making Strides

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, his Administration has put thousands of doses of naloxone into the hands of those who need it most and has expanded access to treatment and recovery supports, all serving the goal of having someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go in a behavioral health crisis. Since the beginning of the Shapiro Administration in 2023:

There have been more than 17,600 overdose reversals using DDAP-supplied naloxone supplied through the Administration’s Overdose Prevention Program,

using DDAP-supplied naloxone supplied through the Administration’s Overdose Prevention Program, Nearly 68,000 Pennsylvanians have been connected to treatment and recovery supports immediately following an overdose or substance use crisis through DDAP’s Warm Handoff Program,

Thousands of Pennsylvanians have been connected to substance use treatment through DDAP’s online treatment locator Treatment Atlas; and

More than 360 individuals in recovery, family members, and allies recorded or submitted testimonials as part of DDAP’s anti-stigma campaign called Life Unites Us.

In addition, today’s event centered on the importance of wellness in individuals’ recovery journeys and power in sharing personal recovery stories. It featured resources from 70 recovery-related organizations, wellness and therapeutic activities, and speakers in recovery from SUD and problem gambling.

Eldon Morey, a veteran and Pennsylvanian in long-term recovery from SUD, spoke about his history of substance use and road to recovery, and how his experience has allowed him to support others in recovery, especially veterans.



“I’m grateful for DDAP allowing me the opportunity to share my recovery story,” said Morey. “I encourage anyone who’s beginning their recovery journey to stay on their path because there is life beyond the disease of addiction.”

Commitment to Recovery

The Shapiro Administration’s commitment to empowering sustained recovery is evident in DDAP’s recovery house licensure program.

Currently, there are 459 DDAP-licensed recovery houses across the Commonwealth. The purpose of the licensure program is to help empower sustained recovery for thousands of individuals with SUD; Pennsylvanians can find a listing of licensed recovery houses on DDAP’s website.

There are also nine regional recovery hubs, funded by DDAP, across the state. The hubs are designed to embed, expand, and promote a recovery-oriented system of care, which is a coordinated network of community-based services and supports that are person-centered, with the ultimate goal of improving the health, wellness, and quality of life for individuals in recovery from SUD.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s recovery initiatives and resources at ddap.pa.gov.

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