Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced that since the start of Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration, the agency has connected thousands of Pennsylvanians to substance use treatment through its online treatment locator Treatment Atlas.

Treatment Atlas is DDAP’s free and confidential online resource to find and compare substance use disorder (SUD) treatment programs. It is designed to help individuals find care that best meets their needs and preferences.

“It is critical for individuals who are looking to start their recovery journey to have a way to quickly find accessible, high-quality treatment,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Through Treatment Atlas, the Shapiro Administration is demonstrating its commitment to reducing barriers to care, making sure there’s always an open door to treatment, and helping people find the right care at the right time.”

The success of Treatment Atlas underscores the life-saving investments in Gov. Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget that support behavioral health services for all Pennsylvanians and his goal of having someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go during a substance use and/or mental health crisis.

The 2026-27 budget includes $10 million in first-ever dedicated state funding for 988 – the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services at the state level. This investment will allow Pennsylvania to enhance its crisis intervention services, expand mental health resources, and maintain caring, professional, round-the-clock staffing.



Since Governor Shapiro took office:

Nearly 146,000 Pennsylvanians visited the Treatment Atlas website looking for help;

visited the Treatment Atlas website looking for help; More than 7,500 site users completed a self-assessment to help them understand what level of treatment care would best match their needs; and

completed a self-assessment to help them understand what level of treatment care would best match their needs; and More than 3,600 Pennsylvanians used Treatment Atlas to locate a facility and then contacted that facility for admission, information, or other resources.

How Treatment Atlas Works

Treatment Atlas evaluates SUD treatment facilities’ use of evidence-based best practices, includes an assessment to understand the appropriate level of care, and offers an easy-to-use dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs.

Currently, about 750 DDAP-licensed treatment providers’ information is listed on the Treatment Atlas website. The information site users can use to compare treatment facilities during their search includes:

Location of the facility or program;

Types of treatment services offered, like residential or non-residential treatment and/or withdrawal management;

Facility protocol to follow best practices;

Insurance and alternate methods of payment information; and

Information on any groups served at the facility.

“Pennsylvania Counseling Services appreciates the opportunity to help ensure that residents across our communities have access to trusted provider information through Treatment Atlas,” said Jaime Hoffman, Executive Director of Quality Improvement at Pennsylvania Counseling Services Inc. “By working together, we are making it easier for individuals and families seeking recovery to find the resources and support they need.”

DDAP partners with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the disease of addiction, to implement Treatment Atlas and encourage all drug and alcohol treatment providers across the Commonwealth to participate in the platform.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves access to clear, trustworthy information when seeking help for substance use disorder,” said Dr. Lisa Kugler, Senior Vice President Treatment Atlas. “As a native Pennsylvanian, I am proud to partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, communities, and providers across the Commonwealth to make it easier for individuals and families to compare treatment options, understand what quality care looks like, and connect with the support that can help them build a path to recovery.”

“For more than 55 years, Gaudenzia has worked to remove barriers to recovery,” said Dr. Deja Gilbert, Gaudenzia President and CEO. “DDAP’s Treatment Atlas reflects a shared commitment to helping individuals and families connect with evidence-based treatment and the information they need to make informed decisions about their care.”

Someone to Call, Someone to Respond, Somewhere to Go

In addition to Treatment Atlas and 988, individuals seeking treatment or substance use supports for themselves or a loved one can always call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The free, confidential hotline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and staffed by trained professionals and is a critical component of the Shapiro Administration’s integrated behavioral health crisis response system.

To learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s behavioral health efforts visit pa.gov.