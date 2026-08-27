Harrisburg, PA – This week, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones announced the Shapiro Administration is expanding access to problem gambling services by funding – for the first time in Commonwealth history – dedicated case management services to help Pennsylvanians affected by problem gambling.

Case management, which is separate from treatment, is designed to help individuals and their families navigate treatment and recovery services and assist with non-clinical needs such as coordinating care, transportation, child care, finding employment and housing, access to health care providers, and financial literacy. Trained professionals known as case managers will assist individuals with accessing these and other supportive services.

“This is a landmark day for problem gambling services here in Pennsylvania. The addition of case management services is in direct response to what we’ve heard from Pennsylvanians receiving treatment for problem gambling – much of their counseling time was being spent trying to address their non-treatment needs because all too often individuals have lost everything before entering treatment,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “By offering case management, we will help bridge the gap between treatment and outside factors that can affect someone’s ability to recover by providing a consistent point of support to help navigate available resources and barriers to care.”

The new service is part of DDAP’s broader efforts to expand access to problem gambling services across the Commonwealth by addressing barriers that may prevent individuals from getting help and marks a significant milestone in strengthening the continuum of care for Pennsylvanians in need of problem gambling treatment and related supports.

Through the Commonwealth’s Compulsive and Problem Gambling Treatment Fund, DDAP will fund case management services as the payor of last resort, providing a critical service for individuals whose insurance does not cover case management.

How to Get Case Management in PA

Pennsylvanians can locate a case management provider through two main ways:

Log on to DDAP’s case management online locator ; or

; or Call 1-800-GAMBLER, Pennsylvania’s Problem Gambling Helpline.

Prior to the launch of case management, if an individual would call the helpline - which is administered through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania (CCGP) - they would only be offered outpatient treatment. Now, all callers are offered both outpatient treatment and case management services. If they opt to receive case management services, the caller will then be referred to a case management provider to begin the process of getting connected with a case manager.

“When people think of gambling problems, money is often the first thing that comes to mind. While financial problems often exist, many other areas of life can also be impacted, requiring a wide range of resources,” said CCGP Executive Director Josh Ercole. “Having case management services available for problem gambling will help to better address the specific needs of individuals and families across the Commonwealth.”

According to CCGP, more people are engaging in gambling in Pennsylvania than ever before, and 2025 saw the highest number ever of people seeking help, with thousands of individuals and families reaching out to the helpline, further illustrating the need for expanded resources.

Currently, nearly 15 case management organizations are providing services across Pennsylvania either in person or virtually. They include:

Allentown CTC serving Lehigh County;

Behavior by Design serving York County;

Caron Counseling serving Berks County;

Catholic Charities serving Erie County;

LaRocco Counseling serving Blair County;

Northern Tier serving Bradford and Sullivan counties;

The Open Door serving Indiana County;

Sobriety Solutions serving Philadelphia and Montgomery counties; and

Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol serving Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.

Additionally, DDAP was joined by Dauphin County case management provider Penn State Health Advancement in Recovery to make this announcement as well as David Yeager, a Pennsylvanian in long-term recovery from problem gambling disorder.

“Case management is often the first step toward recovery,” said Elizabeth Ward, Clinical Manager Penn State Health Advancement in Recovery Program. “By connecting individuals with essential resources such as housing, transportation, food assistance, and employment support, we help create the stability they need to focus on healing and moving forward with their lives.”

“People who feel like they don’t have hope, where they don’t know where to go, can now sit in front of somebody who can not only begin to understand the problems with gambling but the problems that are associated with it,” said Yeager. “This is an incredible program.”



DDAP also collaborates with fellow state agencies, county drug and alcohol offices known as Single County Authorities, clinicians, and prevention providers to provide additional resources and programming for problem gambling treatment and prevention throughout Pennsylvania. Resources include how to sign up for self-exclusion, which allows individuals to request to be excluded from legalized gaming activities within a casino and offsite venues, online, at video gaming terminal establishments or on fantasy contests.

“The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is committed to working with DDAP, CCGP, the Pennsylvania Lottery, and our licensed gaming operators to make sure resources are readily available and easily accessible to anyone in Pennsylvania who is seeking assistance with problem gambling,” said Jack Gallick, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Program Analyst.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery’s commitment to responsible play is an important part of our mission to responsibly generate funding for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “By helping fund the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline and programs to expand problem gambling services, we’re working to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to resources when they need them.”

For more information on the Shapiro Administration’s problem gambling resources, visit ddap.pa.gov.



EDITORS: Photos and video of the event are available through PA Cast.