Locate Problem Gambling Treatment and Support

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) contracts with agencies and private practice clinicians across the state to provide outpatient treatment and case management—help coordinating care and connecting people with services and resources—for adults and adolescents at risk for problem gambling, individuals with a gambling disorder, and affected family members.

Through contracted providers, eligible Pennsylvanians who are uninsured or underinsured can receive funded outpatient treatment and case management services.

Search by county to find a provider near you. If your county does not have a contracted provider in your area, call 1-800-GAMBLER to connect with a provider that offers telehealth services.

All contracted providers offer language interpretation and translation services.