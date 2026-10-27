Chester, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones announced the real-world impacts of the Shapiro Administration’s investments in substance use disorder (SUD) supports and services for families impacted by the disease of addiction, including the training of more than 1,000 Pennsylvanians on how to support a loved one with SUD, in addition to training more than 600 Chester County residents on how to be a recovery partner for their loved ones while receiving support for themselves.



DDAP developed multiple resources following direct feedback from Pennsylvanians looking for help on how to find family member support while a loved one is going through SUD treatment and recovery.

“Addiction is a family disease, and family members who have a loved one navigating substance use often feel overwhelmed, stigmatized, and don’t know where to look for help for themselves,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “The Shapiro Administration answered the call of families looking for a place to turn for help, connection, and guidance by developing multiple resources to reduce some of the burden of finding their own support and also serve as a reminder that no one is alone on the road to recovery – these investments and resources are helping Pennsylvanians navigate an unbelievably difficult, stressful time.”

Through DDAP’s Family Learning Series and Caregiver Connection website, the Administration is relying on a comprehensive approach that recognizes the important role families and caregivers play in the treatment and recovery processes.



The Family Learning Series provides families and loved ones with educational opportunities to better understand substance use, recovery, and ways to support someone experiencing substance use challenges. The series consists of seven online learning modules that include informative training videos and corresponding resources on topics such as understanding the disease of addiction and what to expect when your loved one is in treatment. It is designed to help participants build knowledge, navigate difficult conversations, and identify resources that can support themselves and their families.

The series launched earlier this year and since it became available:

Approximately 1,075 individuals accessed the online training;

Those trainings videos have been viewed more than 1,600 times;

Ninety percent of participants said they plan to use what they learned during the training in their everyday lives; and,

More than 80 percent of participants said they felt better able to support their loved one with SUD because of the training.

Work is already underway at DDAP to expand training offerings to cover additional topics such as problem gambling and prevention.

The Administration is further improving access to information through the recent launch of DDAP’s Caregiver Connection website for parents, grandparents, siblings, and others supporting loved ones with SUD. It is a one-stop shop of resources that includes finding a local or online support group, connecting with others who understand what they’re going through, how to find their closest county drug and alcohol office, where to get free Narcan, and more.

Leading by Local Example: DDAP-Supported Program Strengthens Family Recovery Efforts in Chester County

Chester County Drug & Alcohol Services, the county’s drug and alcohol office, joined Secretary Davis-Jones to highlight the Administration’s success in improving family support services and how the county is also investing in efforts at the local level.



Through nearly $70,000 in DDAP investments, Chester County Drug & Alcohol Services offers the Family Recovery Course, which is a series of interactive educational trainings for parents or caregivers whose child, at any stage of life, has struggled with SUD or substance use challenges.



“We heard from families that even after helping a loved one enter treatment, they felt overwhelmed and unsure what to do. These conversations helped shape the direction of the Family Recovery Course,” said Chester County Drug & Alcohol Services Director Jamie Johnson. “With funding and programmatic support from DDAP, the Family Recovery Course provides families with knowledge and skills to be a recovery partner to their loved ones.”



The course aligns with the Administration’s caregiver and family resources at the community level through lessons on helping families better understand recovery, strengthening communication, developing strategies for supporting loved ones while maintaining their own well-being and prioritizing self-care, and getting connected to others through support groups.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office:

More than 200 Family Recovery Course sessions have been offered;

More than 600 Chester County residents have participated in the training; and,

After finishing the course, nearly 90 percent of participants remain connected to supportive programs by attending community events and joining a parent partnership group.



“The Family Recovery Course gives families clear, compassionate education about the disease of addiction, tools to heal as a family, and guidance from people who understand,” said Be a Part of the Conversation Executive Director Kim Porter. “When participants tell us these three sessions changed their path, it reminds me why this work matters and needs to continue.”

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s family and caregiver resources on DDAP’s website.

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