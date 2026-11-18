Wellsboro, PA - Today, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones announced the Shapiro Administration’s Recovery House Licensure Program has increased the number of licensed recovery houses in Pennsylvania to 475 houses, expanding access to safe, supportive houses across the Commonwealth for individuals who need housing following substance use disorder (SUD) treatment.

“We are connecting thousands of Pennsylvanians to a safe place to call home as they transition from formal substance use disorder treatment into recovery,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. Every licensed recovery house represents an opportunity for individuals in recovery to find stability, build meaningful connections, and receive support from others who share similar experiences. These opportunities are especially critical in rural communities, where access to recovery supports can be limited. The Shapiro Administration remains committed to removing barriers and ensuring that recovery supports are accessible and equitable in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

Under the leadership of Governor Josh Shapiro, DDAP has successfully bridged the gaps in recovery services by providing stable living environments, peer supports, and connections to additional recovery services within rural communities through the department’s recovery house licensure program.

Since the Governor took office, Harbor House Recovery House has made a history of firsts in Tioga County by:

Being the very first recovery house to open in the county;

Becoming DDAP’s first licensed recovery house in the county; and

recovery house in the county; and Providing the county’s first recovery housing option exclusively for women residents.

“Many years ago, we recognized the need for safe, stable housing in a location close to our outpatient treatment center,” said Michael Spencer, House Manager for Harbor House Recovery House. “Thanks to the support from our state and local partners, we have been able to make Harbor House a reality, and we are grateful that we have been able to offer help to over 100 individuals so far.”



Harbor House Recovery House provides stable housing for up to eight women at a time, as well as up to 10 men at its second location Harbor House – Shumway Hill. Since the beginning of the Administration, Harbor House recovery homes have served a combined 112 Pennsylvanians - 58 women and 54 men - as residents.



“Living at Harbor House has given me my life back,” said Michael Tyree, Harbor House – Shumway Hill resident. “In the nine months that I have lived here I’ve become a productive member of the recovery community.”



“Harbor House has helped me grow into the woman I am today,” said Trisha Wilkins, former Harbor House resident and current employee. “I became a certified recovery specialist and now the women’s recovery house supervisor so I can help other women find a better way of life. I am forever blessed and grateful for Harbor House.”



The Tioga County Department of Human Services is the local county drug and alcohol office known as the Single County Authority (SCA), which administers local SUD prevention, treatment, and recovery services throughout the county.



Through funding provided by DDAP, the SCA helps provide treatment funding and other supports for uninsured and underinsured individuals. The SCA maintains a provider network and makes referrals to facilities such as Harbor House Recovery House so that individuals’ SUD-related needs can be addressed.



“Tioga County, like many rural counties, is often limited in resources, which is why it takes dedicated, passionate, grassroots organizations, such as Harbor House, working diligently to provide services and supports,” said Sara Rice, Tioga County Department of Human Services Administrator. “I’m proud of all the work being done here and I’m excited to continue to break stigmas and find innovative ways to engage the residents of Tioga County, helping them on their way to a healthy, fulfilling life.”



Recovery houses are non-clinical, which means they do not provide SUD treatment. Instead, they are designed to provide supportive living arrangements where individuals in recovery live together in a structured, peer-to-peer environment that helps them build healthy routines.



The purpose of DDAP’s licensure program is to help empower sustained recovery for individuals with SUD by ensuring a network of safe drug and alcohol recovery houses across the Commonwealth.

Recovery houses are required to become licensed through DDAP if:

They are receiving public federal or state funding; They are receiving referrals from state agencies or state-funded facilities; and/or They are receiving referrals for individuals whose SUD treatment is supported by federal or state funding.

DDAP’s recovery house licensing regulations contain a number of provisions designed to protect residents in the areas of health and safety, finances, and resident rights, some of which include staff training on administering overdose reversal medication such as naloxone, CPR, and first aid.



Individuals can find a full listing of licensed recovery houses on DDAP’s website.



The services offered at Harbor House align with the Administration’s multi-agency priority to strengthen rural health care. The Rural Health Transformation Plan is providing $193 million for year one of a five-year plan to improve health care access, quality, and outcomes in rural communities like Tioga County across Pennsylvania.



More information on the Shapiro Administration’s rural health efforts is available at pa.gov.

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