York, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID), and the American Automobile Association (AAA) shared safe driving advice and resources available for older Pennsylvanians with residents at the White Rose Senior Center in York.

“Mobility is essential to quality of life at any age, especially as friends and families gather to celebrate the holiday season,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Executive Deputy Secretary Larry Shifflet. “While many older drivers have a lifetime of valuable driving experience to draw from, PennDOT continually seeks to balance the safety of our roadways with the need for independence and autonomy.”

In 2024, there were 21,986 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older that resulted in 308 total fatalities. This represents 19.8% of all crashes and 27.3% of all fatalities. Older drivers generally have fewer crashes per driver than the national average – but they have more crashes per mile of driving.

“Ensuring that older adults have the resources they need to remain active in and connected to their communities is an important focus of the Shapiro Administration,” said Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) Jason Kavulich. “Driver safety and working with our partners to provide accessible and flexible transportation alternatives are important parts of how older adults navigate in our community. Pennsylvania lottery proceeds help to fund alternative services in transportation for our older citizens.”

Pennsylvania has a network of shared-ride service providers dedicated to keeping older adults mobile, safe, and engaged in their community. The Senior Shared Ride Program allows seniors to ride at a reduced fare. More than 2.7 million senior shared ride trips were provided in FY 2024-25. Additionally, the Free Transit Program for Seniors allows citizens aged 65 or older to ride for free on a local, fixed-route service whenever local public transportation is operating. During FY 2024-25, there were more than 25 million senior Free Transit Trips.

While every person ages differently, aging typically brings certain -- sometimes subtle -- physical, visual, and cognitive changes that could impair an older person’s ability to drive safely. Older drivers and their families should work together to identify potential issues that may affect driving, outline courses of action to assist the older driver, and plan for when it’s time to hang up the keys.

“Some factors that may pose challenges for drivers of all ages, but especially older drivers include adverse winter weather conditions, longer nights, and heavy holiday traffic,” said Captain Adam Reed, Assistant Director of Community Outreach for the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). “To help ensure their safety on the roadways, older drivers should make sure their eye exams are up-to-date and understand how prescribed medications could affect their driving. And please remember…all drivers should always buckle up!”

To help older drivers who may have difficulties driving, PennDOT partnered with PA Department of Human Services and transit agencies to develop an online tool called Find My Ride that allows older drivers to access free ride services online. The app allows transit agencies to process applications more efficiently, so users can access benefits more quickly. The app can be found at: findmyride.penndot.pa.gov, or at www.pa.gov/penndot by clicking on Traveling in PA, then Public Transit Options.

“All drivers are required to carry adequate financial protection for their vehicles, and there are ways to reduce the cost of auto insurance,” said Deputy Insurance Commissioner for Market Regulation David Buono. “For instance, older drivers often experience changes in their family or work life, which impacts how much they drive. Due to this, PID strongly encourages older drivers to regularly review their auto insurance policy to make sure they are not paying for coverage they no longer need.”

A list of approved mature driver courses available can be found online on PennDOT’s Mature Driver Improvement Courses page.

Signs that can indicate it may be time to limit or stop driving altogether include:

Feeling uncomfortable, fearful, or nervous when driving.

Unexplained dents/scrapes on the car, fences, mailboxes, or garage doors.

Frequently getting lost and frequent “close calls” (i.e. almost crashing).

Slower response times, particularly to unexpected situations.

Difficulty paying attention to signs or staying in the lane of traffic.

Trouble judging gaps at intersections or highway entrance/exit ramps.

PennDOT offers older drivers and their loved ones a resource to help assess older drivers’ abilities and offer guidance on next steps if their medical condition is reported to PennDOT. The Seniors Driving Safely publication series can be downloaded for free from the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website. The series also includes a publication designed to guide family and friends of older drivers in what can sometimes be difficult conversations about deciding to stop driving, as well as information for healthcare providers on PennDOT’s medical reporting program.

Additionally, CarFit is an educational program created by the American Society on Aging and developed with AAA, AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association. CarFit is designed to help older drivers find out how well they currently “fit” their personal vehicle, to learn how they can improve their fit, and to promote conversations about driver safety and community mobility.

The following safe-driving habits, which should be routine at any age, are especially useful to older drivers:

Plan ahead: lengthy car trips should be made during daylight hours. Morning may be best because most people aren’t as tired as they are in the afternoon.

Don’t drive in rush-hour traffic if you can avoid it. Plan trips after 9:00 AM or before 5:00 PM. Know what roads near home are most congested and avoid them.

When driving long distances, especially in winter, call ahead for weather and road condition updates.

Look ahead. Good drivers get a jump on trouble by looking far down the road and making adjustments before encountering problems that may involve other vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists or animals.

Maintain a safe speed. This depends on what the road is like, how well the driver can see, how much traffic there is and how fast traffic is moving.

Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you. The PA Driver’s Manual advises that you should always keep a 4-second gap between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Pennsylvanians with insurance questions can contact the Insurance Department Consumer Services Bureau online or at 1-877-881-6388.

Additional information on older driver safety and mobility resources is available at both PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services and the Department of Aging websites.