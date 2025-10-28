Boalsburg, PA – Delivering on another key tactic in a 10-year strategic plan to improve aging services across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) today announced phase one results from a national partnership to increase awareness of and participation in Pennsylvania’s 400+ senior community centers (SCCs). The project – in collaboration with the National Center to Reframe Aging (NCRA), a leading organization dedicated to ending ageism in America – focuses on reframing communications for the Commonwealth’s SCCs and broadening public awareness of the services they provide and their value to older Pennsylvanians.

The survey found that while the benefits are substantial among those who regularly attend an SCC in their community, not enough older adults are aware of the centers or the vital services they provide.

As part of the data gathering, PDA and the Pennsylvania Association of Senior Centers (PASC) distributed a 27-question online survey to SCC managers and directors in Pennsylvania. The survey touched on topics like SCC participation and capacity, communications and message, and programs and services. The partnership between PDA and NCRA is a key tactic in Aging Our Way, PA – Pennsylvania’s 10-year multisector plan on aging that was designed to meet the needs and preferences of older adults across the Commonwealth.

“During the development of Aging Our Way, PA, we heard from people in all 67 counties of the Commonwealth who deeply value community and social connection. Yet, many do not currently view SCCs as this space where their needs can be met – we need to change that. With insightful feedback from center directors, we are eager to make the necessary changes to ensure older adults recognize SCCs as vital spaces in their communities. The Department is grateful to those who participated in phase one of this initiative and to the National Center to Reframe Aging for its partnership and thorough research," said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.

Some findings from the survey include:

Currently, only two percent of older Pennsylvanians participate in a SCC; Senior Centers are incredibly valuable. The top three reasons that older adults participate in SCCs are socialization, activities, and nutritious meals;

Some of the groups most difficult to engage in center programs and activities are men, people of color, LGBTQ+ older adults and those who do not identify with the term “senior.”

The phase one report on reframing senior community centers can be found on the Department of Aging’s website. Anyone with questions about the report can email agingplan@pa.gov.

"We're pleased to partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging on this important initiative, and we're particularly grateful to the Senior Community Center network for lending their insights and expertise to this report,” said Patricia D'Antonio, executive director of the National Center to Reframe Aging. “Senior Community Centers are a cornerstone of our social and public health infrastructure. Improving public understanding of their value requires strategic communication strategies. We're excited to share this report and to continue partnering with the network as we identify which strategies are most effective in strengthening recognition and support for these vital spaces where older people remain active, connected, and valued.”

As part of the collaboration, PDA and NCRA have convened an advisory panel composed of older adults and professionals working in the SCC space to help guide the process. The presentation on phase one results was made during the annual conference for PASC, which is represented on the advisory panel by Renee Cunningham, the organization’s president.

“Senior Community Centers are vibrant, dynamic places offering resources, education, and opportunities that help older adults to continue to grow, maintain and improve their health, and stay connected to their communities. Many people don’t realize this because they have outdated views and misconceptions about senior centers. That is why PDA’s partnership with NCRA is so exciting – together we will develop the tools we need to tell a new, positive story about aging and senior centers – one that is more accurate and compelling. By strengthening senior centers and reframing the way we talk about them, the Commonwealth is paving the way for more connected, inclusive, and empowered communities,” said Cunningham.

The more than 400 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania welcome thousands of older adults through their doors each day, offering diverse programs such as educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, exercise programs, nutritious meals, and more. Learn more about SCCs and the Aging Our Way, PA plan by visiting the Department of Aging’s website.