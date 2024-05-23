Additional Data Tools & Resources

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics acts as the principal fact-finding agency for the Federal Government in the broad field of labor economics and statistics.

Business Employment Dynamics is a set of statistics generated from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages program. These quarterly data series consist of gross job gains and gross job losses statistics from 1992 forward. These data help to provide a picture of the dynamic state of the labor market.

BLS maintains a list of the LMI shops of U.S. states and territories where you can find data comparable to what is produced by CWIA.

The SOC system is used by Federal statistical agencies to classify workers into occupational categories for the purpose of collecting, calculating, or disseminating data.

NAICS is the standard used by Federal statistical agencies in classifying business establishments for the purpose of collecting, analyzing, and publishing statistical data related to the U.S. business economy.

(Once you click the link above, click “Industry Finder” to perform your NAICS search.)