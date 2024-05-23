Additional Data Tools & Resources

Other Pennsylvania Resources:
PA CareerLink®
Part of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s initiative to provide a user-friendly, premiere job-matching system that helps bridge the gap between job-seekers and employers. Job-seekers can search and apply for thousands of family sustaining jobs and employers can create job postings and connect with the skilled candidates that they need.
Pennsylvania State Data Center
The Commonwealth’s official source of population and socio-economic statistics, the PaSDC also serves as the state’s liaison to the Census Bureau and as the representative to the Federal-State Cooperative Programs for Population Estimates and Projections.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics acts as the principal fact-finding agency for the Federal Government in the broad field of labor economics and statistics.
Business Employment Dynamics (BED) Data
Business Employment Dynamics is a set of statistics generated from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages program. These quarterly data series consist of gross job gains and gross job losses statistics from 1992 forward. These data help to provide a picture of the dynamic state of the labor market.
Other States' Labor Market Information
BLS maintains a list of the LMI shops of U.S. states and territories where you can find data comparable to what is produced by CWIA.
Standard Occupational Classification (SOC)
The SOC system is used by Federal statistical agencies to classify workers into occupational categories for the purpose of collecting, calculating, or disseminating data.
Occupational Outlook Handbook
North American Industry Classification System (NAICS)
NAICS is the standard used by Federal statistical agencies in classifying business establishments for the purpose of collecting, analyzing, and publishing statistical data related to the U.S. business economy.
(Once you click the link above, click “Industry Finder” to perform your NAICS search.)
Other States' Labor Market Information
Below is a list of labor market information websites in the states surrounding Pennsylvania:
For additional states' websites, please visit: http://www.blis.gov/bls.ofolist.htm
U.S. Bureau of the Census
Best known for the decennial census of population and housing, the Census Bureau produces a wide variety of surveys that are vital to producing numerous economic analyses.
American Community Survey (ACS)
The ACS collects information on jobs and occupations, educational attainment, veterans, whether people own or rent their home, and other topics that help determine how federal and state funds are distributed each year.
Local Employment Dynamics Extraction Tool
The LED Extraction Tool can be used to access the public-use data which enables demographic analysis of a particular labor market or industry through Quarterly Workforce Indicators (QWI).
American FactFinder
Information collected by the United States Census Bureau (such as population, demographics, poverty) can be found on the American FactFinder website with data available from the national level down to individual Census tracts.
On the Map
OnTheMap is an online mapping and reporting application showing where workers are employed and where they live with companion reports on worker characteristics and optional filtering by age, earnings, or industry groups.
On the Map Emergency
A specialized offshoot of the standard OnTheMap application that can be used to retrieve reports containing detailed workforce, population, and housing characteristics for hurricanes, floods, wildfires, winter storms, and federal disaster declaration areas.